Bernie Ecclestone has given the clearest indication yet his time in charge of Formula One is at an end.
The F1 chief told German publication Auto Motor und Sport he “was dismissed today” by the sport’s incoming new owners Liberty Media.
Ecclestone confirmed recent rumours he is to be offered an honorary position within the sport. “My new position is one of those American terms,” he said “I have this title now, even though I don’t know what it means.
The 86-year-old has been involved in the promotion of F1 in one capacity or another since the early seventies. But his position in charge of the sport has been in doubt since Liberty Media began their takeover last September in a deal valued at £6 billion ($8 billion).
Chase Carey has taken over in charge of Formula One Group according to Ecclestone. Carey, the former the president of 21st Century Fox, became F1 chairman when Liberty announced their takeover.
Two other names have emerged as part of the team expected to take over Ecclestone’s responsibilities. Ross Brawn, the former Mercedes team principal who won world championships with Benetton, Ferrari and Brawn GP, will take up a sporting role. Sean Bratches, who spent 27 years at ESPN before standing down as their executive vice president of sales and marketing in 2015, will work on the commercial side.
Liberty has previously indicated it plans to increase the revenue F1 generates by increasing the use of digital media, hosting more races, extracting more from sponsorship deals and expanding the sport in markets such as the USA.
2017 F1 season
21 comments on “Ecclestone says he has been “dismissed” from F1 role”
Sean
23rd January 2017, 20:59
Finally…
Don’t get me wrong, over the early years he did a great job putting F1 on the map, but latterly he screwed the average F1 fan over so many times it became sickening. Venues have become a commodity to chew up and spit out. He didn’t care the money was coming from. Expecting governments to contribute should not be the foundation on which to build a sport.
Bye Bye Bernie.
nelson piquet
23rd January 2017, 21:01
we gotta thank him for everything he has done but it was time
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
23rd January 2017, 21:05
And it’s now official:
Liberty Media confirms Ecclestone’s departure
chris (@9chris9)
23rd January 2017, 21:35
Brexit, Trump as president, now Bernie gone, the impossible can truly happen. I’m sure if i look up i’ll see pigs flying and discover a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
24th January 2017, 15:26
Sorry, but the pot of gold has gone, an old man with grey hair and steel rimmed glasses and wearing a white shirt with “F1” logos on it was seen scurrying away with it. He was heard to be laughing and saying “You’ll beg me to come back”.
@HoHum (@hohum)
23rd January 2017, 22:01
Poor Bernie, he’ll be crying all the way to the bank.
Baron
24th January 2017, 19:44
@hohum,
Bernie doesn’t go to the bank. The bank comes to him.
bpacman (@bpacman)
23rd January 2017, 22:09
He did his best
Cliffery (@cliffery)
24th January 2017, 0:01
This is the title for the Bernie Career Review DVD?
x303 (@x303)
24th January 2017, 21:01
It was fair.
Palle (@palle)
23rd January 2017, 22:11
Thank You, Liberty Media. This was long overdue.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
23rd January 2017, 22:38
Thank you for all you’ve done until the mid 90s. From there on it was a farce… the world changed fast in very little time and he was the slowest person ever to exploit the benefits of this new era. Hopefully the new guys coming can make it a better world for everyone involved, including the most important aspect: the spectators.
Ben
23rd January 2017, 23:18
Praise Jesus!
nemo87 (@nemo87)
23rd January 2017, 23:58
Don’t count your chickens just yet.. we haven’t seen what Liberty have lined up yet
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
24th January 2017, 10:45
Ross Brawn. My chicken counter just overheated.
nemo87 (@nemo87)
24th January 2017, 14:38
Haha! As excited as I am with the news of Ross, Surley his decisions still need approval for Chase, right?
I have high hopes. Just trying not to get ahed of myself just yet!
Don Smik (@david-beau)
24th January 2017, 0:44
I dont feel sorry for bernie in the least. He still has shares in it and colects millions. They did him a favour. He needs his rest.
damonw
24th January 2017, 6:31
He’s killed the sport for the last few years, this is long overdue. I hope the new team realise Europe is the heart of F1 and forget places like Abu Dhabi and the rest of the lifeless circuits….
Martijn (@mayrton)
24th January 2017, 9:41
Not sure Bernie (alone) was at the root of the problem. It seems things went downhill ever since the teams got a say in the circus. Not necessarily a good thing to let contestants also participate in the bigger process. Good luck Liberty
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
24th January 2017, 10:47
Fortuitous champion gone, Commercial dictator gone, Narrow track cars gone, perhaps we’re entering a golden era for F1!
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
24th January 2017, 15:48
So … Mr Eccelstone has been shown the door. Was he surprised? Unlikely. There is a lot of work to be done between now and Melbourne, and we still haven’t seen how successful these cars are at actual racing.