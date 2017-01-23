So you want to be a Formula One driver? These days you don’t just need to find a team willing to take a punt on you.

The FIA’s superlicence points system, now in its third year, means new drivers must score a minimum of 40 points awarded based on their performances in different junior categories in order to race in F1.

Who’s already made it and who’s fallen short? F1 Fanatic has crunched the numbers and produced a complete list of all 314 drivers who’ve scored a point at the start of 2017 based on their results over the previous three seasons.

Driver Total Country Scores Scores counted from Sebastien Buemi 121 Switzerland 5 P1 in WEC LMP1 2014

P5 in WEC LMP1 2015

P2 in Formula E 2015

P1 in Formula E 2016

P8 in WEC LMP1 2016 Andre Lotterer 118 Germany 6 P2 in WEC LMP1 2014

P3 in Super Formula 2014

P2 in WEC LMP1 2015

P3 in Super Formula 2015

P5 in WEC LMP1 2016

P2 in Super Formula 2016 Lucas di Grassi 100 Brazil 5 P4 in WEC LMP1 2014

P4 in WEC LMP1 2015

P3 in Formula E 2015

P2 in Formula E 2016

P2 in WEC LMP1 2016 Stoffel Vandoorne 90 Belgium 3 P2 in GP2 2014

P1 in GP2 2015

P4 in Super Formula 2016 Will Power 90 Australia 3 P1 in IndyCar 2014

P3 in IndyCar 2015

P2 in IndyCar 2016 Neel Jani 80 Switzerland 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014

P3 in WEC LMP1 2015

P1 in WEC LMP1 2016 Marc Lieb 80 Germany 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014

P3 in WEC LMP1 2015

P1 in WEC LMP1 2016 Romain Dumas 80 France 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014

P3 in WEC LMP1 2015

P1 in WEC LMP1 2016 Antonio Giovinazzi 76 Italy 3 P6 in Euro F3 2014

P2 in Euro F3 2015

P2 in GP2 2016 Esteban Ocon 70 France 2 P1 in Euro F3 2014

P1 in GP3 2015 Sergey Sirotkin 70 Russia 3 P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014

P3 in GP2 2015

P3 in GP2 2016 Pierre Gasly 69 France 3 P2 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014

P8 in GP2 2015

P1 in GP2 2016 Marcel Fassler 68 Switzerland 3 P2 in WEC LMP1 2014

P2 in WEC LMP1 2015

P5 in WEC LMP1 2016 Benoit Treluyer 66 France 3 P2 in WEC LMP1 2014

P2 in WEC LMP1 2015

P6 in WEC LMP1 2016 Scott Dixon 66 New Zealand 3 P3 in IndyCar 2014

P1 in IndyCar 2015

P6 in IndyCar 2016 Kazuki Nakajima 60 Japan 6 P8 in WEC LMP1 2014

P1 in Super Formula 2014

P7 in WEC LMP1 2015

P2 in Super Formula 2015

P8 in WEC LMP1 2016

P6 in Super Formula 2016 Lance Stroll 60 Canada 3 P1 in Italian F4 2014

P5 in Euro F3 2015

P1 in Euro F3 2016 Loic Duval 59 France 6 P7 in WEC LMP1 2014

P4 in Super Formula 2014

P4 in WEC LMP1 2015

P9 in Formula E 2015

P8 in Formula E 2016

P2 in WEC LMP1 2016 Helio Castroneves 58 Brazil 3 P2 in IndyCar 2014

P5 in IndyCar 2015

P3 in IndyCar 2016 Oliver Rowland 53 Great Britain 3 P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014

P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015

P9 in GP2 2016 Brendon Hartley 52 New Zealand 3 P9 in WEC LMP1 2014

P1 in WEC LMP1 2015

P4 in WEC LMP1 2016 Mark Webber 52 Australia 3 P9 in WEC LMP1 2014

P1 in WEC LMP1 2015

P4 in WEC LMP1 2016 Timo Bernhard 52 Germany 3 P9 in WEC LMP1 2014

P1 in WEC LMP1 2015

P4 in WEC LMP1 2016 Anthony Davidson 51 Great Britain 3 P1 in WEC LMP1 2014

P5 in WEC LMP1 2015

P8 in WEC LMP1 2016 Louis Deletraz 49 Switzerland 4 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014

P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015

P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015

P2 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Simon Pagenaud 48 France 2 P5 in IndyCar 2014

P1 in IndyCar 2016 Charles Leclerc 47 Monaco 3 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014

P4 in Euro F3 2015

P1 in GP3 2016 Alex Lynn 46 Great Britain 3 P1 in GP3 2014

P6 in GP2 2015

P6 in GP2 2016 Nyck De Vries 45 Netherlands 4 P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014

P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014

P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015

P6 in GP3 2016 Jose Maria Lopez 45 Argentina 3 P1 in WTCC 2014

P1 in WTCC 2015

P1 in WTCC 2016 Felix Rosenqvist 43 Sweden 2 P8 in Euro F3 2014

P1 in Euro F3 2015 Juan Pablo Montoya 43 Colombia 3 P4 in IndyCar 2014

P2 in IndyCar 2015

P8 in IndyCar 2016 Jolyon Palmer 40 Great Britain 1 P1 in GP2 2014 Stephane Sarrazin 40 France 4 P5 in WEC LMP1 2014

P6 in WEC LMP1 2015

P6 in Formula E 2016

P3 in WEC LMP1 2016 Alexander Rossi 40 USA 1 P2 in GP2 2015 Oliver Jarvis 40 Great Britain 2 P4 in WEC LMP1 2015

P2 in WEC LMP1 2016 Tom Dillmann 40 France 2 P7 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015

P1 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Nelson Piquet Jnr 40 Brazil 1 P1 in Formula E 2015 Hiroaki Ishiura 39 Japan 3 P5 in Super Formula 2014

P1 in Super Formula 2015

P5 in Super Formula 2016 Lando Norris 37 Great Britain 4 P1 in CIK-FIA KF 2014

P1 in MSA Formula 2015

P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016

P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016 Yvan Muller 36 France 3 P2 in WTCC 2014

P2 in WTCC 2015

P2 in WTCC 2016 Carlos Sainz Jnr 35 Spain 1 P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014 Matthieu Vaxiviere 35 France 3 P8 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014

P2 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015

P6 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Tom Blomqvist 33 Great Britain 2 P2 in Euro F3 2014

P6 in DTM 2016 Marco Wittmann 33 Germany 3 P1 in DTM 2014

P6 in DTM 2015

P1 in DTM 2016 Maximilian Gunther 33 Germany 2 P8 in Euro F3 2015

P2 in Euro F3 2016 Jake Dennis 32 Great Britain 3 P9 in Euro F3 2014

P3 in Euro F3 2015

P4 in GP3 2016 Dean Stoneman 32 Great Britain 3 P2 in GP3 2014

P6 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015

P5 in Indy Lights 2016 Joao Paulo de Oliveira 32 Brazil 3 P2 in Super Formula 2014

P4 in Super Formula 2015

P8 in Super Formula 2016 Felipe Nasr 30 Brazil 1 P3 in GP2 2014 Mitch Evans 30 New Zealand 2 P4 in GP2 2014

P5 in GP2 2015 Raffaele Marciello 30 Italy 3 P8 in GP2 2014

P7 in GP2 2015

P4 in GP2 2016 Nicolas Prost 30 France 4 P10 in WEC LMP1 2014

P8 in WEC LMP1 2015

P6 in Formula E 2015

P3 in Formula E 2016 Marvin Kirchhofer 30 Germany 2 P3 in GP3 2014

P3 in GP3 2015 Egor Orudzhev 30 Russia 2 P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015

P3 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Shane van Gisbergen 30 New Zealand 3 P2 in Supercars 2014

P4 in Supercars 2015

P1 in Supercars 2016 Yuji Kunimoto 29 Japan 3 P7 in Super Formula 2014

P9 in Super Formula 2015

P1 in Super Formula 2016 Alexander Albon 29 Thailand 3 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014

P7 in Euro F3 2015

P2 in GP3 2016 George Russell 29 Great Britain 3 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014

P6 in Euro F3 2015

P3 in Euro F3 2016 Antonio Fuoco 28 Italy 3 P5 in Euro F3 2014

P6 in GP3 2015

P3 in GP3 2016 Jamie Whincup 28 Australia 3 P1 in Supercars 2014

P5 in Supercars 2015

P2 in Supercars 2016 Jack Aitken 27 Great Britain 3 P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015

P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015

P5 in GP3 2016 Mike Conway 26 Great Britain 2 P6 in WEC LMP1 2015

P3 in WEC LMP1 2016 Kamui Kobayashi 25 Japan 2 P6 in Super Formula 2015

P3 in WEC LMP1 2016 Ed Jones 25 UAE 2 P3 in Indy Lights 2015

P1 in Indy Lights 2016 Mark Winterbottom 25 Australia 3 P3 in Supercars 2014

P1 in Supercars 2015

P6 in Supercars 2016 Kenta Yamashita 24 Japan 3 P2 in Japanese F3 2014

P2 in Japanese F3 2015

P1 in Japanese F3 2016 Edoardo Mortara 24 Italy 3 P5 in DTM 2014

P4 in DTM 2015

P2 in DTM 2016 Jack Harvey 24 Great Britain 2 P2 in Indy Lights 2014

P2 in Indy Lights 2015 Luca Ghiotto 24 Italy 2 P2 in GP3 2015

P8 in GP2 2016 Craig Lowndes 23 Australia 3 P4 in Supercars 2014

P2 in Supercars 2015

P4 in Supercars 2016 Mattias Ekstrom 22 Sweden 2 P2 in DTM 2014

P3 in DTM 2015 Jamie Green 22 Great Britain 2 P2 in DTM 2015

P3 in DTM 2016 Max Verstappen 20 Netherlands 1 P3 in Euro F3 2014 Roberto Merhi 20 Spain 1 P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014 Sebastien Loeb 20 France 2 P3 in WTCC 2014

P3 in WTCC 2015 Rio Haryanto 20 Indonesia 1 P4 in GP2 2015 Nick Cassidy 20 New Zealand 2 P1 in Japanese F3 2015

P4 in Euro F3 2016 Mick Schumacher 20 Germany 2 P2 in Italian F4 2016

P2 in German F4 2016 Joey Mawson 19 Australia 2 P3 in German F4 2015

P1 in German F4 2016 Graham Rahal 18 United States 2 P4 in IndyCar 2015

P5 in IndyCar 2016 Joel Eriksson 18 Sweden 2 P2 in German F4 2015

P5 in Euro F3 2016 Jerome D’Ambrosio 18 Belgium 2 P4 in Formula E 2015

P5 in Formula E 2016 Sam Bird 18 Great Britain 2 P5 in Formula E 2015

P4 in Formula E 2016 Jimmy Eriksson 17 Sweden 2 P4 in GP3 2014

P5 in GP3 2015 Emil Bernstorff 17 Great Britain 2 P5 in GP3 2014

P4 in GP3 2015 Norbert Michelisz 17 Hungary 3 P4 in WTCC 2014

P6 in WTCC 2015

P4 in WTCC 2016 Tiago Monteiro 17 Portugal 3 P5 in WTCC 2014

P7 in WTCC 2015

P3 in WTCC 2016 Zach Veach 17 USA 2 P3 in Indy Lights 2014

P4 in Indy Lights 2016 Ricky Collard 17 Great Britain 2 P2 in MSA Formula 2015

P2 in British F3 2016 Sho Tsuboi 17 Japan 2 P1 in Japanese F4 2015

P3 in Japanese F3 2016 Pascal Wehrlein 16 Germany 2 P8 in DTM 2014

P1 in DTM 2015 Ralf Aron 16 Estonia 2 P1 in Italian F4 2015

P7 in Euro F3 2016 Norman Nato 15 France 2 P7 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014

P5 in GP2 2016 Gabby Chaves 15 Colombia 1 P1 in Indy Lights 2014 Tio Ellinas 15 Cyprus 1 P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015 Marcos Siebert 15 Argentina 2 P5 in Italian F4 2015

P1 in Italian F4 2016 Sennan Fielding 15 Great Britain 2 P4 in MSA Formula 2015

P2 in British F4 2016 Max Defourny 15 Belgium 3 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015

P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016

P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016 Spencer Pigot 15 United States 1 P1 in Indy Lights 2015 Roy Nissany 15 Israel 1 P4 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Yuhi Sekiguchi 15 Japan 1 P3 in Super Formula 2016 Alexander Wurz 14 Austria 2 P5 in WEC LMP1 2014

P6 in WEC LMP1 2015 Josef Newgarden 14 United States 2 P7 in IndyCar 2015

P4 in IndyCar 2016 Scott McLaughlin 14 New Zealand 3 P5 in Supercars 2014

P8 in Supercars 2015

P3 in Supercars 2016 Nobuharu Matsushita 13 Japan 2 P1 in Japanese F3 2014

P9 in GP2 2015 Benjamin Barnicoat 13 Great Britain 2 P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014

P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015 Matheus Leist 13 Brazil 2 P5 in MSA Formula 2015

P1 in British F3 2016 Niko Kari 13 Finland 2 P1 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015

P10 in Euro F3 2016 Tadasuke Makino 13 Japan 2 P2 in Japanese F4 2015

P4 in Japanese F3 2016 Ryan Hunter-Reay 12 USA 2 P6 in IndyCar 2014

P6 in IndyCar 2015 Robert Schwartzman 12 Russia 2 P3 in Italian F4 2015

P4 in German F4 2015 Marvin Dienst 12 Germany 1 P1 in German F4 2015 Kevin Jorg 12 Switzerland 2 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015

P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015 Max Fewtrell 12 Great Britain 1 P1 in British F4 2016 Richard Verschoor 12 Netherlands 1 P1 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016 Ritomo Miyata 12 Japan 1 P1 in Japanese F4 2016 Dorian Boccolacci 12 France 2 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016

P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016 Santiago Urrutia 12 Uruguay 1 P2 in Indy Lights 2016 Cameron Das 12 USA 1 P1 in F4 USA 2016 Yifei Ye 12 China 1 P1 in French F4 2016 Tony Kanaan 11 Brazil 3 P7 in IndyCar 2014

P8 in IndyCar 2015

P7 in IndyCar 2016 Markus Pommer 11 Germany 2 P1 in German F3 2014

P10 in Euro F3 2015 Naoki Yamamoto 11 Japan 3 P9 in Super Formula 2014

P5 in Super Formula 2015

P7 in Super Formula 2016 Johnny Cecotto Jnr 10 Venezuela 1 P5 in GP2 2014 Lucas Auer 10 Austria 1 P4 in Euro F3 2014 Jordan King 10 Great Britain 2 P7 in Euro F3 2014

P7 in GP2 2016 Tom Kristensen 10 Denmark 1 P4 in WEC LMP1 2014 Mattia Drudi 10 Italy 1 P2 in Italian F4 2014 Mitsunori Takaboshi 10 Japan 2 P3 in Japanese F3 2014

P3 in Japanese F3 2015 Matevos Isaakyan 10 Russia 3 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014

P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015

P9 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Mike Rockenfeller 10 Germany 1 P3 in DTM 2014 Guan Yu Zhou 10 China 1 P2 in Italian F4 2015 Vladimir Atoev 10 Russia 1 P2 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015 Aurelian Panis 10 France 1 P5 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Jarno Opmeer 10 Netherlands 1 P2 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016 Sena Sakaguchi 10 Japan 1 P2 in Japanese F4 2016 Kyle Kaiser 10 USA 1 P3 in Indy Lights 2016 Konrad Czazcyk 10 USA 1 P2 in F4 USA 2016 Gilles Magnus 10 Belgium 1 P2 in French F4 2016 Jann Mardenborough 9 Great Britain 3 P9 in GP3 2014

P9 in GP3 2015

P2 in Japanese F3 2016 Jake Hughes 9 Great Britain 2 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015

P8 in GP3 2016 David Reynolds 9 Australia 1 P3 in Supercars 2015 Stefano Coletti 8 Monaco 1 P6 in GP2 2014 Gabriele Tarquini 8 Italy 2 P6 in WTCC 2014

P5 in WTCC 2015 David Beckmann 8 Germany 2 P4 in Italian F4 2015

P5 in German F4 2015 Paolo de Conto 8 Italy 2 P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015

P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016 Karol Basz 8 Poland 2 P1 in CIK-FIA KF 2015

P2 in CIK-FIA 2016 Will Stevens 7 Great Britain 1 P6 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014 Andrea Russo 7 Italy 1 P3 in Italian F4 2014 Nabil Jeffri 7 Malaysia 1 P2 in German F3 2014 Dennis Olsen 7 Norway 1 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014 Christian Vietoris 7 Germany 1 P4 in DTM 2014 Matthew Brabham 7 United States 1 P4 in Indy Lights 2014 Callum Ilott 7 Great Britain 2 P4 in CIK-FIA KF 2014

P6 in Euro F3 2016 Colton Herta 7 United States 1 P3 in MSA Formula 2015 Nerses Isaakyan 7 Russia 1 P3 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015 Hiroki Ohtsu 7 Japan 1 P3 in Japanese F4 2015 Ma Qing Hua 7 China 1 P4 in WTCC 2015 RC Enerson 7 United States 1 P4 in Indy Lights 2015 Raul Guzman 7 Mexico 1 P3 in Italian F4 2016 Luis Leeds 7 Australia 1 P3 in British F4 2016 Mike Ortmann 7 Germany 1 P3 in German F4 2016 Alexander Vartyanan 7 Russia 1 P3 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016 Toshiki Oyu 7 Japan 1 P3 in Japanese F4 2016 Robert Wickens 7 Canada 1 P4 in DTM 2016 Kyle Kirkwood 7 USA 1 P3 in F4 USA 2016 Michael Benyahia 7 USA 1 P3 in French F4 2016 Arthur Pic 6 France 1 P7 in GP2 2014 Nicolas Lapierre 6 France 1 P6 in WEC LMP1 2014 Jehan Daruvala 6 India 3 P3 in CIK-FIA KF 2014

P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015

P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016 Nirei Fukuzumi 6 Japan 2 P4 in Japanese F3 2015

P7 in GP3 2016 Paul di Resta 6 Great Britain 2 P8 in DTM 2015

P5 in DTM 2016 Mehdi Bennani 6 Morocco 2 P8 in WTCC 2015

P5 in WTCC 2016 Jean-Eric Vergne 6 France 2 P7 in Formula E 2015

P9 in Formula E 2016 Nick Yelloly 5 Great Britain 1 P6 in GP3 2014 James Rossiter 5 Great Britain 1 P6 in Super Formula 2014 Leonardo Pulcini 5 Italy 1 P4 in Italian F4 2014 Indy Dontje 5 Netherlands 1 P3 in German F3 2014 Seb Morris 5 Great Britain 1 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014 Maxime Martin 5 Belgium 3 P7 in DTM 2014

P7 in DTM 2015

P8 in DTM 2016 Luiz Razia 5 Brazil 1 P5 in Indy Lights 2014 Marco Ardrigo 5 Italy 1 P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014 Aleksanteri Huovinen 5 Finland 1 P4 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015 Shinnosuke Yamada 5 Japan 1 P4 in Japanese F4 2015 Kazuto Kotaka 5 Japan 2 P6 in Japanese F4 2015

P5 in Japanese F4 2016 Ukyo Sasahara 5 Japan 1 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015 Thiago Vivacqua 5 Brazil 1 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015 Bruno Spengler 5 Canada 1 P5 in DTM 2015 Max Chilton 5 Great Britain 1 P5 in Indy Lights 2015 Jorrit Pex 5 Netherlands 1 P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015 Rene Binder 5 Austria 1 P7 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Job van Uitert 5 Netherlands 1 P4 in Italian F4 2016 Juri Vips 5 Estonia 2 P5 in Italian F4 2016

P6 in German F4 2016 James Pull 5 Great Britain 1 P4 in British F4 2016 Thomas Preining 5 Austria 1 P4 in German F4 2016 Rasmus Markkanen 5 Finland 1 P4 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016 Mizuki Ishizaka 5 Japan 1 P4 in Japanese F4 2016 Pedro Hiltbrand 5 Spain 1 P1 in CIK-FIA 2016 James Goughary 5 USA 1 P4 in F4 USA 2016 Javier Cobian 5 Spain 1 P4 in French F4 2016 Toby Sowery 5 Great Britain 1 P3 in British F3 2016 Mathias Beche 4 Switzerland 2 P10 in WEC LMP1 2014

P8 in WEC LMP1 2015 Carlos Munoz 4 Colombia 2 P8 in IndyCar 2014

P10 in IndyCar 2016 Marco Andretti 4 USA 2 P9 in IndyCar 2014

P9 in IndyCar 2015 Richie Stanaway 4 New Zealand 2 P8 in GP3 2014

P10 in GP2 2015 Ryo Hirakawa 4 Japan 2 P8 in Super Formula 2014

P8 in Super Formula 2015 Jazeman Jaafar 4 Malaysia 2 P10 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014

P8 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015 Tomoki Nojiri 4 Japan 2 P7 in Super Formula 2015

P9 in Super Formula 2016 Anthoine Hubert 4 France 2 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015

P8 in Euro F3 2016 Daniel Abt 4 Germany 1 P7 in Formula E 2016 Chaz Mostert 4 Australia 2 P7 in Supercars 2014

P7 in Supercars 2016 Will Davison 4 Australia 1 P5 in Supercars 2016 Alexandre Imperatori 4 Switzerland 1 P7 in WEC LMP1 2016 Dominik Kraihamer 4 Austria 1 P7 in WEC LMP1 2016 Matheo Tuscher 4 Switzerland 1 P7 in WEC LMP1 2016 Stephane Richelmi 3 Monaco 1 P9 in GP2 2014 Dino Zamparelli 3 Great Britain 1 P7 in GP3 2014 Alain Valente 3 Switzerland 1 P5 in Italian F4 2014 Sam MacLeod 3 Great Britain 1 P4 in German F3 2014 Takamoto Katsuta 3 Japan 1 P4 in Japanese F3 2014 Andrea Pizzitola 3 France 1 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014 Steijn Schothorst 3 Netherlands 1 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014 Gustav Malja 3 Sweden 2 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014

P9 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015 Martin Tomczyk 3 Germany 1 P6 in DTM 2014 Juan Pablo Garcia 3 Mexico 1 P6 in Indy Lights 2014 Juan Piedrahita 3 Colombia 2 P7 in Indy Lights 2014

P8 in Indy Lights 2015 Flavio Camponeschi 3 Italy 1 P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014 Nikita Mazepin 3 Russia 1 P2 in CIK-FIA KF 2014 Kevin Ceccon 3 Italy 1 P7 in GP3 2015 Matt Parry 3 Great Britain 2 P8 in GP3 2015

P9 in GP3 2016 Alexey Korneev 3 Russia 1 P5 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015 Yuuya Hiraki 3 Japan 1 P5 in Japanese F4 2015 Kyla Kaiser 3 United States 1 P6 in Indy Lights 2015 Jordon Lennox-Lamb 3 Great Britain 1 P2 in CIK-FIA KF 2015 Antonio Felix da Costa 3 Portugal 1 P8 in Formula E 2015 James Courtney 3 Australia 1 P6 in Supercars 2014 Fabian Coulthard 3 New Zealand 2 P8 in Supercars 2014

P7 in Supercars 2015 Garth Tander 3 Australia 1 P6 in Supercars 2015 Yu Kanamaru 3 Japan 1 P8 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Devlin Defrancesco 3 Canada 1 P5 in British F4 2016 Kim-Luis Schramm 3 Germany 1 P5 in German F4 2016 Tuomas Tujula 3 Finland 1 P5 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016 Harrison Scott 3 Great Britain 1 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016 Rob Huff 3 Great Britain 1 P6 in WTCC 2016 Felix Serrales 3 Puerto Rico 1 P6 in Indy Lights 2016 Anthony Abbasse 3 France 1 P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016 Skylar Robinson 3 USA 1 P5 in F4 USA 2016 Tristan Charpentier 3 France 1 P5 in French F4 2016 Tom Randle 3 Australia 1 P4 in British F3 2016 Julian Leal 2 Colombia 1 P10 in GP2 2014 Nick Heidfeld 2 Germany 2 P10 in WEC LMP1 2014

P10 in Formula E 2016 Sebastien Bourdais 2 France 2 P10 in IndyCar 2014

P10 in IndyCar 2015 Marlon Stockinger 2 Philippines 1 P9 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014 Andrea Fontana 2 Italy 1 P6 in Italian F4 2014 Tom Coronel 2 Netherlands 1 P7 in WTCC 2014 Tom Chilton 2 Great Britain 2 P8 in WTCC 2014

P8 in WTCC 2016 Rick Dreezen 2 Belgium 1 P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014 Mikkel Jensen 2 Denmark 1 P9 in Euro F3 2015 Diego Bertonelli 2 Italy 1 P6 in Italian F4 2015 Daniel Ticktum 2 Great Britain 1 P6 in MSA Formula 2015 Tim Zimmermann 2 Germany 1 P6 in German F4 2015 Nikita Troitskiy 2 Russia 1 P6 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015 Felix Serralles 2 Puerto Rico 1 P7 in Indy Lights 2015 Arnaud Kozlinski 2 France 1 P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015 Nicklas Nielsen 2 Denmark 1 P3 in CIK-FIA KF 2015 Artem Markelov 2 Russia 1 P10 in GP2 2016 Ben Barnicoat 2 Great Britain 1 P9 in Euro F3 2016 Charlie Kimball 2 USA 1 P9 in IndyCar 2016 Juan Manuel Correa 2 USA 1 P6 in Italian F4 2016 Petru Gabriel Florescu 2 Romania 1 P6 in British F4 2016 Roope Markkanen 2 Finland 1 P6 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016 Yuya Hiraki 2 Japan 1 P6 in Japanese F4 2016 Sacha Fenestraz 2 France 2 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016

P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016 Matthias Ekstrom 2 Sweden 1 P7 in DTM 2016 Nicky Catsburg 2 Netherlands 1 P7 in WTCC 2016 Andre Negrao 2 Brazil 1 P7 in Indy Lights 2016 Marco Ardigo 2 Italy 1 P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016 Felice Tiene 2 Italy 1 P3 in CIK-FIA 2016 Baltazar Lequizamon 2 Argentina 1 P6 in F4 USA 2016 Hugo Chevalier 2 France 1 P6 in French F4 2016 Nicholas Latifi 1 Canada 1 P10 in Euro F3 2014 Weiron Tan 1 Malaysia 1 P5 in German F3 2014 Daiki Sasaki 1 Japan 1 P5 in Japanese F3 2014 Joao Vieira 1 Brazil 1 P7 in Italian F4 2014 Bruno Bonifacio 1 Brazil 1 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014 Simon Gachet 1 France 1 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014 Scott Anderson 1 United States 1 P8 in Indy Lights 2014 Mirko Torsellini 1 Italy 1 P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014 Pietro Fantin 1 Brazil 1 P10 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015 Bar Baruch 1 Israel 1 P7 in Italian F4 2015 Sandy Mitchell 1 Great Britain 1 P7 in MSA Formula 2015 Janneau Esmeijer 1 Netherlands 1 P7 in German F4 2015 Niclas Nylund 1 Finland 1 P7 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015 Yuki Nemoto 1 Japan 1 P7 in Japanese F4 2015 Lucas Ordonez 1 Spain 1 P5 in Japanese F3 2015 Stefan Riener 1 Austria 1 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015 Jeremy Iglesias 1 France 1 P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015 Tom Joyner 1 Great Britain 1 P4 in CIK-FIA KF 2015 Bruno Senna 1 Brazil 1 P10 in Formula E 2015 Tim Slade 1 Australia 1 P8 in Supercars 2016 Pietro Fittipaldi 1 Brazil 1 P10 in Formula V8 3.5 2016 Simone Cunati 1 Italy 1 P7 in Italian F4 2016 Alex Quinn 1 Great Britain 1 P7 in British F4 2016 Jannes Fittje 1 Germany 1 P7 in German F4 2016 Nikita Sitnikov 1 Russia 1 P7 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016 Shinji Sawada 1 Japan 1 P7 in Japanese F4 2016 Katsumasa Chiyo 1 Japan 1 P5 in Japanese F3 2016 Shelby Blackstock 1 USA 1 P8 in Indy Lights 2016 Bas Lammers 1 Netherlands 1 P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016 Paavo Tonteri 1 Finland 1 P4 in CIK-FIA 2016 Moises de la Vara 1 Mexico 1 P7 in F4 USA 2016 Theo Coicaud 1 France 1 P7 in French F4 2016 Enaam Ahmed 1 Great Britain 1 P5 in British F3 2016

NB. Points from the following championships were not included as they failed to meet the minimum requirement of at least ten drivers starting every race: 2014-16 Formula 4 Sudamericana, 2014-16 Australian F3, 2014-16 Brazilian F3, 2015-16 Australian F4, 2015-16 Chinese F4, 2016 Spanish F4, 2016 F4 South East Asia.

