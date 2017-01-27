In the round-up: Ross Brawn wants a discussion around the feasibility of a budget cap.
Ross Brawn keen to reopen discussion on budget caps in F1 (ESPN)
"I'm not saying that we have to have a budget cap, but I think we should certainly discuss it because that does address many issues."
New Formula 1 bosses target budget cap (Motorsport)
"McLaren is a supporter of the concept of a budget cap. I think how many races you do, and how you do them, ties into that conversation."
Lamborghini back in F1 - it could happen, says Domenicali (F1i)
"For us, to enter with the level of costs that are necessary, not only to race but to be competitive, it is too far from what we want."
Hosting fees, race length and streaming: what is F1’s future under Liberty? (The Guardian)
"In many ways, in a simplistic sense, the sport said ‘no’ too much and we have to start saying ‘yes’."
Time for fresh ideas in F1, says ex-McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh (Sky)
"(Bernie Ecclestone's) got that twinkle of charm about him. I was one of his biggest enemies on lots of occasions but you can't help but like the guy."
Wolff: F1 must grasp opportunity... but not become a 'beta test' (Crash)
"We should use data in a scientific approach and see what works in other sports and other entertainment platforms, then combine that with the great strengths and assets of F1."
"HMRC’s investigation of Mr. Ecclestone’s tax affairs is ongoing."
🚨 NEW HELMET DESIGN WANTED!🚨Do you want to design my racing helmet for the upcoming F1 season? I will meet the winner personally at one of the tracks to present them with the prize of a full size signed replica helmet. I'm on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design. I'll be picking the design that I feel is the most stylish, inspiring, iconic and eye-catching. To enter, simply post your designs on your public Instagram account with the hashtag #LH44Design. Please use the helmet design template, link in bio. T&C's: lewis.social/TCs @bellhelmetseurope @mercedesamgf1 @monsterenergy @bose @epsonf1 #TeamLH #Design
CBI alleges diversion of funds OUT of Kingfisher Air.SEBI alleges diversion of funds from USL INTO Kingfisher Air.What joke is this?
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 25, 2017
Allegations of fund diversion out of USL are baseless.USLaccounts were approved by top Auditors,an eminent Board of Directors n shareholders
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 25, 2017
I am kind of getting used to these witch hunts coming from all directions with no legal basis whatsoever.Shows what Govt Machinery can do.
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 25, 2017
For 30 years I built the Worlds largest Spirits Company n India's largest Brewing Company.Also launched the finest AirlineThis is what I get
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 25, 2017
My Formula One Guru's pic.twitter.com/FkW03gp0K5
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017
The response today when an F1 luminary was asked privately how Mr E was doing: "He's setting-up a breakaway series". Don't laugh.
— Peter Windsor (@PeterDWindsor) January 25, 2017
Interesting. Have also been told by a trusted source they expect Ecclestone to fight back v Liberty – with a breakaway series by 2019 https://t.co/yzxWsYlcqo
— Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) January 26, 2017
Comment of the day
Liberty Media intend to keep pushing F1 towards pay television channels but @JCost argues the sport can thrive without free-to-air coverage:
The same way your trusted friends tell you to watch a Netflix series, that’s how I became a Netflix client, and others got the word via typical news outlets reporting the quality of the shows and service.
I’m a big basketball fan and I play the game with my friends every single Friday, three years ago not many people was watching NBA games regularly but the explosion of Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry fun way of playing the game and incessant Instagram short videos and highlights posted on Facebook and YouTube brought back many old fans while drawing attention of scores of new fans who are now regular viewers.
We can question the economic feasibility of subscription TV model but let’s not fool ourselves about the financial sustainability of the free-to-air model.
@JCost
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Shelley Lee, Tnfox and David Clifford!
On this day in F1
Juan Manuel Fangio kept the Argentinian fans happy by winning the non-championship Buenos Aires Grand Prix on this day 60 years ago in a Maserato 250F.
3 comments on “Brawn confirms Liberty considering budget cap”
knoxploration
27th January 2017, 0:19
Budget caps address precisely *nothing*. It’s pitifully easy to circumvent them unless your auditing is so over the top and invasive that half your expenditure is the cost of the auditing.
How about this: We’re talking about the pinnacle of motorsport here. Let’s distribute most of the revenue evenly across all teams other than a relatively rather smaller pool of prize money and a somewhat small amount for the Liberty folks, then get rid of the budget caps and engine / gearbox lifecycle management and just let the teams decide what they want to spend their money on. If they waste it, they go out of business *as they should*. If they don’t waste it, they’ll gradually improve their lot over time.
There is plenty of money in this sport, and no need for budget caps. The real problem is that the sport has been treated as the personal piggybank of one Bernard Ecclestone and his corrupt buddies for far too many years.
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
27th January 2017, 0:23
Earlier that day: Hey you mister, whats your name? Juan? ok, you wanna buy racecar juan? is good quality car, is original maserato. I make you good price! Common man, look is nice red!
Strontium (@strontium)
27th January 2017, 0:26
From the guardian article, regarding penalties:
This is bang on really. The inconsistency is obvious when you look at current driver opinions on many accidents – often they’re different and they would have given a different penalty. It doesn’t take a genius to realise that this is exactly what might happen with the actual stewards.
I disagree with comment of the day. Netflix you buy because there’s a series specially made for it, but what do you get for your money? Everything on there, pretty much.
But paying huge subscription bills to sky to watch for a few hours 20 times a year (50 hours, approximately)? Average people who have no want for sky won’t do this. As with many current F1 fans.
The fanincial stability of the free-to-air model worked incredibly well up until a few years ago. I understand with the super massive corporations taking over it has become tough, but a tried and tested thing doesn’t just stop working without something else effecting it, in this case, the pay-TV deals simply offering F1 more money. The BBC, for example, could have carried on as it was pre-Sky if it had a fair deal.