So you want to be a Formula One driver? These days you don’t just need to find a team willing to take a punt on you.

The FIA’s superlicence points system, now in its third year, means new drivers must score a minimum of 40 points awarded based on their performances in different junior categories in order to race in F1.

Who’s already made it and who’s fallen short? F1 Fanatic has crunched the numbers and produced a complete list of all 314 drivers who’ve scored a point at the start of 2017 based on their results over the previous three seasons.

Sebastien Buemi 121 Switzerland 5 P1 in WEC LMP1 2014
P5 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in Formula E 2015
P1 in Formula E 2016
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
Andre Lotterer 118 Germany 6 P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in Super Formula 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in Super Formula 2015
P5 in WEC LMP1 2016
P2 in Super Formula 2016
Lucas di Grassi 100 Brazil 5 P4 in WEC LMP1 2014
P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in Formula E 2015
P2 in Formula E 2016
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
Stoffel Vandoorne 90 Belgium 3 P2 in GP2 2014
P1 in GP2 2015
P4 in Super Formula 2016
Will Power 90 Australia 3 P1 in IndyCar 2014
P3 in IndyCar 2015
P2 in IndyCar 2016
Neel Jani 80 Switzerland 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Marc Lieb 80 Germany 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Romain Dumas 80 France 3 P3 in WEC LMP1 2014
P3 in WEC LMP1 2015
P1 in WEC LMP1 2016
Antonio Giovinazzi 76 Italy 3 P6 in Euro F3 2014
P2 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP2 2016
Esteban Ocon 70 France 2 P1 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in GP3 2015
Sergey Sirotkin 70 Russia 3 P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P3 in GP2 2015
P3 in GP2 2016
Pierre Gasly 69 France 3 P2 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P8 in GP2 2015
P1 in GP2 2016
Marcel Fassler 68 Switzerland 3 P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P5 in WEC LMP1 2016
Benoit Treluyer 66 France 3 P2 in WEC LMP1 2014
P2 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in WEC LMP1 2016
Scott Dixon 66 New Zealand 3 P3 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2015
P6 in IndyCar 2016
Kazuki Nakajima 60 Japan 6 P8 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in Super Formula 2014
P7 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in Super Formula 2015
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
P6 in Super Formula 2016
Lance Stroll 60 Canada 3 P1 in Italian F4 2014
P5 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in Euro F3 2016
Loic Duval 59 France 6 P7 in WEC LMP1 2014
P4 in Super Formula 2014
P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P9 in Formula E 2015
P8 in Formula E 2016
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
Helio Castroneves 58 Brazil 3 P2 in IndyCar 2014
P5 in IndyCar 2015
P3 in IndyCar 2016
Oliver Rowland 53 Great Britain 3 P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P9 in GP2 2016
Brendon Hartley 52 New Zealand 3 P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
Mark Webber 52 Australia 3 P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
Timo Bernhard 52 Germany 3 P9 in WEC LMP1 2014
P1 in WEC LMP1 2015
P4 in WEC LMP1 2016
Anthony Davidson 51 Great Britain 3 P1 in WEC LMP1 2014
P5 in WEC LMP1 2015
P8 in WEC LMP1 2016
Louis Deletraz 49 Switzerland 4 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P2 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Simon Pagenaud 48 France 2 P5 in IndyCar 2014
P1 in IndyCar 2016
Charles Leclerc 47 Monaco 3 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P4 in Euro F3 2015
P1 in GP3 2016
Alex Lynn 46 Great Britain 3 P1 in GP3 2014
P6 in GP2 2015
P6 in GP2 2016
Nyck De Vries 45 Netherlands 4 P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P6 in GP3 2016
Jose Maria Lopez 45 Argentina 3 P1 in WTCC 2014
P1 in WTCC 2015
P1 in WTCC 2016
Felix Rosenqvist 43 Sweden 2 P8 in Euro F3 2014
P1 in Euro F3 2015
Juan Pablo Montoya 43 Colombia 3 P4 in IndyCar 2014
P2 in IndyCar 2015
P8 in IndyCar 2016
Jolyon Palmer 40 Great Britain 1 P1 in GP2 2014
Stephane Sarrazin 40 France 4 P5 in WEC LMP1 2014
P6 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in Formula E 2016
P3 in WEC LMP1 2016
Alexander Rossi 40 USA 1 P2 in GP2 2015
Oliver Jarvis 40 Great Britain 2 P4 in WEC LMP1 2015
P2 in WEC LMP1 2016
Tom Dillmann 40 France 2 P7 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P1 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Nelson Piquet Jnr 40 Brazil 1 P1 in Formula E 2015
Hiroaki Ishiura 39 Japan 3 P5 in Super Formula 2014
P1 in Super Formula 2015
P5 in Super Formula 2016
Lando Norris 37 Great Britain 4 P1 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
P1 in MSA Formula 2015
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
Yvan Muller 36 France 3 P2 in WTCC 2014
P2 in WTCC 2015
P2 in WTCC 2016
Carlos Sainz Jnr 35 Spain 1 P1 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
Matthieu Vaxiviere 35 France 3 P8 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P2 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P6 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Tom Blomqvist 33 Great Britain 2 P2 in Euro F3 2014
P6 in DTM 2016
Marco Wittmann 33 Germany 3 P1 in DTM 2014
P6 in DTM 2015
P1 in DTM 2016
Maximilian Gunther 33 Germany 2 P8 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in Euro F3 2016
Jake Dennis 32 Great Britain 3 P9 in Euro F3 2014
P3 in Euro F3 2015
P4 in GP3 2016
Dean Stoneman 32 Great Britain 3 P2 in GP3 2014
P6 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P5 in Indy Lights 2016
Joao Paulo de Oliveira 32 Brazil 3 P2 in Super Formula 2014
P4 in Super Formula 2015
P8 in Super Formula 2016
Felipe Nasr 30 Brazil 1 P3 in GP2 2014
Mitch Evans 30 New Zealand 2 P4 in GP2 2014
P5 in GP2 2015
Raffaele Marciello 30 Italy 3 P8 in GP2 2014
P7 in GP2 2015
P4 in GP2 2016
Nicolas Prost 30 France 4 P10 in WEC LMP1 2014
P8 in WEC LMP1 2015
P6 in Formula E 2015
P3 in Formula E 2016
Marvin Kirchhofer 30 Germany 2 P3 in GP3 2014
P3 in GP3 2015
Egor Orudzhev 30 Russia 2 P5 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
P3 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Shane van Gisbergen 30 New Zealand 3 P2 in Supercars 2014
P4 in Supercars 2015
P1 in Supercars 2016
Yuji Kunimoto 29 Japan 3 P7 in Super Formula 2014
P9 in Super Formula 2015
P1 in Super Formula 2016
Alexander Albon 29 Thailand 3 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
P7 in Euro F3 2015
P2 in GP3 2016
George Russell 29 Great Britain 3 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P6 in Euro F3 2015
P3 in Euro F3 2016
Antonio Fuoco 28 Italy 3 P5 in Euro F3 2014
P6 in GP3 2015
P3 in GP3 2016
Jamie Whincup 28 Australia 3 P1 in Supercars 2014
P5 in Supercars 2015
P2 in Supercars 2016
Jack Aitken 27 Great Britain 3 P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
P5 in GP3 2016
Mike Conway 26 Great Britain 2 P6 in WEC LMP1 2015
P3 in WEC LMP1 2016
Kamui Kobayashi 25 Japan 2 P6 in Super Formula 2015
P3 in WEC LMP1 2016
Ed Jones 25 UAE 2 P3 in Indy Lights 2015
P1 in Indy Lights 2016
Mark Winterbottom 25 Australia 3 P3 in Supercars 2014
P1 in Supercars 2015
P6 in Supercars 2016
Kenta Yamashita 24 Japan 3 P2 in Japanese F3 2014
P2 in Japanese F3 2015
P1 in Japanese F3 2016
Edoardo Mortara 24 Italy 3 P5 in DTM 2014
P4 in DTM 2015
P2 in DTM 2016
Jack Harvey 24 Great Britain 2 P2 in Indy Lights 2014
P2 in Indy Lights 2015
Luca Ghiotto 24 Italy 2 P2 in GP3 2015
P8 in GP2 2016
Craig Lowndes 23 Australia 3 P4 in Supercars 2014
P2 in Supercars 2015
P4 in Supercars 2016
Mattias Ekstrom 22 Sweden 2 P2 in DTM 2014
P3 in DTM 2015
Jamie Green 22 Great Britain 2 P2 in DTM 2015
P3 in DTM 2016
Max Verstappen 20 Netherlands 1 P3 in Euro F3 2014
Roberto Merhi 20 Spain 1 P3 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
Sebastien Loeb 20 France 2 P3 in WTCC 2014
P3 in WTCC 2015
Rio Haryanto 20 Indonesia 1 P4 in GP2 2015
Nick Cassidy 20 New Zealand 2 P1 in Japanese F3 2015
P4 in Euro F3 2016
Mick Schumacher 20 Germany 2 P2 in Italian F4 2016
P2 in German F4 2016
Joey Mawson 19 Australia 2 P3 in German F4 2015
P1 in German F4 2016
Graham Rahal 18 United States 2 P4 in IndyCar 2015
P5 in IndyCar 2016
Joel Eriksson 18 Sweden 2 P2 in German F4 2015
P5 in Euro F3 2016
Jerome D’Ambrosio 18 Belgium 2 P4 in Formula E 2015
P5 in Formula E 2016
Sam Bird 18 Great Britain 2 P5 in Formula E 2015
P4 in Formula E 2016
Jimmy Eriksson 17 Sweden 2 P4 in GP3 2014
P5 in GP3 2015
Emil Bernstorff 17 Great Britain 2 P5 in GP3 2014
P4 in GP3 2015
Norbert Michelisz 17 Hungary 3 P4 in WTCC 2014
P6 in WTCC 2015
P4 in WTCC 2016
Tiago Monteiro 17 Portugal 3 P5 in WTCC 2014
P7 in WTCC 2015
P3 in WTCC 2016
Zach Veach 17 USA 2 P3 in Indy Lights 2014
P4 in Indy Lights 2016
Ricky Collard 17 Great Britain 2 P2 in MSA Formula 2015
P2 in British F3 2016
Sho Tsuboi 17 Japan 2 P1 in Japanese F4 2015
P3 in Japanese F3 2016
Pascal Wehrlein 16 Germany 2 P8 in DTM 2014
P1 in DTM 2015
Ralf Aron 16 Estonia 2 P1 in Italian F4 2015
P7 in Euro F3 2016
Norman Nato 15 France 2 P7 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P5 in GP2 2016
Gabby Chaves 15 Colombia 1 P1 in Indy Lights 2014
Tio Ellinas 15 Cyprus 1 P4 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
Marcos Siebert 15 Argentina 2 P5 in Italian F4 2015
P1 in Italian F4 2016
Sennan Fielding 15 Great Britain 2 P4 in MSA Formula 2015
P2 in British F4 2016
Max Defourny 15 Belgium 3 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
Spencer Pigot 15 United States 1 P1 in Indy Lights 2015
Roy Nissany 15 Israel 1 P4 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Yuhi Sekiguchi 15 Japan 1 P3 in Super Formula 2016
Alexander Wurz 14 Austria 2 P5 in WEC LMP1 2014
P6 in WEC LMP1 2015
Josef Newgarden 14 United States 2 P7 in IndyCar 2015
P4 in IndyCar 2016
Scott McLaughlin 14 New Zealand 3 P5 in Supercars 2014
P8 in Supercars 2015
P3 in Supercars 2016
Nobuharu Matsushita 13 Japan 2 P1 in Japanese F3 2014
P9 in GP2 2015
Benjamin Barnicoat 13 Great Britain 2 P1 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
Matheus Leist 13 Brazil 2 P5 in MSA Formula 2015
P1 in British F3 2016
Niko Kari 13 Finland 2 P1 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
P10 in Euro F3 2016
Tadasuke Makino 13 Japan 2 P2 in Japanese F4 2015
P4 in Japanese F3 2016
Ryan Hunter-Reay 12 USA 2 P6 in IndyCar 2014
P6 in IndyCar 2015
Robert Schwartzman 12 Russia 2 P3 in Italian F4 2015
P4 in German F4 2015
Marvin Dienst 12 Germany 1 P1 in German F4 2015
Kevin Jorg 12 Switzerland 2 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
Max Fewtrell 12 Great Britain 1 P1 in British F4 2016
Richard Verschoor 12 Netherlands 1 P1 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
Ritomo Miyata 12 Japan 1 P1 in Japanese F4 2016
Dorian Boccolacci 12 France 2 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
Santiago Urrutia 12 Uruguay 1 P2 in Indy Lights 2016
Cameron Das 12 USA 1 P1 in F4 USA 2016
Yifei Ye 12 China 1 P1 in French F4 2016
Tony Kanaan 11 Brazil 3 P7 in IndyCar 2014
P8 in IndyCar 2015
P7 in IndyCar 2016
Markus Pommer 11 Germany 2 P1 in German F3 2014
P10 in Euro F3 2015
Naoki Yamamoto 11 Japan 3 P9 in Super Formula 2014
P5 in Super Formula 2015
P7 in Super Formula 2016
Johnny Cecotto Jnr 10 Venezuela 1 P5 in GP2 2014
Lucas Auer 10 Austria 1 P4 in Euro F3 2014
Jordan King 10 Great Britain 2 P7 in Euro F3 2014
P7 in GP2 2016
Tom Kristensen 10 Denmark 1 P4 in WEC LMP1 2014
Mattia Drudi 10 Italy 1 P2 in Italian F4 2014
Mitsunori Takaboshi 10 Japan 2 P3 in Japanese F3 2014
P3 in Japanese F3 2015
Matevos Isaakyan 10 Russia 3 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
P9 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Mike Rockenfeller 10 Germany 1 P3 in DTM 2014
Guan Yu Zhou 10 China 1 P2 in Italian F4 2015
Vladimir Atoev 10 Russia 1 P2 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
Aurelian Panis 10 France 1 P5 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Jarno Opmeer 10 Netherlands 1 P2 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
Sena Sakaguchi 10 Japan 1 P2 in Japanese F4 2016
Kyle Kaiser 10 USA 1 P3 in Indy Lights 2016
Konrad Czazcyk 10 USA 1 P2 in F4 USA 2016
Gilles Magnus 10 Belgium 1 P2 in French F4 2016
Jann Mardenborough 9 Great Britain 3 P9 in GP3 2014
P9 in GP3 2015
P2 in Japanese F3 2016
Jake Hughes 9 Great Britain 2 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
P8 in GP3 2016
David Reynolds 9 Australia 1 P3 in Supercars 2015
Stefano Coletti 8 Monaco 1 P6 in GP2 2014
Gabriele Tarquini 8 Italy 2 P6 in WTCC 2014
P5 in WTCC 2015
David Beckmann 8 Germany 2 P4 in Italian F4 2015
P5 in German F4 2015
Paolo de Conto 8 Italy 2 P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015
P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016
Karol Basz 8 Poland 2 P1 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
P2 in CIK-FIA 2016
Will Stevens 7 Great Britain 1 P6 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
Andrea Russo 7 Italy 1 P3 in Italian F4 2014
Nabil Jeffri 7 Malaysia 1 P2 in German F3 2014
Dennis Olsen 7 Norway 1 P2 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
Christian Vietoris 7 Germany 1 P4 in DTM 2014
Matthew Brabham 7 United States 1 P4 in Indy Lights 2014
Callum Ilott 7 Great Britain 2 P4 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
P6 in Euro F3 2016
Colton Herta 7 United States 1 P3 in MSA Formula 2015
Nerses Isaakyan 7 Russia 1 P3 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
Hiroki Ohtsu 7 Japan 1 P3 in Japanese F4 2015
Ma Qing Hua 7 China 1 P4 in WTCC 2015
RC Enerson 7 United States 1 P4 in Indy Lights 2015
Raul Guzman 7 Mexico 1 P3 in Italian F4 2016
Luis Leeds 7 Australia 1 P3 in British F4 2016
Mike Ortmann 7 Germany 1 P3 in German F4 2016
Alexander Vartyanan 7 Russia 1 P3 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
Toshiki Oyu 7 Japan 1 P3 in Japanese F4 2016
Robert Wickens 7 Canada 1 P4 in DTM 2016
Kyle Kirkwood 7 USA 1 P3 in F4 USA 2016
Michael Benyahia 7 USA 1 P3 in French F4 2016
Arthur Pic 6 France 1 P7 in GP2 2014
Nicolas Lapierre 6 France 1 P6 in WEC LMP1 2014
Jehan Daruvala 6 India 3 P3 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
Nirei Fukuzumi 6 Japan 2 P4 in Japanese F3 2015
P7 in GP3 2016
Paul di Resta 6 Great Britain 2 P8 in DTM 2015
P5 in DTM 2016
Mehdi Bennani 6 Morocco 2 P8 in WTCC 2015
P5 in WTCC 2016
Jean-Eric Vergne 6 France 2 P7 in Formula E 2015
P9 in Formula E 2016
Nick Yelloly 5 Great Britain 1 P6 in GP3 2014
James Rossiter 5 Great Britain 1 P6 in Super Formula 2014
Leonardo Pulcini 5 Italy 1 P4 in Italian F4 2014
Indy Dontje 5 Netherlands 1 P3 in German F3 2014
Seb Morris 5 Great Britain 1 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
Maxime Martin 5 Belgium 3 P7 in DTM 2014
P7 in DTM 2015
P8 in DTM 2016
Luiz Razia 5 Brazil 1 P5 in Indy Lights 2014
Marco Ardrigo 5 Italy 1 P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014
Aleksanteri Huovinen 5 Finland 1 P4 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
Shinnosuke Yamada 5 Japan 1 P4 in Japanese F4 2015
Kazuto Kotaka 5 Japan 2 P6 in Japanese F4 2015
P5 in Japanese F4 2016
Ukyo Sasahara 5 Japan 1 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2015
Thiago Vivacqua 5 Brazil 1 P3 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
Bruno Spengler 5 Canada 1 P5 in DTM 2015
Max Chilton 5 Great Britain 1 P5 in Indy Lights 2015
Jorrit Pex 5 Netherlands 1 P1 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015
Rene Binder 5 Austria 1 P7 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Job van Uitert 5 Netherlands 1 P4 in Italian F4 2016
Juri Vips 5 Estonia 2 P5 in Italian F4 2016
P6 in German F4 2016
James Pull 5 Great Britain 1 P4 in British F4 2016
Thomas Preining 5 Austria 1 P4 in German F4 2016
Rasmus Markkanen 5 Finland 1 P4 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
Mizuki Ishizaka 5 Japan 1 P4 in Japanese F4 2016
Pedro Hiltbrand 5 Spain 1 P1 in CIK-FIA 2016
James Goughary 5 USA 1 P4 in F4 USA 2016
Javier Cobian 5 Spain 1 P4 in French F4 2016
Toby Sowery 5 Great Britain 1 P3 in British F3 2016
Mathias Beche 4 Switzerland 2 P10 in WEC LMP1 2014
P8 in WEC LMP1 2015
Carlos Munoz 4 Colombia 2 P8 in IndyCar 2014
P10 in IndyCar 2016
Marco Andretti 4 USA 2 P9 in IndyCar 2014
P9 in IndyCar 2015
Richie Stanaway 4 New Zealand 2 P8 in GP3 2014
P10 in GP2 2015
Ryo Hirakawa 4 Japan 2 P8 in Super Formula 2014
P8 in Super Formula 2015
Jazeman Jaafar 4 Malaysia 2 P10 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
P8 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
Tomoki Nojiri 4 Japan 2 P7 in Super Formula 2015
P9 in Super Formula 2016
Anthoine Hubert 4 France 2 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2015
P8 in Euro F3 2016
Daniel Abt 4 Germany 1 P7 in Formula E 2016
Chaz Mostert 4 Australia 2 P7 in Supercars 2014
P7 in Supercars 2016
Will Davison 4 Australia 1 P5 in Supercars 2016
Alexandre Imperatori 4 Switzerland 1 P7 in WEC LMP1 2016
Dominik Kraihamer 4 Austria 1 P7 in WEC LMP1 2016
Matheo Tuscher 4 Switzerland 1 P7 in WEC LMP1 2016
Stephane Richelmi 3 Monaco 1 P9 in GP2 2014
Dino Zamparelli 3 Great Britain 1 P7 in GP3 2014
Alain Valente 3 Switzerland 1 P5 in Italian F4 2014
Sam MacLeod 3 Great Britain 1 P4 in German F3 2014
Takamoto Katsuta 3 Japan 1 P4 in Japanese F3 2014
Andrea Pizzitola 3 France 1 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
Steijn Schothorst 3 Netherlands 1 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
Gustav Malja 3 Sweden 2 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2014
P9 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
Martin Tomczyk 3 Germany 1 P6 in DTM 2014
Juan Pablo Garcia 3 Mexico 1 P6 in Indy Lights 2014
Juan Piedrahita 3 Colombia 2 P7 in Indy Lights 2014
P8 in Indy Lights 2015
Flavio Camponeschi 3 Italy 1 P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014
Nikita Mazepin 3 Russia 1 P2 in CIK-FIA KF 2014
Kevin Ceccon 3 Italy 1 P7 in GP3 2015
Matt Parry 3 Great Britain 2 P8 in GP3 2015
P9 in GP3 2016
Alexey Korneev 3 Russia 1 P5 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
Yuuya Hiraki 3 Japan 1 P5 in Japanese F4 2015
Kyla Kaiser 3 United States 1 P6 in Indy Lights 2015
Jordon Lennox-Lamb 3 Great Britain 1 P2 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
Antonio Felix da Costa 3 Portugal 1 P8 in Formula E 2015
James Courtney 3 Australia 1 P6 in Supercars 2014
Fabian Coulthard 3 New Zealand 2 P8 in Supercars 2014
P7 in Supercars 2015
Garth Tander 3 Australia 1 P6 in Supercars 2015
Yu Kanamaru 3 Japan 1 P8 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Devlin Defrancesco 3 Canada 1 P5 in British F4 2016
Kim-Luis Schramm 3 Germany 1 P5 in German F4 2016
Tuomas Tujula 3 Finland 1 P5 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
Harrison Scott 3 Great Britain 1 P4 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
Rob Huff 3 Great Britain 1 P6 in WTCC 2016
Felix Serrales 3 Puerto Rico 1 P6 in Indy Lights 2016
Anthony Abbasse 3 France 1 P2 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016
Skylar Robinson 3 USA 1 P5 in F4 USA 2016
Tristan Charpentier 3 France 1 P5 in French F4 2016
Tom Randle 3 Australia 1 P4 in British F3 2016
Julian Leal 2 Colombia 1 P10 in GP2 2014
Nick Heidfeld 2 Germany 2 P10 in WEC LMP1 2014
P10 in Formula E 2016
Sebastien Bourdais 2 France 2 P10 in IndyCar 2014
P10 in IndyCar 2015
Marlon Stockinger 2 Philippines 1 P9 in Formula Renault 3.5 2014
Andrea Fontana 2 Italy 1 P6 in Italian F4 2014
Tom Coronel 2 Netherlands 1 P7 in WTCC 2014
Tom Chilton 2 Great Britain 2 P8 in WTCC 2014
P8 in WTCC 2016
Rick Dreezen 2 Belgium 1 P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014
Mikkel Jensen 2 Denmark 1 P9 in Euro F3 2015
Diego Bertonelli 2 Italy 1 P6 in Italian F4 2015
Daniel Ticktum 2 Great Britain 1 P6 in MSA Formula 2015
Tim Zimmermann 2 Germany 1 P6 in German F4 2015
Nikita Troitskiy 2 Russia 1 P6 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
Felix Serralles 2 Puerto Rico 1 P7 in Indy Lights 2015
Arnaud Kozlinski 2 France 1 P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015
Nicklas Nielsen 2 Denmark 1 P3 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
Artem Markelov 2 Russia 1 P10 in GP2 2016
Ben Barnicoat 2 Great Britain 1 P9 in Euro F3 2016
Charlie Kimball 2 USA 1 P9 in IndyCar 2016
Juan Manuel Correa 2 USA 1 P6 in Italian F4 2016
Petru Gabriel Florescu 2 Romania 1 P6 in British F4 2016
Roope Markkanen 2 Finland 1 P6 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
Yuya Hiraki 2 Japan 1 P6 in Japanese F4 2016
Sacha Fenestraz 2 France 2 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2016
P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 NEC 2016
Matthias Ekstrom 2 Sweden 1 P7 in DTM 2016
Nicky Catsburg 2 Netherlands 1 P7 in WTCC 2016
Andre Negrao 2 Brazil 1 P7 in Indy Lights 2016
Marco Ardigo 2 Italy 1 P3 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016
Felice Tiene 2 Italy 1 P3 in CIK-FIA 2016
Baltazar Lequizamon 2 Argentina 1 P6 in F4 USA 2016
Hugo Chevalier 2 France 1 P6 in French F4 2016
Nicholas Latifi 1 Canada 1 P10 in Euro F3 2014
Weiron Tan 1 Malaysia 1 P5 in German F3 2014
Daiki Sasaki 1 Japan 1 P5 in Japanese F3 2014
Joao Vieira 1 Brazil 1 P7 in Italian F4 2014
Bruno Bonifacio 1 Brazil 1 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup 2014
Simon Gachet 1 France 1 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2014
Scott Anderson 1 United States 1 P8 in Indy Lights 2014
Mirko Torsellini 1 Italy 1 P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2014
Pietro Fantin 1 Brazil 1 P10 in Formula Renault 3.5 2015
Bar Baruch 1 Israel 1 P7 in Italian F4 2015
Sandy Mitchell 1 Great Britain 1 P7 in MSA Formula 2015
Janneau Esmeijer 1 Netherlands 1 P7 in German F4 2015
Niclas Nylund 1 Finland 1 P7 in F4 Northern European Zone 2015
Yuki Nemoto 1 Japan 1 P7 in Japanese F4 2015
Lucas Ordonez 1 Spain 1 P5 in Japanese F3 2015
Stefan Riener 1 Austria 1 P5 in Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS 2015
Jeremy Iglesias 1 France 1 P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2015
Tom Joyner 1 Great Britain 1 P4 in CIK-FIA KF 2015
Bruno Senna 1 Brazil 1 P10 in Formula E 2015
Tim Slade 1 Australia 1 P8 in Supercars 2016
Pietro Fittipaldi 1 Brazil 1 P10 in Formula V8 3.5 2016
Simone Cunati 1 Italy 1 P7 in Italian F4 2016
Alex Quinn 1 Great Britain 1 P7 in British F4 2016
Jannes Fittje 1 Germany 1 P7 in German F4 2016
Nikita Sitnikov 1 Russia 1 P7 in F4 Northern European Zone 2016
Shinji Sawada 1 Japan 1 P7 in Japanese F4 2016
Katsumasa Chiyo 1 Japan 1 P5 in Japanese F3 2016
Shelby Blackstock 1 USA 1 P8 in Indy Lights 2016
Bas Lammers 1 Netherlands 1 P4 in CIK-FIA KZ 2016
Paavo Tonteri 1 Finland 1 P4 in CIK-FIA 2016
Moises de la Vara 1 Mexico 1 P7 in F4 USA 2016
Theo Coicaud 1 France 1 P7 in French F4 2016
Enaam Ahmed 1 Great Britain 1 P5 in British F3 2016

NB. Points from the following championships were not included as they failed to meet the minimum requirement of at least ten drivers starting every race: 2014-16 Formula 4 Sudamericana, 2014-16 Australian F3, 2014-16 Brazilian F3, 2015-16 Australian F4, 2015-16 Chinese F4, 2016 Spanish F4, 2016 F4 South East Asia.

