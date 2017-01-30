McLaren Applied Technologies, part of the group which includes McLaren’s Formula One team, has been chosen by the FIA as the sole supplier of engine sensors from next season.
The deal, which runs from 2018 to 2020, will see the McLaren company supply engine pressure and temperature sensors to all F1 teams. Teams will use the single make of engine sensors from next season as part of a drive to bring down costs.
McLaren Applied Technologies is already extensively involved in supplying standard parts to different championships. It has been the supplier of the FIA’s Single Engine Control Unit since 2008 and also supplies a SECU for use in NASCAR.
“From the ECU technology in every Formula One car to the engineers supporting teams at the track, McLaren Applied Technologies continues to be at the heart of motorsport,” said the company’s motorsport director Rodi Basso.
“Our mission is to provide an unrivalled service, ensuring the world’s premier race teams and series can continue to grow and delight fans around the world,” he added.
At the end of last year McLaren Applied Technologies was chosen as the sole battery supplier for the FIA’s all-electric Formula E championship from next season.
Formula E races currently include mandatory mid-race pit stops for drivers to switch to fresh cars with fully-charged batteries. “Our new battery will almost double the energy storage, eliminating the need for drivers to swap cars during a race,” said Basso.
2018 F1 season
28 comments on “FIA enlists McLaren to supply F1 engine sensors”
Mashiat (@mashiat)
30th January 2017, 14:00
Let’s hope the sensors aren’t as slow as their cars!
Nuggy1980
30th January 2017, 14:08
It’s OK… Honda aren’t evolved.
Nuggy1980
30th January 2017, 21:18
*involved
pSynrg (@psynrg)
30th January 2017, 22:14
You were right first time.
JimG (@jimg)
30th January 2017, 14:25
I guess I’m out of touch with Formula E. I thought that they were trying to attract multiple battery suppliers in order to encourage development of battery technologies?
drmouse (@drmouse)
30th January 2017, 14:30
Not yet. They are freeing up the regs gradually, from it initially being a spec series in year 1.
Further down the line, the battery will be “opened up”, but at the moment it’s a spec part.
Not that I agree with this. IMHO the battery should have been the first area to be developed as it has the most potential for development.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
30th January 2017, 14:31
@jimg the manufacturers in there develop mostly the drive-trains.
You can find different specifications gearboxes for example. And how power is deployed. That sort of thing
But, because it is a spec series, batteries (which are the source of power) and the chassis are the same for everybody
knoxploration
30th January 2017, 16:48
No, they’re focused on making electric cars look as laughable as possible in an effort to stop their proliferation. Or at least that’s the only conclusion I can draw from such a poorly-planned, shambolic series.
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
30th January 2017, 15:32
I wonder, could Mclaren tamper with those sold sensors to keep the other teams slow ?
João Leite (@johnmilk)
30th January 2017, 15:44
@redbullf1
No. Sensors have to me homologated and calibrated.
Most likely they send them in batches to FIA, and then they are distributed by the teams (McLaren included) with specific bar codes or something similar.
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
30th January 2017, 16:04
Oh that makes sense, Thanks for the answer. @johnmilk
João Leite (@johnmilk)
30th January 2017, 19:50
Welcome @redbullf1
knoxploration
30th January 2017, 16:50
And there’s *no* way they could *possibly* pull a Volkswagen and have the sensor detect what car it’s in. Oh, no. That’s unpossible.
McLaren should never have been given the keys to the kingdom. Even if they’re the rare F1 team that can resist impropriety, it still gives the strong impression of being unsporting. F1 should have sourced its standard equipment from companies which have no direct interest in any F1 team, but of course it didn’t actually go that route.
Robbie (@robbie)
30th January 2017, 17:56
You don’t hear the other teams complaining do you?
anon
30th January 2017, 21:23
@robbie, I agree that a lot of the comments in this thread are rather hyperbolic, and it is notable that the teams seem to be far more relaxed about this change than the fans. The sensors in question here are pretty basic pieces of equipment – we’re effectively talking about nothing more complex than thermocouples and a piezoelectric chip – so I don’t see what the fuss is about.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
30th January 2017, 19:48
The adds on this website should start promoting tinfoil hats. Just in case
David (@nvherman)
30th January 2017, 20:51
Neatly ignoring the fact that McLaren have been supplying the ECUs since the V8 era
knoxploration
30th January 2017, 22:49
No, actually. That’s why I said “McLaren should never have been given the keys to the kingdom”, not “McLaren shouldn’t be being given the keys to the kingdom.”
It doesn’t only matter whether there’s impropriety or sporting unfairness. It *also* matters whether there’s a perception of impropriety or sporting unfairness.
Unless they have qualified experts inspect every line of code in the ECU and any subsequent updates to its software, the FIA cannot guarantee it isn’t cheating. I rather doubt they’re investing the time and money in a forensic analysis of the software.
And even if they’re not cheating (which I agree they’re *probably* not, although cheating is rife in F1), they’re benefiting financially from the sport in a way which no other team is doing, which gives them as a company an unfair advantage over their rivals (and especially the backmarker teams). That’s not much better than Ferrari being given boatloads of extra money just for being Ferrari, if I’m honest.
chris (@9chris9)
31st January 2017, 0:08
@knoxploration
The reason for the standard ecu is precisely so that the fia can ensure teams are not hiding features in the code like traction control or abs disguised as other routines.
When traction control was banned, teams found ways of hiding the feature in the ecu, everyone using the same ecru and software for it means the experts can easily inspect the code using a common software tool across all teams.
Your reply couldn’t be more wrong. :(
Bustertje
30th January 2017, 15:46
If I recall correctly, the standard ECU was there in 2008 to govern the use of driver aids.
Can someone explain me how they have standard ECU and can use custom engine mappings?
I mean, traction control i.e. is an engine mapping, right?
Don Smik (@david-beau)
30th January 2017, 17:25
The ECU is a universal ECU with many customisable input and outputs already built in. The softaware allows a lot of freedom with mappings and other configuration. That is the whole point of a programmable ECU.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th January 2017, 16:31
Now they just have to give everyone faulty ones so they can’t tell their drivers when their engines overheating, possibly causing them to retire, and may actually get a podium next year
faulty (@faulty)
30th January 2017, 18:07
Yeah, because their contract has no clauses against bad faith practices.
anon
30th January 2017, 21:35
@faulty, as you say, asides from the legal repercussions for something that would be a rather obvious cheat, there is also the problem that McLaren sells most of those components to multiple racing series (I believe that the temperature sensor being proposed is one that McLaren already produces for commercial sale to other teams and to other series).
That sort of malicious action would potentially destroy most of the sales of the McLaren Applied Technologies Group – given that it makes up around 14% of the overall turnover of the McLaren Group (around £37 million in sales), it would be commercial suicide for McLaren to try something like that.
praxis (@praxis)
30th January 2017, 18:16
I can’t see what people are on about in this thread?
Every piece of tech we use in our daily lives got multiple manufacturers, resellers, SPs on them. Take your standard laptop for example, the chassis might be from a 3rd party like Clevo to the screen/chipset/storage coming from a direct competitor of the brand putting their logo on the lid. Same goes for the cars you own & drive.
x303 (@x303)
30th January 2017, 21:49
I think it’s just jokes on McLaren.
It works on their F1 cars, not really on their applied technology.
Jureo (@jureo)
30th January 2017, 23:02
Good, Mladen is an amazing engineering company. To bad they suck at f1 last few years.
x303 (@x303)
30th January 2017, 23:40
Agreed.