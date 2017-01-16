Williams announce Massa’s return from retirement

Felipe Massa has cut short his retirement plans and will return to racing in 2017, Williams has announced.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from F1 at the end of last year, will start his 15th season of grand prix racing alongside rookie Lance Stroll.

“I am very happy to have an opportunity to return to Williams,” said Massa.

“I always intended to race somewhere in 2017, but Williams is a team close to my heart and I have respect for everything it is trying to achieve.”

The move paves the way for Valtteri Bottas to leave the team and join Mercedes.

“Valtteri has a great opportunity, given the turn of events over the winter, and I wish him all the best at Mercedes,” said Massa.

“In turn, when I was offered the chance to help Williams with their 2017 Formula One campaign, it felt like the right thing to do.”

“I certainly have not lost any of my enthusiasm for racing and I’m extremely motivated to be coming back to drive the FW40. The support from my fans over the last few weeks has been a huge boost and I’m grateful for that.”

“I also look forward to working with Lance; I’ve known him for many years and seen his talent develop during that time, so I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

