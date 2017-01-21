In the round-up: Nico Rosberg discusses his plans for life after Formula One while attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
An Insight, An Idea with Nico Rosberg (World Economic Forum)
"There's a time for everything. I find life has more to offer than driving around in circles."
Nico Rosberg: Live from WEF Davos (Nico Rosberg via YouTube)
Manor could start F1 season after progress in survival talks (BBC)
"Another who has held talks about a purchase is Indonesian businessman Ricardo Galael, whose companies sponsored his son Sean and the Campos team in GP2 last year."
Maldonado hoped Rosberg shuffle would open up F1 chance (Motorsport)
"After Rosberg quit, that could have created a domino situation that would have guaranteed me a good chance – but things turned out differently."
James Key - The new wave (F1i)
"The speed of which the technology is evolving – not just in the car but surrounding the car – is exponential."
Call made for Sunday morning F1 eRaces (Autosport)
"Young people are not so much interested in cars and we must see a way to bring them into Formula 1."
Norris hopes to follow in Button's tracks (Reuters)
"I’m fortunate enough that my Dad’s able to pay for everything that I’ve done so far. I wouldn’t want to go into Formula One having to pay for everything."
Valtteri Bottas Becomes a Silver Arrow! (Mercedes via YouTube)
Frenzied bidding for fleet of cars once owned by Mallya (The Times of India)
"The money, though, won't go to the businessman who fled India in March last year after being chased by banks for loan repayments, or the lenders which are trying to recover thousands of crores that they say he owed them."
F1’s creativity could benefit society, if only government had more vision (The Guardian)
"Why not bring together, say, the Motorsports Industry Association and London’s Imperial College, and build a facility where young engineers, with the cooperation of the teams and the motor manufacturers, could learn how to design a better future while surrounded by the inspiration of the past?"
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
New colour, new season, new challenge ! Looking forward😉👊🏻! @F1 @MercedesAMG #2017 #foreverfaster pic.twitter.com/XpYk3NZTWd
— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) January 20, 2017
#NeverGiveUpOnTheDream 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/8uL2PNivBA
— Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) January 20, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
@Drmouse doesn’t think Hamilton will ‘do a Rosberg’:
I don’t see Hamilton retiring for a good few years, yet. He’s no Rosberg, doesn’t have family commitments to lure him away, and he’s at the high point of his career.
Part of the reason Rosberg retired, in my honest opinion, was because he knew he was unlikely to get another shot at the title. This season was a perfect storm for him. With other things to do (spend time with family etc), he retired as champion.
Hamilton still has the potential to win several more championships, and to remain at the top of his game for many years to come. He still loves racing. Why would he retire?
@Drmouse
From the forum
- @Ayeright is looking for help planning a Hungarian Grand Prix trip
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Oukilf1, Bruno and Ehsansatti!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
On this day in F1
Happy birthday to Yuji Ide who is 42 today!
6 comments on “‘More to life than driving in circles’ – Rosberg”
nemo87 (@nemo87)
21st January 2017, 0:16
Not sure how to take that comment from Nico, almost arrogant, as if he is now ‘bigger’ than F1. It’s the sort of thing I hear people who don’t like motorscibg say.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
21st January 2017, 0:20
When you work hard to accomplish something, it has value in your eyes. It came as easy to Nico as he gave it up.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
21st January 2017, 0:24
I think the problem with eRaces is that that sort of thing doesn’t really seem to get that much attention outside of those who are actively involved in the eSport community.
Formula E have been doing them for a few years now & i’ve seen a few of them (As well as some of the iracing stuff over the years) & apart from the moments of hilarity where something dumb happens (Go watch the last Formula E Las Vegas eSport race) I don’t find them all that interesting to actually watch….. But then again i’m old so maybe the younger people out there do enjoy them?
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
21st January 2017, 0:26
Clickbait Keith? Come on, it’s not necessary with us. We are F1 fanatics and always check your site. To put on the main site that “Pastor hoped for Rosberg chance” led me to believe he was wondering if Mercedes would consider him as an option.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
21st January 2017, 0:40
Hearing that Liberty are aiming to expand to at least 25 races within the next 3 years with the possibility of adding more been left on the table.
The teams are still apparently against the idea due to the logistical complexities & increased cost of doing it. They will almost certainly have to hire additional staff to run both cars at the races as well as some extra staff to run there factories at greater capacity to ensure enough parts + spares are ready for more races.
Also hearing that some of the broadcasters on-site crew are luke warm on the idea as like the teams means it means more travel as well as more people & equipment.
Wesley (@wesley)
21st January 2017, 0:46
Listening to that lady’s voice interviewing Rosberg is like listening to fingernails across a chalkboard.