Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Monza, 2016

Mercedes’ Bottas decision gets Hamilton’s blessing

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton endorsed Mercedes’ decision to hire Valtteri Bottas as Nico Rosberg’s replacement.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Start, Bahrain International Circuit, 2016
Did Bottas really deserve a penalty for this?
What was the most unjustified penalty of 2016? Ben has a nomination:

I still think the most harsh penalty of the season was possibly the one given to Bottas in Bahrain. A drive-through penalty and some penalty points was extremely harsh given it was just at the first corner.

These sorts of things have happened loads of times last season as well as previous ones before that, but if they have affected drivers that are closer to the back, they don’t seem to be as important as the faster cars so it is often the case that whoever caused the accident is less likely to be punished.
Ben Rowe (@Thegianthogweed)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Markg!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Happy birthday to Jenson Button, 37 today, Karun Chandhok, 33 today, and Tarso Marques, who turns 41.

7 comments on “Mercedes’ Bottas decision gets Hamilton’s blessing”

  1. Profile Photo

    ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
    19th January 2017, 0:06

    Ah dear. Gutted to hear those ugly 2008-2010 shark fins will be back.

    2 steps forward, but 1 back, sadly… Can’t have it all, I guess.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    SaturnVF1 (@doublestuffpenguin)
    19th January 2017, 0:06

    Well, an orange car might help the Belgian win some Dutch fans.

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    SaraJ (@sjzelli)
    19th January 2017, 0:10

    Sure am glad VB met with LH’s blessing. Phew – what a relief.

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Proesterchen (@proesterchen)
    19th January 2017, 0:13

    I suppose Lewis is very much into the Heikkis and Valtteris of the world. As a fan of the sport, I’d rather have someone competitive in the second dominant car.

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    19th January 2017, 0:26

    So Valteri has been #blessed.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      KhanistanF1 (@khanistanf1)
      19th January 2017, 0:33

      hahaha, my exact thoughts

      Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    @HoHum (@hohum)
    19th January 2017, 0:31

    A role for Bernie ? Someone has to suck up to the despots that use F1 to legitimize their rule.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.