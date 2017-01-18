In the round-up: Formula One’s incoming new owners Liberty Media are lining up a new executive to take over some of Bernie Ecclestone’s responsibilities.
Liberty Media Plots Formula One’s Route to Revenue Growth (Variety)
"One of the first moves Carey is likely to make after Tuesday’s vote is to appoint an executive to take responsibility for marketing, sponsorship and media-rights deals, with former ESPN exec Sean Bratches among the front-runners for the role. Where that’ll leave Ecclestone is another matter."
Renault has made a 'good step' with F1 engine, says Newey (Motorsport)
"I'm glad to say we've successfully passed our nose crash test, it's the earliest we've ever managed that."
Bottas can be as quick as Rosberg, says Lauda (Reuters)
"Both drivers can push as hard as they want, as always. This has never changed at Mercedes and it will not change in the future."
Nico Rosberg looking forward to watching Bottas/Hamilton battle (ESPN)
"I'm going to be sitting in front of the TV and watching the action and I look forward to seeing how Valtteri gets on, especially against Lewis."
Gutierrez in talks with 'top team' about role (Autosport)
"I am focusing on a particular team. It's one of the top teams."
Stoffel Vandoorne accidentally confirmed McLaren deal with BP (Castrol) – https://t.co/FJ2spgLwn6 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HiSbjBkwhG
— f1talks.pl (@f1talks) January 17, 2017
Strategy working group meeting today. Plotting future regs & plans for the Liberty-owned era of #F1
— Mark Gallagher (@_markgallagher) January 17, 2017
Nowadays we are lucky if the team shows us the car for more than 2 minutes!
— Craig Scarborough (@ScarbsTech) January 17, 2017
Very cool @MercedesAMGF1 and @valteribottas I'm sure it will be a successful fit. Will follow the Lewis vs Valteri battle with interest 😜
— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) January 17, 2017
A special message from @ValtteriBottas…
Just for you lovely lot!#GOBO77AS #F1 pic.twitter.com/UE9dcojWEj
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) January 17, 2017
I see the old stairwell shot got another run out by @MercedesAMGF1 yesterday…🙈🙈 here's a few more… #mercloveastairwell pic.twitter.com/GExxDx4vKi
— Andy Hone (@andyhone) January 17, 2017
I shall remove this sticker from my @F1 pass……… yet of course: "obrigado" @MassaFelipe19 pic.twitter.com/dQSLrWWbmh
— alex wurz (@alex_wurz) January 17, 2017
Comment of the day
Will Bottas impress the way his former Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup rival did?
The lukewarm response reminds me somewhat of Ricciardo’s promotion to Red Bull. The dominant team of the era replaces it’s retiring driver with what was widely perceived to be a safe bet who wouldn’t rock the boat. Someone who would fall into a submissive role against the star driver. Then he goes on to make that star driver look pretty average, and is now widely regarded as one of F1’s biggest talents.
Like back then, we are entering a period of significant rule changes. The slate is wiped clean. I’m not saying that Bottas can do what Ricciardo did, but I certainly don’t think he will fall into a number two role. Either way, it’s far, far too soon to judge, and I can’t wait to see how he does.
@JackySteeg
On this day in F1
Two F1 stars who lost their lives too young were born on this day: Gilles Villeneuve in 1950 and Pedro Rodriguez in 1940.
One comment on “Liberty Media ‘preparing to sideline Ecclestone’”
Todfod (@todfod)
18th January 2017, 7:47
Guttierez quotes –
“I don’t want to do things just for the sake of doing them and just to be there [in the F1 paddock]. I want to have something that makes sense.”
Yes Esteban. Finding a test driver role for a big team makes a whole lot more sense than trying your luck at another motoring series that you might actually be decent at.