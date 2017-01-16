Sauber confirms Wehrlein as Ericsson’s team mate

Pascal Wehrlein will join Sauber for his second season of F1 in 2017, the team has confirmed.

The news rules Wehrlein out of the vacant Mercedes seat alongside Lewis Hamilton. It also leaves Felipe Nasr without a seat for next season.

Wehrlein said the team’s goal for the upcoming season is to “establish ourselves in the midfield and to score points on a regular basis”.

“Now I am looking forward to meeting everyone in the team and to tackling the preparations for the 2017 season. I want to say a big thank you to Sauber for trusting in me and giving me this great chance. And surely, a huge thanks also goes to Mercedes for the support.”

Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said Wehrlein has “shown his talent throughout his career – in single seater racing as well as in the DTM”.

“Last year in his rookie Formula One season, he proved his potential by scoring one point in the Austrian GP in Spielberg. There is surely more to come from Pascal, and we want to give him the chance to further grow and learn at the pinnacle of motorsport.”

Wehrlein joins Marcus Ericsson in Sauber’s line-up for the new season. “I am confident Marcus and Pascal will form a solid combination for 2017,” added Kaltenborn.

