Manor have potential lifeline for 2017

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Manor may keep their place on the grid for 2017 after a bid was made to save the team.

New Chapter 👊🏼 @mercedesamgf1 #VB77 #mbfamily #F1

A photo posted by Valtteri Bottas (@valtteribottas) on

Comment of the day

Mercedes get a big thumbs-up from @GeeMac:

I am so excited by this confirmation.

I am a big believer in Bottas and I fully expect Valtteri to exceed people’s expectations at Mercedes. Far too many people see him as a safe choice, as someone who will be blown to shreds by Hamilton, but he is fast, consistent, committed and he has proven over the last few years that he can take opportunities to score big when they arise.

He is also blindingly quick over a single lap as his several of his qualifying performances show (such as Sochi 2014 where he put it all on the line to try grab a pole he had no right to challenge for and his lap at Montreal in 2013).

Make it count Valtteri!
@GeeMac

On this day in F1

Damon Hill’s first test in his new Arrows did not go well on this day 20 years ago – he managed just a single lap in the Yamaha-powered car.

