Haas prove resources aren’t everything – Magnussen

In the round-up: Ex-Renault and McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen says his new team Haas show what can be achieved without the resources of the wealthiest teams.

@Proesterchen points out another problem with a budget cap:

Imposing budget caps on well-capitalized teams like Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and so would force them to fire hundreds of highly-skilled, well-payed, securely-employed people each. It would force the entire industry into decline. (not to speak of the impact on said people and their families.)

And for what? So that teams that are OK spending at the current levels are forced to take a profit instead?
@Proesterchen

On this day in F1

Tyrrell launched their 1997 challenger, the 025, on this day 20 years ago. It was driven by Jos Verstappen (whose son Max was born later that year) and Mika Salo.

  1. WeatherManNX01
    20th January 2017, 0:11

    Please, please, PLEASE, let Bernie be on the way out.

    He revolutionized the sport and grew it and its revenues, but his time has come and gone. He clearly has no clue what’s going on around him, and all that matters now is how much money he can get.

    Seppo (@helava)
    20th January 2017, 0:33

    I’m not a fan of people saying what they think the Schumacher family should or shouldn’t do. You know who knows? The Schumacher family.

    If you were a fan of Michael’s, or even a co-worker, great. You got to see him race, and you got to enjoy years of achievement. You have a right to be concerned for his health, and you have a right to care.

    You don’t have a right to information. You don’t have a right to dictate the terms on which he and his family go through probably one of the biggest, most difficult tragedies of their lives, and you damn well do not have a right to demand that it be made a spectacle for your viewing enjoyment.

    If you’re ever unlucky enough to go through this kind of tragedy, your life quickly becomes totally out of your control in a way that is impossible to imagine for people who haven’t gone through it. Every day is a struggle and a new challenge. You want to support a sportsman whose career you enjoyed? Let him and his family dictate the terms of their new existence. Period.

