In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton endorsed Mercedes’ decision to hire Valtteri Bottas as Nico Rosberg’s replacement.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Red Bull unsuccessfully tried to find support among teams to ban huge engine cover fins (sails) in yesterdays strategy group meeting. #AMuS — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) January 18, 2017 A rare photo of the Lotus 98T hydraulic control block that allowed the driver to reduce the ride height as the fuel burned during a race. pic.twitter.com/AECgDDI6nO — Dawn Treader (@DawnTreaderEng) January 18, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

Discussion threads have been set up for all 20 races on this year's calendar

