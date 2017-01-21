Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Yas Marina, 2016

‘More to life than driving in circles’ – Rosberg

F1 Fanatic Round-up
Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Nico Rosberg discusses his plans for life after Formula One while attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Comment of the day

@Drmouse doesn’t think Hamilton will ‘do a Rosberg’:

I don’t see Hamilton retiring for a good few years, yet. He’s no Rosberg, doesn’t have family commitments to lure him away, and he’s at the high point of his career.

Part of the reason Rosberg retired, in my honest opinion, was because he knew he was unlikely to get another shot at the title. This season was a perfect storm for him. With other things to do (spend time with family etc), he retired as champion.

Hamilton still has the potential to win several more championships, and to remain at the top of his game for many years to come. He still loves racing. Why would he retire?
@Drmouse

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Oukilf1, Bruno and Ehsansatti!

On this day in F1

Happy birthday to Yuji Ide who is 42 today!

6 comments on “‘More to life than driving in circles’ – Rosberg”

    nemo87 (@nemo87)
    21st January 2017, 0:16

    Not sure how to take that comment from Nico, almost arrogant, as if he is now ‘bigger’ than F1. It’s the sort of thing I hear people who don’t like motorscibg say.

    Michael (@freelittlebirds)
    21st January 2017, 0:20

    When you work hard to accomplish something, it has value in your eyes. It came as easy to Nico as he gave it up.

    GT Racer (@gt-racer)
    21st January 2017, 0:24

    I think the problem with eRaces is that that sort of thing doesn’t really seem to get that much attention outside of those who are actively involved in the eSport community.

    Formula E have been doing them for a few years now & i’ve seen a few of them (As well as some of the iracing stuff over the years) & apart from the moments of hilarity where something dumb happens (Go watch the last Formula E Las Vegas eSport race) I don’t find them all that interesting to actually watch….. But then again i’m old so maybe the younger people out there do enjoy them?

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    21st January 2017, 0:26

    Clickbait Keith? Come on, it’s not necessary with us. We are F1 fanatics and always check your site. To put on the main site that “Pastor hoped for Rosberg chance” led me to believe he was wondering if Mercedes would consider him as an option.

    GT Racer (@gt-racer)
    21st January 2017, 0:40

    Hearing that Liberty are aiming to expand to at least 25 races within the next 3 years with the possibility of adding more been left on the table.

    The teams are still apparently against the idea due to the logistical complexities & increased cost of doing it. They will almost certainly have to hire additional staff to run both cars at the races as well as some extra staff to run there factories at greater capacity to ensure enough parts + spares are ready for more races.
    Also hearing that some of the broadcasters on-site crew are luke warm on the idea as like the teams means it means more travel as well as more people & equipment.

    Wesley (@wesley)
    21st January 2017, 0:46

    Listening to that lady’s voice interviewing Rosberg is like listening to fingernails across a chalkboard.

