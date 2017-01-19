In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton endorsed Mercedes’ decision to hire Valtteri Bottas as Nico Rosberg’s replacement.
Hamilton backed 'nice guy' Bottas as team mate (Reuters)
"We had a (talk) with Lewis before Christmas... and he said he thought Valtteri was a nice guy, one of the guys he actually got along with well in Formula One and that he felt he was a good option."
Pirelli gets extra pre-season wet weather test (F1i)
"Pirelli's wet weather tyres came under heavy criticism from drivers after last year's Brazilian Grand Prix, with the rubber's performance having been judged as insufficient."
McLaren set for F1 livery revamp (Autosport)
"Sources suggest that the change coming for 2017 could hark back to the famous orange livery that the team ran in Can-Am and in F1 from 1968 to 1971."
F1 canopy idea not dead yet, says FIA (Motorsport)
"We are waiting for the final word from our bosses to know if they want the Halo, if they want the canopy, if they want something in between, or if they want something more aesthetically pleasing - even if there is a price to pay."
Haas keeping options open on 2017 brake supplier (ESPN)
"We are going to make a decision after Barcelona test. We are ready to use either-or for the race season, so we are prepared to have options -- that was always our goal."
Mercedes favourites for 2017 title, says Red Bull's Adrian Newey (Sky)
"Unfortunately they are. They are a good team, they've a great engine, they’ve got consistency, so why shouldn't they be?"
Teams wollen keine F1-Aktien (Auto Motor und Sport - German)
Teams turned down the opportunity to buy shares in F1 due to the minimum ten-year term of the purchase.
Where does Bernie fit into F1’s new order? (Motorsport Magazine)
"One of the first of those could be the little niggle of the FIA’s monetising of its one per cent stake in Delta Topco, F1’s parent company, which it bought for a nominal amount in 2013 but for which it would receive the full amount based on any sale valuation. This story recently appeared in The Economist but was a rewrite of written speculation that had existed since before the anti-trust bodies had carried out their scrutiny of the deal."
Trump’s Italian Pal Is Enjoying a Ride on Presidential Coattails (Bloomberg)
"Donald Trump’s friend of three decades, Flavio Briatore, had worn a lot of hats. Fugitive in the Caribbean. Convicted card cheat. Accused Formula 1 race-fixer."
Red Bull unsuccessfully tried to find support among teams to ban huge engine cover fins (sails) in yesterdays strategy group meeting. #AMuS
— Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) January 18, 2017
A rare photo of the Lotus 98T hydraulic control block that allowed the driver to reduce the ride height as the fuel burned during a race. pic.twitter.com/AECgDDI6nO
— Dawn Treader (@DawnTreaderEng) January 18, 2017
What was the most unjustified penalty of 2016? Ben has a nomination:
I still think the most harsh penalty of the season was possibly the one given to Bottas in Bahrain. A drive-through penalty and some penalty points was extremely harsh given it was just at the first corner.
These sorts of things have happened loads of times last season as well as previous ones before that, but if they have affected drivers that are closer to the back, they don’t seem to be as important as the faster cars so it is often the case that whoever caused the accident is less likely to be punished.
Ben Rowe (@Thegianthogweed)
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Markg!
On this day in F1
Happy birthday to Jenson Button, 37 today, Karun Chandhok, 33 today, and Tarso Marques, who turns 41.
ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
19th January 2017, 0:06
Ah dear. Gutted to hear those ugly 2008-2010 shark fins will be back.
2 steps forward, but 1 back, sadly… Can’t have it all, I guess.
SaturnVF1 (@doublestuffpenguin)
19th January 2017, 0:06
Well, an orange car might help the Belgian win some Dutch fans.
SaraJ (@sjzelli)
19th January 2017, 0:10
Sure am glad VB met with LH’s blessing. Phew – what a relief.
Proesterchen (@proesterchen)
19th January 2017, 0:13
I suppose Lewis is very much into the Heikkis and Valtteris of the world. As a fan of the sport, I’d rather have someone competitive in the second dominant car.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
19th January 2017, 0:26
So Valteri has been #blessed.
KhanistanF1 (@khanistanf1)
19th January 2017, 0:33
hahaha, my exact thoughts
@HoHum (@hohum)
19th January 2017, 0:31
A role for Bernie ? Someone has to suck up to the despots that use F1 to legitimize their rule.