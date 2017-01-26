In the round-up: Damon Hill follows Ross Brawn in calling for F1 to steer away from “too many gimmicks”.

Snapshot

Sebastien Bourdais has changed colours in IndyCar this year – more pictures from testing here.

From the forum Lewis Hamilton’s latest TV advert

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Stealthman and Weasel Chops! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.