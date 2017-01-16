Felipe Massa has cut short his retirement plans and will return to racing in 2017, Williams has announced.
The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from F1 at the end of last year, will start his 15th season of grand prix racing alongside rookie Lance Stroll.
“I am very happy to have an opportunity to return to Williams,” said Massa.
“I always intended to race somewhere in 2017, but Williams is a team close to my heart and I have respect for everything it is trying to achieve.”
The move paves the way for Valtteri Bottas to leave the team and join Mercedes.
“Valtteri has a great opportunity, given the turn of events over the winter, and I wish him all the best at Mercedes,” said Massa.
“In turn, when I was offered the chance to help Williams with their 2017 Formula One campaign, it felt like the right thing to do.”
“I certainly have not lost any of my enthusiasm for racing and I’m extremely motivated to be coming back to drive the FW40. The support from my fans over the last few weeks has been a huge boost and I’m grateful for that.”
“I also look forward to working with Lance; I’ve known him for many years and seen his talent develop during that time, so I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”
18 comments on “Williams announce Massa’s return from retirement”
HUHHII (@huhhii)
16th January 2017, 14:26
Super excited about Bottas’ move, but dissapointed by this. There are better drivers out there without a seat, like Da Costa, Frijns, Lotterer etc.
And if they wanted veteran, then Kobayashi would’ve been my number one choice. Heck, even Sutil or Di Resta would’ve been better options than Massa.
Boli (@boli)
16th January 2017, 14:47
None of the above mentioned drivers have driven a current hybrid era Williams…
Di Resta is the exception, but as a test/reserve driver.
HUHHII (@huhhii)
16th January 2017, 15:03
I reckon they’d still be more useful for car testing than Stroll.
From hybrid era Button would’ve been the obvious choice, but I guess he’s stuck at McLaren.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
16th January 2017, 14:28
First time since 2012 that Williams has the #18 pay driver and #19 Brazilian on the grid.
Andre (@lheela)
16th January 2017, 14:43
Consider my mind blown. Well played sir.
tonyyeb (@tonyyeb)
16th January 2017, 14:33
Stroll vs Massa, who will come out on top over the season do we think?
Robbie (@robbie)
16th January 2017, 14:43
Not sure that it is so much about Stroll vs Massa as what they can do together, given that they won’t likely be in a contending car. Sure comparisons will be made but in fairness to Stroll it is his rookie season…how much should we expect, at least with respect to competing against FM vs. learning how to compete in F1?
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
16th January 2017, 14:45
Tough to say because Stroll is such an unknown quantity. From what I gather he’s fast but can be a liability. We know Massa is slow and steady so possibly two complete contrasts. My guess…. Stroll, just.
tonyyeb (@tonyyeb)
16th January 2017, 14:59
Pretty much where I would go with that one. No doubt Stroll has some speed, even with all the help he has had in the lower categories he still needed to deliver. Never been a Massa fan and can’t say he deserves yet another season in F1. He is pretty reliable but these days in F1 that doesn’t cut it any more.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
16th January 2017, 15:01
+1
KhanistanF1 (@khanistanf1)
16th January 2017, 14:35
One of the most poetic moments in F1 history has now been slightly belittled in my opinion
Mr. Fantastico (@latorres86)
16th January 2017, 14:40
It means nothing now… Nothing
Robbie (@robbie)
16th January 2017, 14:44
I disagree. It was what it was and the sentiment of it can’t be erased. Nobody expected at the time these circumstances that have seen his return and if he’s fine with it who are we to say otherwise.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
16th January 2017, 14:39
From August:
‘Claire Williams insists that Williams will have an “exciting line-up” next year, although she refused to confirm their drivers for 2017’
Well I ain’t excited Claire!!!! A shame really because at that time a Button, Bottas partnership looked possible.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
16th January 2017, 15:02
Surprised Williams didn’t announce this at their 40th anniversary celebrations yesterday at Autosport. Wonder if they knew it was too underwhelming.
f1alex (@f1alex)
16th January 2017, 14:49
Although I really like Massa, this just feels like the wrong decision. From a purely emotional standpoint I don’t like how it kind of devalues his big emotional goodbye last year, which is really sad because that to me was one of the strongest images of the whole season.
From a more practical standpoint, while I can see they’ve chosen Massa – a driver who knows the car and team extremely well – I think now was the perfect time to give someone else a shot. Someone with experience but who never had a chance to show what they could really do, like Vergne or even Di Resta. I don’t see how Williams can stay where they are, let alone move forward, with this driver line-up. A waning but experienced driver who had already announced his retirement, paired with a reasonably quick-looking but very inexperienced rookie.
It pains me to say it because Williams is probably the team closest to being my “favourite”, but I just think they’ve dropped the ball on an opportunity they could have come out strongly from.
Luke (@dubsix)
16th January 2017, 14:50
Yawn.. seriously Massa should stay retired.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
16th January 2017, 15:12
“With Valtteri having a unique opportunity to join the current constructors’ champions, we have been working hard to ensure that an agreement could be made with Mercedes to give Valtteri this fantastic opportunity.”
This is the competitive sport of Formula One, I don’t agree with this attitude at all. Always makes me think of that joke on SniffPetrol that Claire doesn’t want to win races because finishing 1st is just showing off 😂 😂 😂