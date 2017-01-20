In the round-up: Ex-Renault and McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen says his new team Haas show what can be achieved without the resources of the wealthiest teams.
Magnussen hits back at Renault (Sky)
"You can have so many people, if they don't work together then it doesn't mean anything. So completely going back to the core of a race team, which this is, it shows you how it should be really built up."
Honda made great progress in 2016 - Renault (Autosport)
"It's important manufacturers stay in Formula 1 and for that to happen they need to feel that their power units are absolutely up there and competitive."
Williams felt 'bad' about tempting Massa out of retirement (Motorsport)
"I've never heard anyone so happy and excited, so it was a big relief for us."
Marcus Ericsson Q&A: Wehrlein’s arrival great - for me & Sauber (F1)
"When I started F1 I always tried to go fast every single session and if I wasn't I got frustrated and started overdriving. Now, instead, I take FP sessions as 100 percent preparation for Q3 and race, focusing solely on set-up and driving and exploring."
Bernie Ecclestone casts doubt over his future role in the running of Formula One (ESPN)
"The only reason we had the meeting is because we wanted changes to the FOM (Formula One Management) contract - little changes - and they were all approved."
Schumacher family should tell the truth, says Willi Weber (F1i)
"It's time to pour pure wine for his millions of fans."
Americanisation of Formula One is round the corner as Bernie Ecclestone's era comes to an end (The Telegraph)
"We are entering a world where, before too long, Formula One cars will be parading down Regent Street during British Grand Prix week and where Lewis Hamilton’s latest hip-hop tastes will become a matter of essential public record."
@Proesterchen points out another problem with a budget cap:
Imposing budget caps on well-capitalized teams like Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and so would force them to fire hundreds of highly-skilled, well-payed, securely-employed people each. It would force the entire industry into decline. (not to speak of the impact on said people and their families.)
And for what? So that teams that are OK spending at the current levels are forced to take a profit instead?
@Proesterchen
Tyrrell launched their 1997 challenger, the 025, on this day 20 years ago. It was driven by Jos Verstappen (whose son Max was born later that year) and Mika Salo.
WeatherManNX01
20th January 2017, 0:11
Please, please, PLEASE, let Bernie be on the way out.
He revolutionized the sport and grew it and its revenues, but his time has come and gone. He clearly has no clue what’s going on around him, and all that matters now is how much money he can get.
Seppo (@helava)
20th January 2017, 0:33
I’m not a fan of people saying what they think the Schumacher family should or shouldn’t do. You know who knows? The Schumacher family.
If you were a fan of Michael’s, or even a co-worker, great. You got to see him race, and you got to enjoy years of achievement. You have a right to be concerned for his health, and you have a right to care.
You don’t have a right to information. You don’t have a right to dictate the terms on which he and his family go through probably one of the biggest, most difficult tragedies of their lives, and you damn well do not have a right to demand that it be made a spectacle for your viewing enjoyment.
If you’re ever unlucky enough to go through this kind of tragedy, your life quickly becomes totally out of your control in a way that is impossible to imagine for people who haven’t gone through it. Every day is a struggle and a new challenge. You want to support a sportsman whose career you enjoyed? Let him and his family dictate the terms of their new existence. Period.