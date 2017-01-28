Bernie Ecclestone, Bahrain International Circuit, 2016

Caption Competition 121: Ecclestone’s exit

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Has Bernie Ecclestone finally headed off into the sunset? Even days after his departure was announced he was rejecting claims he is poised to set up a rival championship to Formula One.

But it seems the curtain has finally come down on his decades-long tenure at the sharp end of Formula One. So what better way to say farewell than one final Caption Competition?

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

135 comments on “Caption Competition 121: Ecclestone’s exit”

  1. Profile Photo

    hzh (@hzh00)
    28th January 2017, 11:55

    “So you want me to come back out of retirement?!”

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Strontium (@strontium)
      28th January 2017, 12:32

      Ahahaha

      Reply

  2. Jon Gibbins
    28th January 2017, 11:56

    What do you mean, my card’s been declined?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Pastor_Maldonado (@pastor-for-the-win)
      28th January 2017, 18:04

      lol

      Reply

  3. Robert McKay
    28th January 2017, 11:58

    “Activate Formula 1 Self-Destruct. Code Bravo Echo Romeo November India Echo”

    Reply

  4. Drg
    28th January 2017, 11:58

    ‘Is that Uber?’

    Reply

  5. Shane Ocallaghan
    28th January 2017, 12:01

    Errrr is that the DWP ? I would like my pension now :-)

    Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    Dani Popescu (@daniboyf1)
    28th January 2017, 12:03

    “Hey, Ron! It’s time! You, me, Flavio, Pastor and all the other F1 misfits. Show time!”

    Reply
  7. Profile Photo

    hutch (@hutch)
    28th January 2017, 12:06

    “The time has come, execute Order 66.”

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Hugh (@hugh11)
      28th January 2017, 12:17

      Dammit, beat me to it…

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Chris (@tophercheese21)
      29th January 2017, 6:34

      +1
      This and nothing else.

      Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
      29th January 2017, 9:28

      +10000000000000

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
      30th January 2017, 10:48

      Winner.

      Reply

  8. moag
    28th January 2017, 12:07

    I can’t believe it, I lost.

    Reply

  9. Daz
    28th January 2017, 12:08

    “Hello Bernie, its Donald Trump,”I have a job, I hear you are good at getting things done and others to foot the bill…have you ever been to Mexico?

    Reply
  10. Profile Photo

    Dani Popescu (@daniboyf1)
    28th January 2017, 12:11

    Hello from the other side
    I must have called a thousand times
    To tell you I’m sorry for everything that I’ve done
    But when I call you never seem to be home

    Reply
  11. Profile Photo

    Nick (@npf1)
    28th January 2017, 12:26

    “Get me Flavio, Luca and Ron. Tell them it’s time for GPWC.”

    Reply
  12. Profile Photo

    Rick (@addvariety)
    28th January 2017, 12:32

    “Hello Chase? Bernie here! Thanks for giving me this iPhone, but what the heck are these things called Twitter and Facebook?”

    Reply
  13. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    28th January 2017, 12:34

    “Hello, Toto? Are you sure you definitely want Bottas this year?”

    Reply

  14. Robert M
    28th January 2017, 12:37

    Honey can you call me Taxi,they wouldn’t even drive me to the hotel.

    Reply
  15. Profile Photo

    schooner (@schooner)
    28th January 2017, 12:37

    “Yeah, I’m trying to get Chase Carey on the line … the security guy at the paddock gate won’t let me in.”

    Reply

  16. Ludwig_M
    28th January 2017, 12:43

    “Hello mr. Ecclestone? It’s the eighties calling, we want our threat with a breakaway series back…”

    Reply

  17. Sean
    28th January 2017, 12:47

    Selling?
    Am I interested?
    Manor?
    What, like an Edwardian Country Manor?

    Reply

    1. Robert McKay
      28th January 2017, 22:34

      He’ll take two!!

      Reply
  18. Profile Photo

    DanimalHouse (@thrillerwa09)
    28th January 2017, 12:55

    “Donald…. hey Donald…. If you’ve still got a cabinet position opened, my calendar is clear.”

    Reply
  19. Profile Photo

    Tom L. (@tom-l)
    28th January 2017, 12:59

    “Funny, isn’t it… I own this mobile telephony device and they still thought I wasn’t modern enough!”

    Reply

  20. Thedonz
    28th January 2017, 12:59

    Bernie: Flavio my old friend, what does etermis mean?
    Flavio: it a fancy way of saying you are really old.
    Bernie: oh, and chairmen etermis would mean a really old chairman? So I’m still in control?
    Flavio: no bernie, it means nothing, the only thing you are in control of now is your bladder.
    Bernie:but I’m 87 I haven’t had bladder control since before max was born.
    Flavio: too much information!

    Reply

  21. Santiago
    28th January 2017, 13:00

    “Buy Liberty Media you say?”

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Shimks (@shimks)
      30th January 2017, 0:59

      I like this one!

      Reply
  22. Profile Photo

    runforitscooby (@runforitscooby)
    28th January 2017, 13:02

    “Hello Bernie, its Donald Trump, I hear you’re good at getting things done in other countries and to get them to foot the bill, have you ever been to Mexico?”

    Reply
  23. Profile Photo

    Mashiat (@mashiat)
    28th January 2017, 13:08

    Donald Trump accidentally ends up calling Bernie Ecclestone when trying to ring Sanders.

    Reply
  24. Profile Photo

    hzh (@hzh00)
    28th January 2017, 13:16

    “Hey Paul. What did you do wrong? I am suddenly losing all my grip over F1.”

    Reply

  25. pH
    28th January 2017, 13:23

    Hello, Mr. Marchionne. Would you like to race in my new prestigious VIP oriented series with a guaranteed seizable historic payment and veto rights for Ferrari?

    Reply
  26. Profile Photo

    Eric (@fletch)
    28th January 2017, 13:27

    Satan, I thought we had a deal?!

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Gabriel (@rethla)
      28th January 2017, 13:44

      Bernie is calling Satan but for some reason Satans phone is always busy when Bernie calls.

      Reply

  27. sm
    28th January 2017, 13:30

    Bernie knew he’d lost, so he decided to get a smartphone to convince fans he’s still fit for the sport in these times

    Reply
  28. Profile Photo

    schooner (@schooner)
    28th January 2017, 13:48

    “Hi Fabiana, it’s me. Bernie! So, have you heard the news? Fabiana? Fabiana?

    Reply
  29. Profile Photo

    MaddMe (@maddme)
    28th January 2017, 13:54

    Charlie, I left my legacy of mess in F1, over to you now… I am pretty sure you’ve got some hair brained antics to hold it back.

    Reply
  30. Profile Photo

    TheBullWhipper (@thebullwhipper)
    28th January 2017, 13:54

    “It’s me, call Breatori and Mosley………I’ve got an idea……!”

    Reply
  31. Profile Photo

    MaddMe (@maddme)
    28th January 2017, 13:56

    ‘OK Google’, remove all references of Formula 1 from your search engine… That should slow Liberty’s plans to foil me!

    Reply
  32. Profile Photo

    Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
    28th January 2017, 14:02

    1970 is calling and it wants it’s Bernie back.

    Reply

  33. Tiomkin
    28th January 2017, 14:10

    “I don’t like being alone, so I managed to take Manor with me. Who says I still don’t have it?”

    Reply
  34. Profile Photo

    icemangrins (@icemangrins)
    28th January 2017, 14:28

    What do you mean by ‘Resume’?

    Reply
  35. Profile Photo

    Nick (@theawesomefish)
    28th January 2017, 14:31

    “Hello, Mr. Hamilton? Have you been involved in an accident that wasn’t your fault?”

    Reply

    1. KR
      29th January 2017, 11:16

      Like

      Reply
  36. Profile Photo

    Todfod (@todfod)
    28th January 2017, 14:36

    Bernie – “Some American with a funny moustache fell for it….”

    Reply
  37. Profile Photo

    Mark Thomson (@melthom)
    28th January 2017, 14:40

    Hello darling, they want me to be a Honorary Ambassador for F1 now, could you google on honorary for me? I have no idea what it means.

    Reply
  38. Profile Photo

    Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
    28th January 2017, 14:42

    Hi, Satan. Yeah its about selling you the rights to my soul. I’m afraid you’ve been outbid…

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      TheBullWhipper (@thebullwhipper)
      28th January 2017, 23:59

      Brilliant, this should win. …..

      Reply

  39. Jamie
    28th January 2017, 14:47

    I’m so lonely
    So lonely
    So lonely
    So lonely and scared and alone…

    Reply

    1. neuralfraud
      28th January 2017, 21:07

      ah! yes!

      I work very hard and make up great plans
      But nobody listens, no one understands
      Seems that no one takes me seriously

      Reply
  40. Profile Photo

    Robbie (@robbie)
    28th January 2017, 15:05

    Ouch…right in the eye…I guess that’s why it’s called an eye phone.

    Reply
  41. Profile Photo

    Robbie (@robbie)
    28th January 2017, 15:10

    BE: Hello Siri…where’s the nearest exit to me?
    Siri: I don’t understand your question…YOU are the nearest BExit.

    Reply
  42. Profile Photo

    charliex (@photogcw)
    28th January 2017, 15:12

    …yes, Mr. France. I’m quite confident that I can bring your top-tier NASCAR series back to motorsport prominence.

    Reply

  43. Ruben
    28th January 2017, 15:31

    Stop calling me! Where are your Manor’s?

    Reply
  44. Profile Photo

    Kevin Amery (@k-l-waster)
    28th January 2017, 15:43

    “Now don’t be obvious, but get the car ready at the exit. I want to get as far away as possible before they realize what a lemon I just sold them.”

    Reply

  45. Alex McFarlane
    28th January 2017, 15:46

    Does the Drag Reduction System ease the drag of being dethroned?

    Reply

  46. JoshJ81
    28th January 2017, 15:50

    What…yeah…Casey just used DRS to pass me up…ban it!

    (sorry for repost, autocorrect got me lol)

    Reply

  47. Derek Edwards
    28th January 2017, 15:55

    “Sorry – The number you have dialed has not been recognised. Please try again.”

    Reply

  48. Bart
    28th January 2017, 15:56

    BE: “You want F1 Management? You must have dialed the wrong number…” (grinds teeth)

    Reply
  49. Profile Photo

    Neil Salton (@neilsalton)
    28th January 2017, 16:02

    You are the weakest link; goodbye

    Reply
  50. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    28th January 2017, 16:25

    BE: I have a complaint about the cleaning of our offices … Yes, it is too good … yes, we want people who can do the job badly … yes, you know, leave muddy footprints on the carpet and used coffee cups in the kitchen areas, and occasionally use some sort of solvent when polishing the desks.

    Reply
  51. Profile Photo

    Neil (@neilosjames)
    28th January 2017, 16:39

    Hello, Inland Revenue? I’ve heard some awful things about a company’s tax arrangements… yes, it’s terrible, isn’t it… would you like all the details?

    Reply
  52. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    28th January 2017, 16:44

    BE: Hello, Marks and Spensors … I’ve just been fired and have to hand in my company shirt. Can you courier out a new one? … They said they would pay for a new one. Oh, nothing expensive, Louis Vuitton would be fine.

    Reply
  53. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    28th January 2017, 16:53

    BE: Is that British Telecom? Yes … I’m having trouble with my mobile phone … Oh … What is a “top up”?

    Reply
  54. Profile Photo

    Greup (@greup)
    28th January 2017, 17:06

    Ill be Back!

    Reply
  55. Profile Photo

    Manfred (@ivettel)
    28th January 2017, 17:13

    “Get the petrol, we’ve got some trashing to do”

    Reply
  56. Profile Photo

    Corey (@dragon86)
    28th January 2017, 17:26

    “Hello Angels, I have a mission for you.”

    Reply
  57. Profile Photo

    Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
    28th January 2017, 17:33

    “Hey Bernie it’s Ross, I just want you to know that our relationship goes a long way back and this isn’t personal…. just business.”

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
      28th January 2017, 17:33

      (That only makes sense if you’ve read Brawn’s book)

      Reply

      1. Kringle
        28th January 2017, 18:12

        This! Absolutely this, I was worried that no one would post it!

        Reply

  58. Ian Murtagh
    28th January 2017, 17:35

    “No I didn’t call for a taxi”

    Reply
  59. Profile Photo

    B194 (@b194)
    28th January 2017, 17:46

    Ron, I’ve just seen Becks. Do you want me to save you a seat?

    Reply

  60. James k
    28th January 2017, 17:55

    Bernie: how much! Really? I didn’t know I had that much in my account. Well, hasn’t F1 been good to me. I’m really proud of myself!

    Reply
  61. Profile Photo

    Francesco Piea (@franco)
    28th January 2017, 18:09

    What? oh come on man! Let me at least keep this shirt!

    Reply

  62. Tayyib Abu
    28th January 2017, 18:17

    Bernie: What do you mean the divorce papers have been filed!!!!

    Reply
  63. Profile Photo

    Fmoe (@fmoe)
    28th January 2017, 18:43

    Kill them. Kill them all.

    Reply
  64. Profile Photo

    sbewers (@sbewers)
    28th January 2017, 18:46

    Chase: “Hey Bernie, it’s Chase. Just calling to finalise terms of the Paul Ricard deal.”
    Bernie: “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don’t have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you…”

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      James Brickles (@brickles)
      28th January 2017, 18:57

      Chase: Good luck

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Lucien_Todutz (@lucien_todutz)
      29th January 2017, 6:33

      +1

      Reply
  65. Profile Photo

    James Brickles (@brickles)
    28th January 2017, 18:58

    “Please hold while we get someone from Formula E to answer your financial enquiry.”

    Reply
  66. Profile Photo

    Broke84 (@broke84)
    28th January 2017, 19:11

    “Her majesties revenue and what”?

    Reply
  67. Profile Photo

    Nick Wyatt (@nickwyatt)
    28th January 2017, 19:13

    Jean, it’s me Bernie . . . whadda y’mean ‘Bernie who?’

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Lucien_Todutz (@lucien_todutz)
      29th January 2017, 6:27

      +1

      Reply
  68. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    28th January 2017, 20:02

    BE: Hello NASCAR … It’s Bernie Ecclestone, I’ve taken F1 as far as I could, but they’re just too far behind the times. I have big plans that could make NASCAR drivers names more well known around the world than Elvis’ … what’s the laughter for? … Oh, they’ve hung up.

    Reply

  69. mog
    28th January 2017, 20:21

    “Beam me up, Scottie”

    Reply
  70. Profile Photo

    @HoHum (@hohum)
    28th January 2017, 20:39

    “Don’t worry sweetheart, I’ve got them by the short and curlies, they just don’t know it yet”.

    Reply

  71. Andre Furtado
    28th January 2017, 20:49

    “Can you really track everything I say and do? You know which country I’m from right? ” speaking to the NSA after trump took over.

    Reply

  72. knoxploration
    28th January 2017, 20:56

    The face of failure.

    Reply

  73. Tom
    28th January 2017, 21:06

    So this Formula E thingy, the E is for Eccelstone right?

    Reply

  74. coefficient
    28th January 2017, 21:34

    Bernie: Paris please.
    Pilot: Certainly sir.
    Bernie: Rue de la Concorde to be precise.
    Pilot: Done.

    Reply

  75. Matt m
    28th January 2017, 22:15

    “Yes that’s right, I need to cancel the sprinklers and medals I ordered… “

    Reply
  76. Profile Photo

    James (@jamesde16)
    28th January 2017, 22:25

    London man frustrated at latest irrelevant automated phone call.

    “Have you been mis-sold a qualifying format in the last two years? To speak to an advisor, do nothing for the next minute and a half.”

    Reply

    1. Charlie
      29th January 2017, 12:06

      +1

      Reply

  77. Robert McKay
    28th January 2017, 22:32

    “Mr. Carey, I’m afraid the deflector shield will be quite operational when your friends arrive…”

    Reply
  78. Profile Photo

    Paul F (@zapski)
    28th January 2017, 22:35

    Vladimir! Old Buddy! Look, I’m gonna need a solid. Can I borrow one of your special forces divisions? You know, the guys that “didn’t” invade Crimea? Yeah, they kicked me out. But we know how to deal with that, right?

    Reply

  79. rich mac
    28th January 2017, 22:36

    Yes of course I know what it is Jean, … LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, FRATERNITÉ.

    I got you the first one, …in fact I’m looking at that twisted moustache right now …
    But you’ve got to be joking about the next two, I don’t even know where to start, we haven’t had any of that around here for as long as I can remember. There are too many Italians at Ferrari and too many Brits at Mercedes, it’ll never fly – besides, I just lost my life-time supply of RedBull.

    Anyway, Brawn rang me… it sounds like you’re screwed too.

    Reply
  80. Profile Photo

    Danksa (@danieljaksa)
    28th January 2017, 22:58

    Chase has fallen for it, Ross. He thinks I don’t know what honorary position means. Now, about my idea on weaning F1 away from artificial aids such as DRS…

    Reply
  81. Profile Photo

    Danksa (@danieljaksa)
    28th January 2017, 22:59

    Hi Ross. What do you know about gardening?

    Reply
  82. Profile Photo

    Melvin (@thetick)
    28th January 2017, 23:02

    Bernie! Bernie, my hair-dryer ruined the picture! I need another one or I can’t get back into the forbidden city!

    Bernie: Who is this?

    Reply

  83. Alex W
    28th January 2017, 23:21

    Max, get me Adolf on the line, I need a man that can help me get some things done…

    Reply
  84. Profile Photo

    nemo87 (@nemo87)
    28th January 2017, 23:56

    Hello, taxi?

    Reply
  85. Profile Photo

    Fishingelbow (@fishingelbow)
    29th January 2017, 0:29

    Really, Toto? These guys think they’re rid of me just like that? Hahahahaha!

    Reply
  86. Profile Photo

    reh1v2.0 (@reh1v2-0)
    29th January 2017, 1:01

    It’s done!
    No, they suspect nothing.
    Yes, I understand.

    (To be continued)

    Reply

  87. Apexor
    29th January 2017, 1:18

    Looks like Bernie will now have the time to spend with his wife.

    Reply

  88. Apexor
    29th January 2017, 1:19

    Bernie is calling Nico asking him on how to grow a beard.

    Reply
  89. Profile Photo

    Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
    29th January 2017, 2:17

    You’ve called Randstad the global leader in executive recruitment; if you are currently seeking work please press 1 …

    Reply
  90. Profile Photo

    schooner (@schooner)
    29th January 2017, 3:26

    “Hey Flavio, it’s Bernie. You up for some Bocce Ball later?”

    Reply

  91. Ganesh
    29th January 2017, 8:05

    EU- Bernie, Sauber and Force India hearing starts next month.
    BERNIE- Sorry wrong number.

    Reply
  92. Profile Photo

    Alex Brown (@splittimes)
    29th January 2017, 8:51

    “I don’t usually do this kind of thing, but I found your number in a phone box and… Max? Is that you?”

    Reply
  93. Profile Photo

    sethje (@seth-space)
    29th January 2017, 10:24

    And they thought i did not know social media.. i am tweeting to you, am i not?

    Reply

  94. Gary
    29th January 2017, 10:34

    “That’s a limit order at $25 per share for 500 million shares of L-M-C-A”

    Reply
  95. Profile Photo

    Placid (@placid)
    29th January 2017, 12:41

    Is this the Cleveland Browns? This is Bernie E. I am very interested into buying your team. I will guarantee that you will win the next Super Bowl. If you can relocate to London… UH!!!! HELLO? HELLO?

    Reply
  96. Profile Photo

    Jonathan Balsdon (@jb108822)
    29th January 2017, 13:24

    “Hello, this is the Job Centre. How can we help you?”
    “Hi, my name’s Bernie Ecclestone…”

    Reply

  97. Sumedh
    29th January 2017, 16:45

    “Houston, F1 is your problem now”

    Reply

  98. Sergey Martyn
    29th January 2017, 16:58

    Blondie ‘Call Me’
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StKVS0eI85I

    Reply
  99. Profile Photo

    myxtiom (@myxtiom)
    29th January 2017, 17:32

    E.T. phone home

    Reply
  100. Profile Photo

    Simon (@s162000)
    29th January 2017, 18:01

    After finally getting a mobile phone the first call Bernie receives isn’t good news…

    Reply
  101. Profile Photo

    Simon (@s162000)
    29th January 2017, 18:05

    Bernie receives a call from Ron Dennis regarding his ousting from F1…

    “Hahahahahahaha!!”

    Reply
  102. Profile Photo

    bull mello (@bullmello)
    29th January 2017, 18:19

    Hello Vlad, it’s me, Bernie. I’m not busy tonight and thought maybe we could hang out… Hello? Hello?

    Reply
  103. Profile Photo

    bull mello (@bullmello)
    29th January 2017, 18:25

    Yes, I’m trying to reach Theresa May regarding Bernexit…

    Reply
  104. Profile Photo

    bull mello (@bullmello)
    29th January 2017, 18:26

    Operator, can you connect me with somebody who gives a damn about me being gone from Formula 1?

    Reply
  105. Profile Photo

    Wesley (@wesley)
    29th January 2017, 19:38

    Hello…Flavio, The Bernster here. Remember that idea we had after Singapore a few years back….Yes, Demolition Grand Prix. I’m freed up to work on that with you now.

    Reply

  106. WeatherManNX01
    29th January 2017, 20:02

    “Well, I guess it’s back to my old job at Brabham. Wait…where did they go?”

    Reply
  107. Profile Photo

    The Blade Runner (@thebladerunner)
    29th January 2017, 20:25

    “So, I’m worth over $4 billion, my wife is almost 40 years younger than me and I could set up a rival series whenever I wanted… but apparently I ‘lost’.”

    Reply
  108. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    29th January 2017, 20:33

    BE: Hello Sky Sports … I’ve just lost my job, I love watching F1 races, the sound, the commentary, the drivers talking to the pitwall, the onboard cameras … I just love it all. Yes … that sounds a great deal… but I don’t want to pay that much. Is there a way to watch the F1 races this year for free? …so the only way is to get the permission of Bernie Ecclestone … yeah, I know the guy … thanks… yeah … I’ll have a chat with him. Thanks.

    Reply

  109. c.paternoster
    29th January 2017, 22:31

    Press 1to make a new clam for job seekers allowance

    Reply

  110. Dave Snow
    30th January 2017, 0:03

    Nico, hey, wanna hang out and make jokes about Hamilton?

    Dammit! Voicemail!!

    Reply
  111. Profile Photo

    Edward Hunter (@edster)
    30th January 2017, 1:09

    “Hey, Alejandro! What’s your series called again? E-Formula 1? Have you got any commercial jobs going?”

    “Social Media manager you say? Sounds dreadful…What’s the pay like?”

    “Well actually, maybe I was being too hasty… Hang on, what’s this? Why are all these people on Twitter claiming to be me? No problem, I’ll just use FOM to ban them all…Oh wait.”

    Reply

  112. CateredHam
    30th January 2017, 2:37

    Hello, are you Brian Mills, the man with a certain set of skills? I’m Bernie and I’m about to be Taken…

    Reply
  113. Profile Photo

    Hic142 (@hic142)
    30th January 2017, 4:11

    Flavio, it’s time for Formula Bernie.

    Reply
  114. Profile Photo

    Christopher (@chrischrill)
    30th January 2017, 8:05

    “I’m sorry, Mister Jong-Un. I can no longer help in the negotiations for a race in Pyongyang”

    Reply

  115. Rich Poate
    30th January 2017, 11:33

    Hi, is that Del Boy?

    Reply
  116. Profile Photo

    deadchicken (@deadchicken)
    30th January 2017, 15:26

    “I’m the Harry Potter’s grandfather”

    Reply
  117. Profile Photo

    MG421982 (@corrado-dub)
    30th January 2017, 18:25

    Eeeeeerrrrrrrhhhhhhh… they gave me the boot!!

    Reply

