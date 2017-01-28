In the round-up: Bernie Ecclestone says he wishes he had the same opportunity to run Formula One new CEO Chase Carey has.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

It is a very sad day for us all. It was a privilege and a pleasure to work with such passionate and dedicated people #RIP @ManorRacing #F1 — Alfonso Ferrandez (@drfonz) January 27, 2017

Liberty Media's new F1 reign starts with Manor biting the dust. Surely more needs to be done to help the sport's smaller teams. — Phil Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) January 27, 2017

Saddened to hear the demise of Manor on the eve of a more equitable formula. I hope all find jobs in other teams and categories. — Craig Scarborough (@ScarbsTech) January 27, 2017

Indeed sad news only 20 cars on the grid ,there should be full grid of 26 cars ,wow back a few years there was 40 cars with pre qualifying — Nigel Mansell CBE (@nigelmansell) January 27, 2017

@HulkHulkenberg Yellow coconut against a green sofa? Coincidence? — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) January 27, 2017

Stewart GP SP01 delivered yesterday, it will go to the paint shop next week and be put back in its original livery. pic.twitter.com/tIHv4PKim5 — Barry Gough (@BarryJGough) January 27, 2017

I hear from Italy that Pasquale Latteneddu will now be pursuing new career opportunities outside the F1 world. Anyone hear anything? — Joe Saward (@joesaward) January 27, 2017