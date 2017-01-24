In the round-up: Kevin Magnussen is optimistic F1’s new rules for 2017 will make the cars more challenging to drive.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Just came across this picture from last year. Presumably this is now in a bin somewhere? #F1 https://t.co/LjD6F2qOBP pic.twitter.com/vZL5kHSFT7 — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) January 23, 2017

I and many others have a lot to thank Bernie for these past 40 years. But it was definitely time for Mr E to stand aside. #F1 — Maurice Hamilton (@MauriceHamilton) January 23, 2017

Looking forward to the Liberty Media revolution. They've got some big plans, which is great. Much better than being own by a holding company — Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) January 23, 2017

He always said #F1 ran best with a dictator in charge. Now we're about to find out if he was right or Liberty are indeed the way forward — Jonathan Legard (@legardj) January 23, 2017

Part of me is very sad that Bernie is heading for the exit, part of me is very excited that we can take a necessary and new direction in F1 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) January 23, 2017

Peopke thinking that F1's business practices will suddenly change tomorrow morning may be in for a shock. #F1 — Leigh M O'Gorman (@LeighOGorman) January 23, 2017

Former Williams technical head Pat Symonds has been appointed as a Visiting Professor at Cranfield University. — Alan Baldwin (@alanbaldwinf1) January 23, 2017