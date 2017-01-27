🚨 NEW HELMET DESIGN WANTED!🚨Do you want to design my racing helmet for the upcoming F1 season? I will meet the winner personally at one of the tracks to present them with the prize of a full size signed replica helmet. I'm on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design. I'll be picking the design that I feel is the most stylish, inspiring, iconic and eye-catching. To enter, simply post your designs on your public Instagram account with the hashtag #LH44Design. Please use the helmet design template, link in bio. T&C's: lewis.social/TCs @bellhelmetseurope @mercedesamgf1 @monsterenergy @bose @epsonf1 #TeamLH #Design

