McLaren has become the fifth team to announce the launch date for its 2017 car.
The wraps will come off the new McLaren on February 24th, the same day as Ferrari’s new car launch.
Former team chief Ron Dennis, who instigated their MP4 naming convention in 1981, was replaced by Zak Brown at the team late last year. However the team has indicated the new car will continue its tradition and be called the MP4-32.
Fernando Alonso and rookie Stoffel Vandoorne have been confirmed as the team’s drivers. For the third year running McLaren remains the only Honda-powered team in F1.
They join Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Force India in confirming their launch plans for the new season.
Get all the 2017 F1 race, test and launch dates on your mobile device using the F1 Fanatic Calendar
This article will be updated.
8 comments on “McLaren announce MP4-32 car launch date”
Sumedh
16th January 2017, 12:29
After 2 years, they should really call it “MP4-32 First engine failure date”
Krishna Reddy (@krishna)
16th January 2017, 12:47
btw what does mp4 stands for(not the mp4 format)
Martin (@andone89)
16th January 2017, 12:53
It means McLaren Project Four Chassis nr 32. now
GeeMac (@geemac)
16th January 2017, 13:05
And dates back to when McLaren were merged with Ron Denis’ Project Four Racing back in 1981 at the behest of Marlboro.
tonyyeb (@tonyyeb)
16th January 2017, 13:12
One of the interesting things to watch at this reveal, will McLaren finally have a title sponsor?
Martin (@andone89)
16th January 2017, 13:18
Mr Brown confirmed recently that they have signed off a new livery. So perhaps a new title sponsor is coming? :O
Steven Robertson (@emu55)
16th January 2017, 13:14
I wonder when red bull will announce, I don’t see it on the calendar yet
Deej92 (@deej92)
16th January 2017, 13:32
Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but they haven’t actually said they are launching the MP4-32, just the 2017 McLaren-Honda. So maybe a change of chassis name now Ron has left?
Looking forward to seeing this livery anyway.