Start, Circuit of the Americas, 2016

Brawn confirms Liberty considering budget cap

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Ross Brawn wants a discussion around the feasibility of a budget cap.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Liberty Media intend to keep pushing F1 towards pay television channels but @JCost argues the sport can thrive without free-to-air coverage:

The same way your trusted friends tell you to watch a Netflix series, that’s how I became a Netflix client, and others got the word via typical news outlets reporting the quality of the shows and service.

I’m a big basketball fan and I play the game with my friends every single Friday, three years ago not many people was watching NBA games regularly but the explosion of Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry fun way of playing the game and incessant Instagram short videos and highlights posted on Facebook and YouTube brought back many old fans while drawing attention of scores of new fans who are now regular viewers.

We can question the economic feasibility of subscription TV model but let’s not fool ourselves about the financial sustainability of the free-to-air model.
@JCost

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Shelley Lee, Tnfox and David Clifford!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio kept the Argentinian fans happy by winning the non-championship Buenos Aires Grand Prix on this day 60 years ago in a Maserato 250F.

3 comments on “Brawn confirms Liberty considering budget cap”

  1. knoxploration
    27th January 2017, 0:19

    Budget caps address precisely *nothing*. It’s pitifully easy to circumvent them unless your auditing is so over the top and invasive that half your expenditure is the cost of the auditing.

    How about this: We’re talking about the pinnacle of motorsport here. Let’s distribute most of the revenue evenly across all teams other than a relatively rather smaller pool of prize money and a somewhat small amount for the Liberty folks, then get rid of the budget caps and engine / gearbox lifecycle management and just let the teams decide what they want to spend their money on. If they waste it, they go out of business *as they should*. If they don’t waste it, they’ll gradually improve their lot over time.

    There is plenty of money in this sport, and no need for budget caps. The real problem is that the sport has been treated as the personal piggybank of one Bernard Ecclestone and his corrupt buddies for far too many years.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
    27th January 2017, 0:23

    Earlier that day: Hey you mister, whats your name? Juan? ok, you wanna buy racecar juan? is good quality car, is original maserato. I make you good price! Common man, look is nice red!

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    27th January 2017, 0:26

    From the guardian article, regarding penalties:

    If consistency, however, is the real aim – and it should be – is it not time the FIA considered the stewards themselves? Currently there are three different stewards at every race drawn from a large pool. Employing a small team of say six, to do the job all season would be a far better guarantee of joined-up thinking week in, week out – as would making more of them drivers who have only recently retired from F1 and are better placed to understand the nature of the racing.

    This is bang on really. The inconsistency is obvious when you look at current driver opinions on many accidents – often they’re different and they would have given a different penalty. It doesn’t take a genius to realise that this is exactly what might happen with the actual stewards.

    I disagree with comment of the day. Netflix you buy because there’s a series specially made for it, but what do you get for your money? Everything on there, pretty much.

    But paying huge subscription bills to sky to watch for a few hours 20 times a year (50 hours, approximately)? Average people who have no want for sky won’t do this. As with many current F1 fans.

    The fanincial stability of the free-to-air model worked incredibly well up until a few years ago. I understand with the super massive corporations taking over it has become tough, but a tried and tested thing doesn’t just stop working without something else effecting it, in this case, the pay-TV deals simply offering F1 more money. The BBC, for example, could have carried on as it was pre-Sky if it had a fair deal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.