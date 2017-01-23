Ecclestone says he has been “dismissed” from F1 role

Bernie Ecclestone has given the clearest indication yet his time in charge of Formula One is at an end.

The F1 chief told German publication Auto Motor und Sport he “was dismissed today” by the sport’s incoming new owners Liberty Media.

Ecclestone confirmed recent rumours he is to be offered an honorary position within the sport. “My new position is one of those American terms,” he said “I have this title now, even though I don’t know what it means.

The 86-year-old has been involved in the promotion of F1 in one capacity or another since the early seventies. But his position in charge of the sport has been in doubt since Liberty Media began their takeover last September in a deal valued at £6 billion ($8 billion).

Chase Carey has taken over in charge of Formula One Group according to Ecclestone. Carey, the former the president of 21st Century Fox, became F1 chairman when Liberty announced their takeover.

Two other names have emerged as part of the team expected to take over Ecclestone’s responsibilities. Ross Brawn, the former Mercedes team principal who won world championships with Benetton, Ferrari and Brawn GP, will take up a sporting role. Sean Bratches, who spent 27 years at ESPN before standing down as their executive vice president of sales and marketing in 2015, will work on the commercial side.

Liberty has previously indicated it plans to increase the revenue F1 generates by increasing the use of digital media, hosting more races, extracting more from sponsorship deals and expanding the sport in markets such as the USA.

2017 F1 season

