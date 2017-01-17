In the round-up: Manor may keep their place on the grid for 2017 after a bid was made to save the team.
Offer made to save Manor for 2017 (Autosport)
"The bidder believes that to ensure the cars can be built and tested on time ahead of the start of the season, a decision on the offer is required before January 20."
Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes (The Independent)
"Bottas has agreed a one-year contract with Mercedes with the possibility for an extension, while Rosberg will stay on with Mercedes in an ambassadorial role."
Mateschitz: both our drivers were approached by Mercedes (F1i)
"Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz said that Nico Rosberg's retirement encouraged Mercedes to initiate discussions with Red Bull over the availability of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen."
#3: Telling Felipinho (Team Mates)
"Daddy, why are you going back to F1?"
Schumacher name would weigh on Mick in F1, says Jacques Villeneuve (Sky)
"If he’s really passionate then he has to go for it. He has to understand that it will come with hurdles."
Mateschitz expects Red Bull to challenge for wins mid-season (Motorsport)
"To finish ahead of Ferrari is not that important from prize-money perspective but from a matter of honour."
The 2017 Formula One rule changes (Red Bull via YouTube.)
Red Bull put a very positive spin on the 2017 regulations.
Cool @McLarenF1 car livery at the #SIHH in Geneva for the new RM50/03 Mclaren watch launch! #McLarenHonda #RichardMille pic.twitter.com/XFWZm2noWf
— Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) January 16, 2017
So happy for @ValtteriBottas to get an opportunity in a championship potential car + welcome back @MassaFelipe19 you were just teasing us!
— Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) January 16, 2017
Why do I get nagging feelings @ForceIndiaF1 & @redbullracing welcome today's driver announcements from @WilliamsRacing and @MercedesAMGF1 ?
— Fritz-Dieter Rencken (@RacingLines) January 16, 2017
Other thought on today's driver news: F1 doesn't have the sponsors to take a punt on a thrilling new talent – £'s or tried and tested
— Ben Evans (@bencommentator) January 16, 2017
Houston we have a problem…. pic.twitter.com/ZmLHfw0n9T
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 16, 2017
Mercedes get a big thumbs-up from @GeeMac:
I am so excited by this confirmation.
I am a big believer in Bottas and I fully expect Valtteri to exceed people’s expectations at Mercedes. Far too many people see him as a safe choice, as someone who will be blown to shreds by Hamilton, but he is fast, consistent, committed and he has proven over the last few years that he can take opportunities to score big when they arise.
He is also blindingly quick over a single lap as his several of his qualifying performances show (such as Sochi 2014 where he put it all on the line to try grab a pole he had no right to challenge for and his lap at Montreal in 2013).
Make it count Valtteri!
@GeeMac
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Ads21, Bev, Gabal and Gerdoner!
Damon Hill’s first test in his new Arrows did not go well on this day 20 years ago – he managed just a single lap in the Yamaha-powered car.