Bernie Ecclestone, Silverstone, 2016

Liberty Media ‘preparing to sideline Ecclestone’

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Formula One’s incoming new owners Liberty Media are lining up a new executive to take over some of Bernie Ecclestone’s responsibilities.

Comment of the day

Will Bottas impress the way his former Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup rival did?

The lukewarm response reminds me somewhat of Ricciardo’s promotion to Red Bull. The dominant team of the era replaces it’s retiring driver with what was widely perceived to be a safe bet who wouldn’t rock the boat. Someone who would fall into a submissive role against the star driver. Then he goes on to make that star driver look pretty average, and is now widely regarded as one of F1’s biggest talents.

Like back then, we are entering a period of significant rule changes. The slate is wiped clean. I’m not saying that Bottas can do what Ricciardo did, but I certainly don’t think he will fall into a number two role. Either way, it’s far, far too soon to judge, and I can’t wait to see how he does.
@JackySteeg

On this day in F1

Two F1 stars who lost their lives too young were born on this day: Gilles Villeneuve in 1950 and Pedro Rodriguez in 1940.

One comment on “Liberty Media ‘preparing to sideline Ecclestone’”

    Todfod (@todfod)
    18th January 2017, 7:47

    Guttierez quotes –
    “I don’t want to do things just for the sake of doing them and just to be there [in the F1 paddock]. I want to have something that makes sense.”

    Yes Esteban. Finding a test driver role for a big team makes a whole lot more sense than trying your luck at another motoring series that you might actually be decent at.

