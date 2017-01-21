Here’s new Mercedes team mates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas spending some quality time together ahead of the start of last year’s Chinese Grand Prix.
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
12 comments on “Caption Competition 120: Bottas and Hamilton”
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
21st January 2017, 11:55
Bottas: “I may win this championship as my eyes may actually look where I’m going rather than being glued to my phone the whole time”
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
21st January 2017, 11:59
Introducing Hollywood’s newest cop-buddy movie: he’s the cool, successful, hair-trigger guy on the town. But one day, his world will forever change, when he is partnered with Val, the vanilla milkshake, rules-first cop from the cold North. How will these two work together? Find out in: Overtake.
Rated PG13
Damon85
21st January 2017, 12:02
Lewis: “I’m just practicing next year’s view, Bottas does look good in the mirror.”
Djangles LeVaughn (@royal-spark)
21st January 2017, 12:02
Valtteri: “What are you taking a picture of? There’s nothing in front of you.”
Lewis: “Precisely what you won’t be seeing.”
To the Max !
21st January 2017, 12:11
Bottas : “A bunny with sunglasses, that’s something I’ve never seen before.”
nelson piquet
21st January 2017, 12:15
hamilton still looking at the standings from last year
Placid (@placid)
21st January 2017, 12:21
Bottas: That is very interesting. Looking at Serena advance once again.
Lewis thinking: YOU GO GIRL!!!
Dean stewart (@dean111181)
21st January 2017, 12:29
Bottas’ thoughts-
“…wonder how many Snapchat-induced breakdowns I’ll spark in him next season…”
Dean stewart (@dean111181)
21st January 2017, 12:31
“Look Valterie, we’re the Caption Competition on F1 Fanatic this week”
LovelyLovelyLuffield
21st January 2017, 12:42
Nnngh! So meta!
hzh (@hzh00)
21st January 2017, 12:39
“I’ll Jailbreak you next year.”
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
21st January 2017, 12:40
Hamilton’s searches google: How to find a replacement for my blonde girlfriend.
Google: Look back.