Has Bernie Ecclestone finally headed off into the sunset? Even days after his departure was announced he was rejecting claims he is poised to set up a rival championship to Formula One.
But it seems the curtain has finally come down on his decades-long tenure at the sharp end of Formula One. So what better way to say farewell than one final Caption Competition?
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
135 comments on “Caption Competition 121: Ecclestone’s exit”
hzh (@hzh00)
28th January 2017, 11:55
“So you want me to come back out of retirement?!”
Strontium (@strontium)
28th January 2017, 12:32
Jon Gibbins
28th January 2017, 11:56
What do you mean, my card’s been declined?
Pastor_Maldonado (@pastor-for-the-win)
28th January 2017, 18:04
Robert McKay
28th January 2017, 11:58
“Activate Formula 1 Self-Destruct. Code Bravo Echo Romeo November India Echo”
Drg
28th January 2017, 11:58
‘Is that Uber?’
Shane Ocallaghan
28th January 2017, 12:01
Errrr is that the DWP ? I would like my pension now :-)
Dani Popescu (@daniboyf1)
28th January 2017, 12:03
“Hey, Ron! It’s time! You, me, Flavio, Pastor and all the other F1 misfits. Show time!”
hutch (@hutch)
28th January 2017, 12:06
“The time has come, execute Order 66.”
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th January 2017, 12:17
Chris (@tophercheese21)
29th January 2017, 6:34
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
29th January 2017, 9:28
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
30th January 2017, 10:48
moag
28th January 2017, 12:07
I can’t believe it, I lost.
Daz
28th January 2017, 12:08
“Hello Bernie, its Donald Trump,”I have a job, I hear you are good at getting things done and others to foot the bill…have you ever been to Mexico?
Dani Popescu (@daniboyf1)
28th January 2017, 12:11
Hello from the other side
I must have called a thousand times
To tell you I’m sorry for everything that I’ve done
But when I call you never seem to be home
Nick (@npf1)
28th January 2017, 12:26
“Get me Flavio, Luca and Ron. Tell them it’s time for GPWC.”
Rick (@addvariety)
28th January 2017, 12:32
“Hello Chase? Bernie here! Thanks for giving me this iPhone, but what the heck are these things called Twitter and Facebook?”
Strontium (@strontium)
28th January 2017, 12:34
“Hello, Toto? Are you sure you definitely want Bottas this year?”
Robert M
28th January 2017, 12:37
Honey can you call me Taxi,they wouldn’t even drive me to the hotel.
schooner (@schooner)
28th January 2017, 12:37
“Yeah, I’m trying to get Chase Carey on the line … the security guy at the paddock gate won’t let me in.”
Ludwig_M
28th January 2017, 12:43
“Hello mr. Ecclestone? It’s the eighties calling, we want our threat with a breakaway series back…”
Sean
28th January 2017, 12:47
Selling?
Am I interested?
Manor?
What, like an Edwardian Country Manor?
Robert McKay
28th January 2017, 22:34
He’ll take two!!
DanimalHouse (@thrillerwa09)
28th January 2017, 12:55
“Donald…. hey Donald…. If you’ve still got a cabinet position opened, my calendar is clear.”
Tom L. (@tom-l)
28th January 2017, 12:59
“Funny, isn’t it… I own this mobile telephony device and they still thought I wasn’t modern enough!”
Thedonz
28th January 2017, 12:59
Bernie: Flavio my old friend, what does etermis mean?
Flavio: it a fancy way of saying you are really old.
Bernie: oh, and chairmen etermis would mean a really old chairman? So I’m still in control?
Flavio: no bernie, it means nothing, the only thing you are in control of now is your bladder.
Bernie:but I’m 87 I haven’t had bladder control since before max was born.
Flavio: too much information!
Santiago
28th January 2017, 13:00
“Buy Liberty Media you say?”
Shimks (@shimks)
30th January 2017, 0:59
runforitscooby (@runforitscooby)
28th January 2017, 13:02
“Hello Bernie, its Donald Trump, I hear you’re good at getting things done in other countries and to get them to foot the bill, have you ever been to Mexico?”
Mashiat (@mashiat)
28th January 2017, 13:08
Donald Trump accidentally ends up calling Bernie Ecclestone when trying to ring Sanders.
hzh (@hzh00)
28th January 2017, 13:16
“Hey Paul. What did you do wrong? I am suddenly losing all my grip over F1.”
pH
28th January 2017, 13:23
Hello, Mr. Marchionne. Would you like to race in my new prestigious VIP oriented series with a guaranteed seizable historic payment and veto rights for Ferrari?
Eric (@fletch)
28th January 2017, 13:27
Satan, I thought we had a deal?!
Gabriel (@rethla)
28th January 2017, 13:44
Bernie is calling Satan but for some reason Satans phone is always busy when Bernie calls.
sm
28th January 2017, 13:30
Bernie knew he’d lost, so he decided to get a smartphone to convince fans he’s still fit for the sport in these times
schooner (@schooner)
28th January 2017, 13:48
“Hi Fabiana, it’s me. Bernie! So, have you heard the news? Fabiana? Fabiana?
MaddMe (@maddme)
28th January 2017, 13:54
Charlie, I left my legacy of mess in F1, over to you now… I am pretty sure you’ve got some hair brained antics to hold it back.
TheBullWhipper (@thebullwhipper)
28th January 2017, 13:54
“It’s me, call Breatori and Mosley………I’ve got an idea……!”
MaddMe (@maddme)
28th January 2017, 13:56
‘OK Google’, remove all references of Formula 1 from your search engine… That should slow Liberty’s plans to foil me!
Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
28th January 2017, 14:02
1970 is calling and it wants it’s Bernie back.
Tiomkin
28th January 2017, 14:10
“I don’t like being alone, so I managed to take Manor with me. Who says I still don’t have it?”
icemangrins (@icemangrins)
28th January 2017, 14:28
What do you mean by ‘Resume’?
Nick (@theawesomefish)
28th January 2017, 14:31
“Hello, Mr. Hamilton? Have you been involved in an accident that wasn’t your fault?”
KR
29th January 2017, 11:16
Todfod (@todfod)
28th January 2017, 14:36
Bernie – “Some American with a funny moustache fell for it….”
Mark Thomson (@melthom)
28th January 2017, 14:40
Hello darling, they want me to be a Honorary Ambassador for F1 now, could you google on honorary for me? I have no idea what it means.
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
28th January 2017, 14:42
Hi, Satan. Yeah its about selling you the rights to my soul. I’m afraid you’ve been outbid…
TheBullWhipper (@thebullwhipper)
28th January 2017, 23:59
Jamie
28th January 2017, 14:47
I’m so lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely and scared and alone…
neuralfraud
28th January 2017, 21:07
I work very hard and make up great plans
But nobody listens, no one understands
Seems that no one takes me seriously
Robbie (@robbie)
28th January 2017, 15:05
Ouch…right in the eye…I guess that’s why it’s called an eye phone.
Robbie (@robbie)
28th January 2017, 15:10
BE: Hello Siri…where’s the nearest exit to me?
Siri: I don’t understand your question…YOU are the nearest BExit.
charliex (@photogcw)
28th January 2017, 15:12
…yes, Mr. France. I’m quite confident that I can bring your top-tier NASCAR series back to motorsport prominence.
Ruben
28th January 2017, 15:31
Stop calling me! Where are your Manor’s?
Kevin Amery (@k-l-waster)
28th January 2017, 15:43
“Now don’t be obvious, but get the car ready at the exit. I want to get as far away as possible before they realize what a lemon I just sold them.”
Alex McFarlane
28th January 2017, 15:46
Does the Drag Reduction System ease the drag of being dethroned?
JoshJ81
28th January 2017, 15:50
What…yeah…Casey just used DRS to pass me up…ban it!
(sorry for repost, autocorrect got me lol)
Derek Edwards
28th January 2017, 15:55
“Sorry – The number you have dialed has not been recognised. Please try again.”
Bart
28th January 2017, 15:56
BE: “You want F1 Management? You must have dialed the wrong number…” (grinds teeth)
Neil Salton (@neilsalton)
28th January 2017, 16:02
You are the weakest link; goodbye
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
28th January 2017, 16:25
BE: I have a complaint about the cleaning of our offices … Yes, it is too good … yes, we want people who can do the job badly … yes, you know, leave muddy footprints on the carpet and used coffee cups in the kitchen areas, and occasionally use some sort of solvent when polishing the desks.
Neil (@neilosjames)
28th January 2017, 16:39
Hello, Inland Revenue? I’ve heard some awful things about a company’s tax arrangements… yes, it’s terrible, isn’t it… would you like all the details?
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
28th January 2017, 16:44
BE: Hello, Marks and Spensors … I’ve just been fired and have to hand in my company shirt. Can you courier out a new one? … They said they would pay for a new one. Oh, nothing expensive, Louis Vuitton would be fine.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
28th January 2017, 16:53
BE: Is that British Telecom? Yes … I’m having trouble with my mobile phone … Oh … What is a “top up”?
Greup (@greup)
28th January 2017, 17:06
Ill be Back!
Manfred (@ivettel)
28th January 2017, 17:13
“Get the petrol, we’ve got some trashing to do”
Corey (@dragon86)
28th January 2017, 17:26
“Hello Angels, I have a mission for you.”
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
28th January 2017, 17:33
“Hey Bernie it’s Ross, I just want you to know that our relationship goes a long way back and this isn’t personal…. just business.”
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
28th January 2017, 17:33
(That only makes sense if you’ve read Brawn’s book)
Kringle
28th January 2017, 18:12
Ian Murtagh
28th January 2017, 17:35
“No I didn’t call for a taxi”
B194 (@b194)
28th January 2017, 17:46
Ron, I’ve just seen Becks. Do you want me to save you a seat?
James k
28th January 2017, 17:55
Bernie: how much! Really? I didn’t know I had that much in my account. Well, hasn’t F1 been good to me. I’m really proud of myself!
Francesco Piea (@franco)
28th January 2017, 18:09
What? oh come on man! Let me at least keep this shirt!
Tayyib Abu
28th January 2017, 18:17
Bernie: What do you mean the divorce papers have been filed!!!!
Fmoe (@fmoe)
28th January 2017, 18:43
Kill them. Kill them all.
sbewers (@sbewers)
28th January 2017, 18:46
Chase: “Hey Bernie, it’s Chase. Just calling to finalise terms of the Paul Ricard deal.”
Bernie: “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don’t have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you…”
James Brickles (@brickles)
28th January 2017, 18:57
Lucien_Todutz (@lucien_todutz)
29th January 2017, 6:33
James Brickles (@brickles)
28th January 2017, 18:58
“Please hold while we get someone from Formula E to answer your financial enquiry.”
Broke84 (@broke84)
28th January 2017, 19:11
“Her majesties revenue and what”?
Nick Wyatt (@nickwyatt)
28th January 2017, 19:13
Jean, it’s me Bernie . . . whadda y’mean ‘Bernie who?’
Lucien_Todutz (@lucien_todutz)
29th January 2017, 6:27
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
28th January 2017, 20:02
BE: Hello NASCAR … It’s Bernie Ecclestone, I’ve taken F1 as far as I could, but they’re just too far behind the times. I have big plans that could make NASCAR drivers names more well known around the world than Elvis’ … what’s the laughter for? … Oh, they’ve hung up.
mog
28th January 2017, 20:21
“Beam me up, Scottie”
@HoHum (@hohum)
28th January 2017, 20:39
“Don’t worry sweetheart, I’ve got them by the short and curlies, they just don’t know it yet”.
Andre Furtado
28th January 2017, 20:49
“Can you really track everything I say and do? You know which country I’m from right? ” speaking to the NSA after trump took over.
knoxploration
28th January 2017, 20:56
The face of failure.
Tom
28th January 2017, 21:06
So this Formula E thingy, the E is for Eccelstone right?
coefficient
28th January 2017, 21:34
Bernie: Paris please.
Pilot: Certainly sir.
Bernie: Rue de la Concorde to be precise.
Pilot: Done.
Matt m
28th January 2017, 22:15
“Yes that’s right, I need to cancel the sprinklers and medals I ordered… “
James (@jamesde16)
28th January 2017, 22:25
London man frustrated at latest irrelevant automated phone call.
“Have you been mis-sold a qualifying format in the last two years? To speak to an advisor, do nothing for the next minute and a half.”
Charlie
29th January 2017, 12:06
Robert McKay
28th January 2017, 22:32
“Mr. Carey, I’m afraid the deflector shield will be quite operational when your friends arrive…”
Paul F (@zapski)
28th January 2017, 22:35
Vladimir! Old Buddy! Look, I’m gonna need a solid. Can I borrow one of your special forces divisions? You know, the guys that “didn’t” invade Crimea? Yeah, they kicked me out. But we know how to deal with that, right?
rich mac
28th January 2017, 22:36
Yes of course I know what it is Jean, … LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, FRATERNITÉ.
I got you the first one, …in fact I’m looking at that twisted moustache right now …
But you’ve got to be joking about the next two, I don’t even know where to start, we haven’t had any of that around here for as long as I can remember. There are too many Italians at Ferrari and too many Brits at Mercedes, it’ll never fly – besides, I just lost my life-time supply of RedBull.
Anyway, Brawn rang me… it sounds like you’re screwed too.
Danksa (@danieljaksa)
28th January 2017, 22:58
Chase has fallen for it, Ross. He thinks I don’t know what honorary position means. Now, about my idea on weaning F1 away from artificial aids such as DRS…
Danksa (@danieljaksa)
28th January 2017, 22:59
Hi Ross. What do you know about gardening?
Melvin (@thetick)
28th January 2017, 23:02
Bernie! Bernie, my hair-dryer ruined the picture! I need another one or I can’t get back into the forbidden city!
Bernie: Who is this?
Alex W
28th January 2017, 23:21
Max, get me Adolf on the line, I need a man that can help me get some things done…
nemo87 (@nemo87)
28th January 2017, 23:56
Hello, taxi?
Fishingelbow (@fishingelbow)
29th January 2017, 0:29
Really, Toto? These guys think they’re rid of me just like that? Hahahahaha!
reh1v2.0 (@reh1v2-0)
29th January 2017, 1:01
It’s done!
No, they suspect nothing.
Yes, I understand.
(To be continued)
Apexor
29th January 2017, 1:18
Looks like Bernie will now have the time to spend with his wife.
Apexor
29th January 2017, 1:19
Bernie is calling Nico asking him on how to grow a beard.
Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
29th January 2017, 2:17
You’ve called Randstad the global leader in executive recruitment; if you are currently seeking work please press 1 …
schooner (@schooner)
29th January 2017, 3:26
“Hey Flavio, it’s Bernie. You up for some Bocce Ball later?”
Ganesh
29th January 2017, 8:05
EU- Bernie, Sauber and Force India hearing starts next month.
BERNIE- Sorry wrong number.
Alex Brown (@splittimes)
29th January 2017, 8:51
“I don’t usually do this kind of thing, but I found your number in a phone box and… Max? Is that you?”
sethje (@seth-space)
29th January 2017, 10:24
And they thought i did not know social media.. i am tweeting to you, am i not?
Gary
29th January 2017, 10:34
“That’s a limit order at $25 per share for 500 million shares of L-M-C-A”
Placid (@placid)
29th January 2017, 12:41
Is this the Cleveland Browns? This is Bernie E. I am very interested into buying your team. I will guarantee that you will win the next Super Bowl. If you can relocate to London… UH!!!! HELLO? HELLO?
Jonathan Balsdon (@jb108822)
29th January 2017, 13:24
“Hello, this is the Job Centre. How can we help you?”
“Hi, my name’s Bernie Ecclestone…”
Sumedh
29th January 2017, 16:45
“Houston, F1 is your problem now”
Sergey Martyn
29th January 2017, 16:58
Blondie ‘Call Me’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StKVS0eI85I
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
29th January 2017, 17:32
E.T. phone home
Simon (@s162000)
29th January 2017, 18:01
After finally getting a mobile phone the first call Bernie receives isn’t good news…
Simon (@s162000)
29th January 2017, 18:05
Bernie receives a call from Ron Dennis regarding his ousting from F1…
“Hahahahahahaha!!”
bull mello (@bullmello)
29th January 2017, 18:19
Hello Vlad, it’s me, Bernie. I’m not busy tonight and thought maybe we could hang out… Hello? Hello?
bull mello (@bullmello)
29th January 2017, 18:25
Yes, I’m trying to reach Theresa May regarding Bernexit…
bull mello (@bullmello)
29th January 2017, 18:26
Operator, can you connect me with somebody who gives a damn about me being gone from Formula 1?
Wesley (@wesley)
29th January 2017, 19:38
Hello…Flavio, The Bernster here. Remember that idea we had after Singapore a few years back….Yes, Demolition Grand Prix. I’m freed up to work on that with you now.
WeatherManNX01
29th January 2017, 20:02
“Well, I guess it’s back to my old job at Brabham. Wait…where did they go?”
The Blade Runner (@thebladerunner)
29th January 2017, 20:25
“So, I’m worth over $4 billion, my wife is almost 40 years younger than me and I could set up a rival series whenever I wanted… but apparently I ‘lost’.”
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
29th January 2017, 20:33
BE: Hello Sky Sports … I’ve just lost my job, I love watching F1 races, the sound, the commentary, the drivers talking to the pitwall, the onboard cameras … I just love it all. Yes … that sounds a great deal… but I don’t want to pay that much. Is there a way to watch the F1 races this year for free? …so the only way is to get the permission of Bernie Ecclestone … yeah, I know the guy … thanks… yeah … I’ll have a chat with him. Thanks.
c.paternoster
29th January 2017, 22:31
Press 1to make a new clam for job seekers allowance
Dave Snow
30th January 2017, 0:03
Nico, hey, wanna hang out and make jokes about Hamilton?
Dammit! Voicemail!!
Edward Hunter (@edster)
30th January 2017, 1:09
“Hey, Alejandro! What’s your series called again? E-Formula 1? Have you got any commercial jobs going?”
“Social Media manager you say? Sounds dreadful…What’s the pay like?”
“Well actually, maybe I was being too hasty… Hang on, what’s this? Why are all these people on Twitter claiming to be me? No problem, I’ll just use FOM to ban them all…Oh wait.”
CateredHam
30th January 2017, 2:37
Hello, are you Brian Mills, the man with a certain set of skills? I’m Bernie and I’m about to be Taken…
Hic142 (@hic142)
30th January 2017, 4:11
Flavio, it’s time for Formula Bernie.
Christopher (@chrischrill)
30th January 2017, 8:05
“I’m sorry, Mister Jong-Un. I can no longer help in the negotiations for a race in Pyongyang”
Rich Poate
30th January 2017, 11:33
Hi, is that Del Boy?
deadchicken (@deadchicken)
30th January 2017, 15:26
“I’m the Harry Potter’s grandfather”
MG421982 (@corrado-dub)
30th January 2017, 18:25
Eeeeeerrrrrrrhhhhhhh… they gave me the boot!!