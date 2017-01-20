Video: Hulkenberg has first Renault run

Nico Hulkenberg has driven his first laps in a Renault Formula One car at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Spain. He sampled the RS16 car the team used last season.

Hulkenberg has joined the team following a three-year stint at Force India. He will partner Jolyon Palmer at the squad.

Renault will reveal its new car for 2017 on February 21st.

2017 F1 season