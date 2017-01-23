So you want to be a Formula One driver? These days you don’t just need to find a team willing to take a punt on you.
The FIA’s superlicence points system, now in its third year, means new drivers must score a minimum of 40 points awarded based on their performances in different junior categories in order to race in F1.
Who’s already made it and who’s fallen short? F1 Fanatic has crunched the numbers and produced a complete list of all 314 drivers who’ve scored a point at the start of 2017 based on their results over the previous three seasons.
Go ad-free for just £1 per month
>> Find out more and sign up
|Driver
|Total
|Country
|Scores
|Scores counted from
|Sebastien Buemi
|121
|Switzerland
|5
|P1 in WEC LMP1 2014
P5 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in Formula E 2015
P1 in Formula E 2016
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Andre Lotterer
|118
|Germany
|6
|P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in Super Formula 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in Super Formula 2015
P5 in WEC LMP1 2016
P2 in Super Formula 2016
|Lucas di Grassi
|100
|Brazil
|5
|P4 in WEC LMP1 2014
P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in Formula E 2015
P2 in Formula E 2016
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|90
|Belgium
|3
|P2 in GP2 2014
P1 in GP2 2015
P4 in Super Formula 2016
|Will Power
|90
|Australia
|3
|P1 in IndyCar 2014
P3 in IndyCar 2015
P2 in IndyCar 2016
|Neel Jani
|80
|Switzerland
|3
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Marc Lieb
|80
|Germany
|3
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Romain Dumas
|80
|France
|3
|P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|76
|Italy
|3
|P6 in Euro F3 2014
P2 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP2 2016
|Esteban Ocon
|70
|France
|2
|P1 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in GP3 2015
|Sergey Sirotkin
|70
|Russia
|3
|P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P3 in GP2 2015
P3 in GP2 2016
|Pierre Gasly
|69
|France
|3
|P2 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P8 in GP2 2015
P1 in GP2 2016
|Marcel Fassler
|68
|Switzerland
|3
|P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P5 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Benoit Treluyer
|66
|France
|3
|P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Scott Dixon
|66
|New Zealand
|3
|P3 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2015
P6 in IndyCar 2016
|Kazuki Nakajima
|60
|Japan
|6
|P8 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in Super Formula 2014
P7 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in Super Formula 2015
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
P6 in Super Formula 2016
|Lance Stroll
|60
|Canada
|3
|P1 in Italian F4 2014
P5 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in Euro F3 2016
|Loic Duval
|59
|France
|6
|P7 in WEC LMP1 2014
P4 in Super Formula 2014
P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P9 in Formula E 2015
P8 in Formula E 2016
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Helio Castroneves
|58
|Brazil
|3
|P2 in IndyCar 2014
P5 in IndyCar 2015
P3 in IndyCar 2016
|Oliver Rowland
|53
|Great Britain
|3
|P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P9 in GP2 2016
|Brendon Hartley
|52
|New Zealand
|3
|P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Mark Webber
|52
|Australia
|3
|P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Timo Bernhard
|52
|Germany
|3
|P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Anthony Davidson
|51
|Great Britain
|3
|P1 in WEC LMP1 2014
P5 in WEC LMP1 2015
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Louis Deletraz
|49
|Switzerland
|4
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P2 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Simon Pagenaud
|48
|France
|2
|P5 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2016
|Charles Leclerc
|47
|Monaco
|3
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P4 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in GP3 2016
|Alex Lynn
|46
|Great Britain
|3
|P1 in GP3 2014
P6 in GP2 2015
P6 in GP2 2016
|Nyck De Vries
|45
|Netherlands
|4
|P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P6 in GP3 2016
|Jose Maria Lopez
|45
|Argentina
|3
|P1 in WTCC 2014
P1 in WTCC 2015
P1 in WTCC 2016
|Felix Rosenqvist
|43
|Sweden
|2
|P8 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in Euro F3 2015
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|43
|Colombia
|3
|P4 in IndyCar 2014
P2 in IndyCar 2015
P8 in IndyCar 2016
|Jolyon Palmer
|40
|Great Britain
|1
|P1 in GP2 2014
|Stephane Sarrazin
|40
|France
|4
|P5 in WEC LMP1 2014
P6 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in Formula E 2016
P3 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Alexander Rossi
|40
|USA
|1
|P2 in GP2 2015
|Oliver Jarvis
|40
|Great Britain
|2
|P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Tom Dillmann
|40
|France
|2
|P7 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P1 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Nelson Piquet Jnr
|40
|Brazil
|1
|P1 in Formula E 2015
|Hiroaki Ishiura
|39
|Japan
|3
|P5 in Super Formula 2014
P1 in Super Formula 2015
P5 in Super Formula 2016
|Lando Norris
|37
|Great Britain
|4
|P1 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
P1 in MSA Formula 2015
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
|Yvan Muller
|36
|France
|3
|P2 in WTCC 2014
P2 in WTCC 2015
P2 in WTCC 2016
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|35
|Spain
|1
|P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
|Matthieu Vaxiviere
|35
|France
|3
|P8 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P2 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P6 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Tom Blomqvist
|33
|Great Britain
|2
|P2 in Euro F3 2014
P6 in DTM 2016
|Marco Wittmann
|33
|Germany
|3
|P1 in DTM 2014
P6 in DTM 2015
P1 in DTM 2016
|Maximilian Gunther
|33
|Germany
|2
|P8 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in Euro F3 2016
|Jake Dennis
|32
|Great Britain
|3
|P9 in Euro F3 2014
P3 in Euro F3 2015
P4 in GP3 2016
|Dean Stoneman
|32
|Great Britain
|3
|P2 in GP3 2014
P6 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P5 in Indy Lights 2016
|Joao Paulo de Oliveira
|32
|Brazil
|3
|P2 in Super Formula 2014
P4 in Super Formula 2015
P8 in Super Formula 2016
|Felipe Nasr
|30
|Brazil
|1
|P3 in GP2 2014
|Mitch Evans
|30
|New Zealand
|2
|P4 in GP2 2014
P5 in GP2 2015
|Raffaele Marciello
|30
|Italy
|3
|P8 in GP2 2014
P7 in GP2 2015
P4 in GP2 2016
|Nicolas Prost
|30
|France
|4
|P10 in WEC LMP1 2014
P8 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in Formula E 2015
P3 in Formula E 2016
|Marvin Kirchhofer
|30
|Germany
|2
|P3 in GP3 2014
P3 in GP3 2015
|Egor Orudzhev
|30
|Russia
|2
|P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P3 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Shane van Gisbergen
|30
|New Zealand
|3
|P2 in Supercars 2014
P4 in Supercars 2015
P1 in Supercars 2016
|Yuji Kunimoto
|29
|Japan
|3
|P7 in Super Formula 2014
P9 in Super Formula 2015
P1 in Super Formula 2016
|Alexander Albon
|29
|Thailand
|3
|P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P7 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP3 2016
|George Russell
|29
|Great Britain
|3
|P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P6 in Euro F3 2015
P3 in Euro F3 2016
|Antonio Fuoco
|28
|Italy
|3
|P5 in Euro F3 2014
P6 in GP3 2015
P3 in GP3 2016
|Jamie Whincup
|28
|Australia
|3
|P1 in Supercars 2014
P5 in Supercars 2015
P2 in Supercars 2016
|Jack Aitken
|27
|Great Britain
|3
|P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
P5 in GP3 2016
|Mike Conway
|26
|Great Britain
|2
|P6 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Kamui Kobayashi
|25
|Japan
|2
|P6 in Super Formula 2015
P3 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Ed Jones
|25
|UAE
|2
|P3 in Indy Lights 2015
P1 in Indy Lights 2016
|Mark Winterbottom
|25
|Australia
|3
|P3 in Supercars 2014
P1 in Supercars 2015
P6 in Supercars 2016
|Kenta Yamashita
|24
|Japan
|3
|P2 in Japanese F3 2014
P2 in Japanese F3 2015
P1 in Japanese F3 2016
|Edoardo Mortara
|24
|Italy
|3
|P5 in DTM 2014
P4 in DTM 2015
P2 in DTM 2016
|Jack Harvey
|24
|Great Britain
|2
|P2 in Indy Lights 2014
P2 in Indy Lights 2015
|Luca Ghiotto
|24
|Italy
|2
|P2 in GP3 2015
P8 in GP2 2016
|Craig Lowndes
|23
|Australia
|3
|P4 in Supercars 2014
P2 in Supercars 2015
P4 in Supercars 2016
|Mattias Ekstrom
|22
|Sweden
|2
|P2 in DTM 2014
P3 in DTM 2015
|Jamie Green
|22
|Great Britain
|2
|P2 in DTM 2015
P3 in DTM 2016
|Max Verstappen
|20
|Netherlands
|1
|P3 in Euro F3 2014
|Roberto Merhi
|20
|Spain
|1
|P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
|Sebastien Loeb
|20
|France
|2
|P3 in WTCC 2014
P3 in WTCC 2015
|Rio Haryanto
|20
|Indonesia
|1
|P4 in GP2 2015
|Nick Cassidy
|20
|New Zealand
|2
|P1 in Japanese F3 2015
P4 in Euro F3 2016
|Mick Schumacher
|20
|Germany
|2
|P2 in Italian F4 2016
P2 in German F4 2016
|Joey Mawson
|19
|Australia
|2
|P3 in German F4 2015
P1 in German F4 2016
|Graham Rahal
|18
|United States
|2
|P4 in IndyCar 2015
P5 in IndyCar 2016
|Joel Eriksson
|18
|Sweden
|2
|P2 in German F4 2015
P5 in Euro F3 2016
|Jerome D’Ambrosio
|18
|Belgium
|2
|P4 in Formula E 2015
P5 in Formula E 2016
|Sam Bird
|18
|Great Britain
|2
|P5 in Formula E 2015
P4 in Formula E 2016
|Jimmy Eriksson
|17
|Sweden
|2
|P4 in GP3 2014
P5 in GP3 2015
|Emil Bernstorff
|17
|Great Britain
|2
|P5 in GP3 2014
P4 in GP3 2015
|Norbert Michelisz
|17
|Hungary
|3
|P4 in WTCC 2014
P6 in WTCC 2015
P4 in WTCC 2016
|Tiago Monteiro
|17
|Portugal
|3
|P5 in WTCC 2014
P7 in WTCC 2015
P3 in WTCC 2016
|Zach Veach
|17
|USA
|2
|P3 in Indy Lights 2014
P4 in Indy Lights 2016
|Ricky Collard
|17
|Great Britain
|2
|P2 in MSA Formula 2015
P2 in British F3 2016
|Sho Tsuboi
|17
|Japan
|2
|P1 in Japanese F4 2015
P3 in Japanese F3 2016
|Pascal Wehrlein
|16
|Germany
|2
|P8 in DTM 2014
P1 in DTM 2015
|Ralf Aron
|16
|Estonia
|2
|P1 in Italian F4 2015
P7 in Euro F3 2016
|Norman Nato
|15
|France
|2
|P7 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P5 in GP2 2016
|Gabby Chaves
|15
|Colombia
|1
|P1 in Indy Lights 2014
|Tio Ellinas
|15
|Cyprus
|1
|P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
|Marcos Siebert
|15
|Argentina
|2
|P5 in Italian F4 2015
P1 in Italian F4 2016
|Sennan Fielding
|15
|Great Britain
|2
|P4 in MSA Formula 2015
P2 in British F4 2016
|Max Defourny
|15
|Belgium
|3
|P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
|Spencer Pigot
|15
|United States
|1
|P1 in Indy Lights 2015
|Roy Nissany
|15
|Israel
|1
|P4 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Yuhi Sekiguchi
|15
|Japan
|1
|P3 in Super Formula 2016
|Alexander Wurz
|14
|Austria
|2
|P5 in WEC LMP1 2014
P6 in WEC LMP1 2015
|Josef Newgarden
|14
|United States
|2
|P7 in IndyCar 2015
P4 in IndyCar 2016
|Scott McLaughlin
|14
|New Zealand
|3
|P5 in Supercars 2014
P8 in Supercars 2015
P3 in Supercars 2016
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|13
|Japan
|2
|P1 in Japanese F3 2014
P9 in GP2 2015
|Benjamin Barnicoat
|13
|Great Britain
|2
|P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
|Matheus Leist
|13
|Brazil
|2
|P5 in MSA Formula 2015
P1 in British F3 2016
|Niko Kari
|13
|Finland
|2
|P1 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
P10 in Euro F3 2016
|Tadasuke Makino
|13
|Japan
|2
|P2 in Japanese F4 2015
P4 in Japanese F3 2016
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|12
|USA
|2
|P6 in IndyCar 2014
P6 in IndyCar 2015
|Robert Schwartzman
|12
|Russia
|2
|P3 in Italian F4 2015
P4 in German F4 2015
|Marvin Dienst
|12
|Germany
|1
|P1 in German F4 2015
|Kevin Jorg
|12
|Switzerland
|2
|P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
|Max Fewtrell
|12
|Great Britain
|1
|P1 in British F4 2016
|Richard Verschoor
|12
|Netherlands
|1
|P1 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
|Ritomo Miyata
|12
|Japan
|1
|P1 in Japanese F4 2016
|Dorian Boccolacci
|12
|France
|2
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
|Santiago Urrutia
|12
|Uruguay
|1
|P2 in Indy Lights 2016
|Cameron Das
|12
|USA
|1
|P1 in F4 USA 2016
|Yifei Ye
|12
|China
|1
|P1 in French F4 2016
|Tony Kanaan
|11
|Brazil
|3
|P7 in IndyCar 2014
P8 in IndyCar 2015
P7 in IndyCar 2016
|Markus Pommer
|11
|Germany
|2
|P1 in German F3 2014
P10 in Euro F3 2015
|Naoki Yamamoto
|11
|Japan
|3
|P9 in Super Formula 2014
P5 in Super Formula 2015
P7 in Super Formula 2016
|Johnny Cecotto Jnr
|10
|Venezuela
|1
|P5 in GP2 2014
|Lucas Auer
|10
|Austria
|1
|P4 in Euro F3 2014
|Jordan King
|10
|Great Britain
|2
|P7 in Euro F3 2014
P7 in GP2 2016
|Tom Kristensen
|10
|Denmark
|1
|P4 in WEC LMP1 2014
|Mattia Drudi
|10
|Italy
|1
|P2 in Italian F4 2014
|Mitsunori Takaboshi
|10
|Japan
|2
|P3 in Japanese F3 2014
P3 in Japanese F3 2015
|Matevos Isaakyan
|10
|Russia
|3
|P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
P9 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Mike Rockenfeller
|10
|Germany
|1
|P3 in DTM 2014
|Guan Yu Zhou
|10
|China
|1
|P2 in Italian F4 2015
|Vladimir Atoev
|10
|Russia
|1
|P2 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
|Aurelian Panis
|10
|France
|1
|P5 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Jarno Opmeer
|10
|Netherlands
|1
|P2 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
|Sena Sakaguchi
|10
|Japan
|1
|P2 in Japanese F4 2016
|Kyle Kaiser
|10
|USA
|1
|P3 in Indy Lights 2016
|Konrad Czazcyk
|10
|USA
|1
|P2 in F4 USA 2016
|Gilles Magnus
|10
|Belgium
|1
|P2 in French F4 2016
|Jann Mardenborough
|9
|Great Britain
|3
|P9 in GP3 2014
P9 in GP3 2015
P2 in Japanese F3 2016
|Jake Hughes
|9
|Great Britain
|2
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
P8 in GP3 2016
|David Reynolds
|9
|Australia
|1
|P3 in Supercars 2015
|Stefano Coletti
|8
|Monaco
|1
|P6 in GP2 2014
|Gabriele Tarquini
|8
|Italy
|2
|P6 in WTCC 2014
P5 in WTCC 2015
|David Beckmann
|8
|Germany
|2
|P4 in Italian F4 2015
P5 in German F4 2015
|Paolo de Conto
|8
|Italy
|2
|P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015
P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016
|Karol Basz
|8
|Poland
|2
|P1 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
P2 in CIK-FIA 2016
|Will Stevens
|7
|Great Britain
|1
|P6 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
|Andrea Russo
|7
|Italy
|1
|P3 in Italian F4 2014
|Nabil Jeffri
|7
|Malaysia
|1
|P2 in German F3 2014
|Dennis Olsen
|7
|Norway
|1
|P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
|Christian Vietoris
|7
|Germany
|1
|P4 in DTM 2014
|Matthew Brabham
|7
|United States
|1
|P4 in Indy Lights 2014
|Callum Ilott
|7
|Great Britain
|2
|P4 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
P6 in Euro F3 2016
|Colton Herta
|7
|United States
|1
|P3 in MSA Formula 2015
|Nerses Isaakyan
|7
|Russia
|1
|P3 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
|Hiroki Ohtsu
|7
|Japan
|1
|P3 in Japanese F4 2015
|Ma Qing Hua
|7
|China
|1
|P4 in WTCC 2015
|RC Enerson
|7
|United States
|1
|P4 in Indy Lights 2015
|Raul Guzman
|7
|Mexico
|1
|P3 in Italian F4 2016
|Luis Leeds
|7
|Australia
|1
|P3 in British F4 2016
|Mike Ortmann
|7
|Germany
|1
|P3 in German F4 2016
|Alexander Vartyanan
|7
|Russia
|1
|P3 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
|Toshiki Oyu
|7
|Japan
|1
|P3 in Japanese F4 2016
|Robert Wickens
|7
|Canada
|1
|P4 in DTM 2016
|Kyle Kirkwood
|7
|USA
|1
|P3 in F4 USA 2016
|Michael Benyahia
|7
|USA
|1
|P3 in French F4 2016
|Arthur Pic
|6
|France
|1
|P7 in GP2 2014
|Nicolas Lapierre
|6
|France
|1
|P6 in WEC LMP1 2014
|Jehan Daruvala
|6
|India
|3
|P3 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
|Nirei Fukuzumi
|6
|Japan
|2
|P4 in Japanese F3 2015
P7 in GP3 2016
|Paul di Resta
|6
|Great Britain
|2
|P8 in DTM 2015
P5 in DTM 2016
|Mehdi Bennani
|6
|Morocco
|2
|P8 in WTCC 2015
P5 in WTCC 2016
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|6
|France
|2
|P7 in Formula E 2015
P9 in Formula E 2016
|Nick Yelloly
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|P6 in GP3 2014
|James Rossiter
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|P6 in Super Formula 2014
|Leonardo Pulcini
|5
|Italy
|1
|P4 in Italian F4 2014
|Indy Dontje
|5
|Netherlands
|1
|P3 in German F3 2014
|Seb Morris
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
|Maxime Martin
|5
|Belgium
|3
|P7 in DTM 2014
P7 in DTM 2015
P8 in DTM 2016
|Luiz Razia
|5
|Brazil
|1
|P5 in Indy Lights 2014
|Marco Ardrigo
|5
|Italy
|1
|P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014
|Aleksanteri Huovinen
|5
|Finland
|1
|P4 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
|Shinnosuke Yamada
|5
|Japan
|1
|P4 in Japanese F4 2015
|Kazuto Kotaka
|5
|Japan
|2
|P6 in Japanese F4 2015
P5 in Japanese F4 2016
|Ukyo Sasahara
|5
|Japan
|1
|P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
|Thiago Vivacqua
|5
|Brazil
|1
|P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
|Bruno Spengler
|5
|Canada
|1
|P5 in DTM 2015
|Max Chilton
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|P5 in Indy Lights 2015
|Jorrit Pex
|5
|Netherlands
|1
|P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015
|Rene Binder
|5
|Austria
|1
|P7 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Job van Uitert
|5
|Netherlands
|1
|P4 in Italian F4 2016
|Juri Vips
|5
|Estonia
|2
|P5 in Italian F4 2016
P6 in German F4 2016
|James Pull
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|P4 in British F4 2016
|Thomas Preining
|5
|Austria
|1
|P4 in German F4 2016
|Rasmus Markkanen
|5
|Finland
|1
|P4 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
|Mizuki Ishizaka
|5
|Japan
|1
|P4 in Japanese F4 2016
|Pedro Hiltbrand
|5
|Spain
|1
|P1 in CIK-FIA 2016
|James Goughary
|5
|USA
|1
|P4 in F4 USA 2016
|Javier Cobian
|5
|Spain
|1
|P4 in French F4 2016
|Toby Sowery
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|P3 in British F3 2016
|Mathias Beche
|4
|Switzerland
|2
|P10 in WEC LMP1 2014
P8 in WEC LMP1 2015
|Carlos Munoz
|4
|Colombia
|2
|P8 in IndyCar 2014
P10 in IndyCar 2016
|Marco Andretti
|4
|USA
|2
|P9 in IndyCar 2014
P9 in IndyCar 2015
|Richie Stanaway
|4
|New Zealand
|2
|P8 in GP3 2014
P10 in GP2 2015
|Ryo Hirakawa
|4
|Japan
|2
|P8 in Super Formula 2014
P8 in Super Formula 2015
|Jazeman Jaafar
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|P10 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P8 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
|Tomoki Nojiri
|4
|Japan
|2
|P7 in Super Formula 2015
P9 in Super Formula 2016
|Anthoine Hubert
|4
|France
|2
|P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P8 in Euro F3 2016
|Daniel Abt
|4
|Germany
|1
|P7 in Formula E 2016
|Chaz Mostert
|4
|Australia
|2
|P7 in Supercars 2014
P7 in Supercars 2016
|Will Davison
|4
|Australia
|1
|P5 in Supercars 2016
|Alexandre Imperatori
|4
|Switzerland
|1
|P7 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Dominik Kraihamer
|4
|Austria
|1
|P7 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Matheo Tuscher
|4
|Switzerland
|1
|P7 in WEC LMP1 2016
|Stephane Richelmi
|3
|Monaco
|1
|P9 in GP2 2014
|Dino Zamparelli
|3
|Great Britain
|1
|P7 in GP3 2014
|Alain Valente
|3
|Switzerland
|1
|P5 in Italian F4 2014
|Sam MacLeod
|3
|Great Britain
|1
|P4 in German F3 2014
|Takamoto Katsuta
|3
|Japan
|1
|P4 in Japanese F3 2014
|Andrea Pizzitola
|3
|France
|1
|P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
|Steijn Schothorst
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
|Gustav Malja
|3
|Sweden
|2
|P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
P9 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
|Martin Tomczyk
|3
|Germany
|1
|P6 in DTM 2014
|Juan Pablo Garcia
|3
|Mexico
|1
|P6 in Indy Lights 2014
|Juan Piedrahita
|3
|Colombia
|2
|P7 in Indy Lights 2014
P8 in Indy Lights 2015
|Flavio Camponeschi
|3
|Italy
|1
|P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014
|Nikita Mazepin
|3
|Russia
|1
|P2 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
|Kevin Ceccon
|3
|Italy
|1
|P7 in GP3 2015
|Matt Parry
|3
|Great Britain
|2
|P8 in GP3 2015
P9 in GP3 2016
|Alexey Korneev
|3
|Russia
|1
|P5 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
|Yuuya Hiraki
|3
|Japan
|1
|P5 in Japanese F4 2015
|Kyla Kaiser
|3
|United States
|1
|P6 in Indy Lights 2015
|Jordon Lennox-Lamb
|3
|Great Britain
|1
|P2 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|3
|Portugal
|1
|P8 in Formula E 2015
|James Courtney
|3
|Australia
|1
|P6 in Supercars 2014
|Fabian Coulthard
|3
|New Zealand
|2
|P8 in Supercars 2014
P7 in Supercars 2015
|Garth Tander
|3
|Australia
|1
|P6 in Supercars 2015
|Yu Kanamaru
|3
|Japan
|1
|P8 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Devlin Defrancesco
|3
|Canada
|1
|P5 in British F4 2016
|Kim-Luis Schramm
|3
|Germany
|1
|P5 in German F4 2016
|Tuomas Tujula
|3
|Finland
|1
|P5 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
|Harrison Scott
|3
|Great Britain
|1
|P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
|Rob Huff
|3
|Great Britain
|1
|P6 in WTCC 2016
|Felix Serrales
|3
|Puerto Rico
|1
|P6 in Indy Lights 2016
|Anthony Abbasse
|3
|France
|1
|P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016
|Skylar Robinson
|3
|USA
|1
|P5 in F4 USA 2016
|Tristan Charpentier
|3
|France
|1
|P5 in French F4 2016
|Tom Randle
|3
|Australia
|1
|P4 in British F3 2016
|Julian Leal
|2
|Colombia
|1
|P10 in GP2 2014
|Nick Heidfeld
|2
|Germany
|2
|P10 in WEC LMP1 2014
P10 in Formula E 2016
|Sebastien Bourdais
|2
|France
|2
|P10 in IndyCar 2014
P10 in IndyCar 2015
|Marlon Stockinger
|2
|Philippines
|1
|P9 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
|Andrea Fontana
|2
|Italy
|1
|P6 in Italian F4 2014
|Tom Coronel
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|P7 in WTCC 2014
|Tom Chilton
|2
|Great Britain
|2
|P8 in WTCC 2014
P8 in WTCC 2016
|Rick Dreezen
|2
|Belgium
|1
|P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014
|Mikkel Jensen
|2
|Denmark
|1
|P9 in Euro F3 2015
|Diego Bertonelli
|2
|Italy
|1
|P6 in Italian F4 2015
|Daniel Ticktum
|2
|Great Britain
|1
|P6 in MSA Formula 2015
|Tim Zimmermann
|2
|Germany
|1
|P6 in German F4 2015
|Nikita Troitskiy
|2
|Russia
|1
|P6 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
|Felix Serralles
|2
|Puerto Rico
|1
|P7 in Indy Lights 2015
|Arnaud Kozlinski
|2
|France
|1
|P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015
|Nicklas Nielsen
|2
|Denmark
|1
|P3 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
|Artem Markelov
|2
|Russia
|1
|P10 in GP2 2016
|Ben Barnicoat
|2
|Great Britain
|1
|P9 in Euro F3 2016
|Charlie Kimball
|2
|USA
|1
|P9 in IndyCar 2016
|Juan Manuel Correa
|2
|USA
|1
|P6 in Italian F4 2016
|Petru Gabriel Florescu
|2
|Romania
|1
|P6 in British F4 2016
|Roope Markkanen
|2
|Finland
|1
|P6 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
|Yuya Hiraki
|2
|Japan
|1
|P6 in Japanese F4 2016
|Sacha Fenestraz
|2
|France
|2
|P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
|Matthias Ekstrom
|2
|Sweden
|1
|P7 in DTM 2016
|Nicky Catsburg
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|P7 in WTCC 2016
|Andre Negrao
|2
|Brazil
|1
|P7 in Indy Lights 2016
|Marco Ardigo
|2
|Italy
|1
|P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016
|Felice Tiene
|2
|Italy
|1
|P3 in CIK-FIA 2016
|Baltazar Lequizamon
|2
|Argentina
|1
|P6 in F4 USA 2016
|Hugo Chevalier
|2
|France
|1
|P6 in French F4 2016
|Nicholas Latifi
|1
|Canada
|1
|P10 in Euro F3 2014
|Weiron Tan
|1
|Malaysia
|1
|P5 in German F3 2014
|Daiki Sasaki
|1
|Japan
|1
|P5 in Japanese F3 2014
|Joao Vieira
|1
|Brazil
|1
|P7 in Italian F4 2014
|Bruno Bonifacio
|1
|Brazil
|1
|P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
|Simon Gachet
|1
|France
|1
|P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
|Scott Anderson
|1
|United States
|1
|P8 in Indy Lights 2014
|Mirko Torsellini
|1
|Italy
|1
|P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014
|Pietro Fantin
|1
|Brazil
|1
|P10 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
|Bar Baruch
|1
|Israel
|1
|P7 in Italian F4 2015
|Sandy Mitchell
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|P7 in MSA Formula 2015
|Janneau Esmeijer
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|P7 in German F4 2015
|Niclas Nylund
|1
|Finland
|1
|P7 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
|Yuki Nemoto
|1
|Japan
|1
|P7 in Japanese F4 2015
|Lucas Ordonez
|1
|Spain
|1
|P5 in Japanese F3 2015
|Stefan Riener
|1
|Austria
|1
|P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
|Jeremy Iglesias
|1
|France
|1
|P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015
|Tom Joyner
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|P4 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
|Bruno Senna
|1
|Brazil
|1
|P10 in Formula E 2015
|Tim Slade
|1
|Australia
|1
|P8 in Supercars 2016
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|1
|Brazil
|1
|P10 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
|Simone Cunati
|1
|Italy
|1
|P7 in Italian F4 2016
|Alex Quinn
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|P7 in British F4 2016
|Jannes Fittje
|1
|Germany
|1
|P7 in German F4 2016
|Nikita Sitnikov
|1
|Russia
|1
|P7 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
|Shinji Sawada
|1
|Japan
|1
|P7 in Japanese F4 2016
|Katsumasa Chiyo
|1
|Japan
|1
|P5 in Japanese F3 2016
|Shelby Blackstock
|1
|USA
|1
|P8 in Indy Lights 2016
|Bas Lammers
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016
|Paavo Tonteri
|1
|Finland
|1
|P4 in CIK-FIA 2016
|Moises de la Vara
|1
|Mexico
|1
|P7 in F4 USA 2016
|Theo Coicaud
|1
|France
|1
|P7 in French F4 2016
|Enaam Ahmed
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|P5 in British F3 2016
NB. Points from the following championships were not included as they failed to meet the minimum requirement of at least ten drivers starting every race: 2014-16 Formula 4 Sudamericana, 2014-16 Australian F3, 2014-16 Brazilian F3, 2015-16 Australian F4, 2015-16 Chinese F4, 2016 Spanish F4, 2016 F4 South East Asia.
2017 F1 season
[catlist id=14066 numberposts=5]Browse all 2017 F1 season articles
4 comments on “Superlicence points 2017: Full list of all 314 points-scoring drivers”
Craig Woollard (@craig-o)
23rd January 2017, 14:30
It is absolutely bonkers that through this system, Antonio Felix da Costa is as qualified for F1 as the likes of Nikita Mazepin.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
23rd January 2017, 19:06
And Robin Frijns didn’t even get to be on the list…
Leo B
23rd January 2017, 16:29
How did WEC LMP1 qualify for points, as there were only 8 or 9 starting cars all season?
Buxoq
24th January 2017, 10:28
Because in WEC the LMP title is the overall LMP title as they count the LMP1 and LMP2 as one championchip