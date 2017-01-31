Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Silverstone, 2016

Silverstone could rename corners to raise money

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Derek Warwick suggests Silverstone could offer corner naming as a means of raising revenue.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Out latest poll is on whether F1 should adopt NASCAR’s tournament-style playoff system to ensure the championship keeps going until the final round. But even the NASCAR fans among you are sceptical:

I am a huge fan of both NASCAR and F1, but not a fan of the play-off format. I think it works ok for NASCAR for a number of reasons:

• The sport has traditionally been about the show (which I am OK with, it’s great fun to watch when you get into it)
• It’s a really long season, so it’s necessary to keep some interest at different stages
• It’s US-focused and competes directly with other season-long sports have play-off formats
• There are a lot of teams who can win and are more or less evenly matched anyway – as opposed to F1 where it would be odd to have the two Mercedes and two very inferior cars still in contention at the last round
Jmlabareda

Join the debate and add your vote here:

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Sharan!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Happy birthday to JJ Lehto who is 51 today.

January on F1 Fanatic

A selection of F1 Fanatic’s top reads from last month which you might have missed this month:

2 comments on “Silverstone could rename corners to raise money”

  1. Profile Photo

    Sean Doyle (@spdoyle17)
    31st January 2017, 0:23

    Well, at least if they rename Club Corner to Tesco, it would make sense. I sure hope they don’t rename Maggotts-Becketts anything awful though. The possibilities make me shudder.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      John H (@john-h)
      31st January 2017, 1:03

      Copse cutter?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.