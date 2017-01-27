Manor’s never-to-be-raced 2017 F1 car revealed

A photograph showing a wind tunnel model of Manor’s 2017 Formula One car design has been posted on social media.

This image appeared after news broke that no buyer had been found for the team.

The model cannot be seen in full but appears to reflect the wider dimensions permitted by the 2017 regulations. Its front and rear wings, the latter with twisted supports similar to Ferrari’s 2017 test mule, are visibly different from those the team used last year. The rear wing is lower, in line with the new maximum height dimensions.

The total width of this year’s cars has increased from 1,800mm – the upper limit since 1998 – to 2,000mm. The maximum bodywork width has increased by the same amount, from 1,400mm to 1,600mm.

This has been accompanied by an increase in front wheel widths from 245mm to 305mm and rear wheel widths from 325mm to 405mm.

Other changes to this year’s cars includes a smaller design ‘exclusion zone’ behind the front wheels which will allow for larger bargeboards. Little can be seen of this on the Manor.

The sloped leading edge of the sidepods and rear wing endplates also defined by the new regulations are also difficult to discern from this photograph.

F1 wind tunnel models are typically 60% scale. Manor had been using Mercedes’ wind tunnel as part of their deal to run the team’s engines during last season. They had not announced any drivers for 2017 at the time the team went under.

