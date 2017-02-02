Robert Kubica will race in the World Endurance Championship this year, including the Le Mans 24 Hours.
The former Formula One driver, who suffered serious arm injuries in a rally crash in 2011, has signed to drive for the ByKOLLES team run by ex-F1 team chief Colin Kolles. He will drive the team’s CLM P1/01 Nismo LMP1 car alongside Oliver Webb and a third driver who is yet to be announced.
Kubica said he was “looking for something as close to Formula One as possible” after spending four years in the World Rally Championship. “This is exactly what I’ve found in LMP1.”
“At the end of last year’s WEC season, I was able to do my first laps behind the wheel of the CLM P1/01. I felt comfortable in the car very quickly and was able to increase my pace accordingly. With even more experience I’m sure I will be able to extract more performance.”
“I’m already very much looking forward to the Prologue [test] in Monza and the season start in Silverstone.”
Along with the 24-hour endurance classic at the La Sarthe circuit, the nine-round WEC calendar includes six-hour races at Silverstone, Spa, the Nurburgring, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Circuit of the America, Fuji, Shanghai International Circuit and Bahrian International Circuit.
“The WEC is racing on circuits that I know well from my time in Formula One,” said Kubica. “The exception is Le Mans. I’ve heard so many good things about the event at the Sarthe. I’m very excited about my first start at this 24-hour race.”
Kubica’s car will be one of just six LMP1 machines in the race following the withdrawal of Audi’s factory squad. Toyota is entering three cars and Porsche will continue to run two.
16 comments on “Kubica to make Le Mans debut in LMP1 WEC move”
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
2nd February 2017, 16:30
That’s great for him but not deserved if you ask me. There are men who deserve it more.
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
2nd February 2017, 21:00
@xtwl It depends how you look at it… There are probably faster drivers out there who have worked just as hard, if not harder but you have to remember that Kubica “deserved” to be in F1. The accident that meant he couldn’t race in F1 anymore wasn’t deserved and I think it’s great to see him back right at the top of Motorsport. I hope it goes well for him.
It works for the team because he’ll get lots of press coverage which will mean more sponsorship and it’ll probably get a few more people to watch WEC out of curiosity as well.
Hugh (@hugh11)
2nd February 2017, 21:07
Didn’t he do damn well in the tests though? Was very quick if I remember correctly. Deserved it imo.
Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
2nd February 2017, 22:11
If I recall correctly outpaced their regular driver by seconds (multiple).
Dylan Lees (@exediron)
2nd February 2017, 23:12
Who are they, if you don’t mind saying?
Arnold Triyudho Wardono (@ernietheracefan)
3rd February 2017, 1:55
Pastor & Rio.. :p
Hakk the rack
2nd February 2017, 16:57
I’m behind this guy with all my bleading heart. The level of sadness and frustration inside his head must be huge. I am quite suprised that noone is talking about this at all.
Bullfrog (@bullfrog)
2nd February 2017, 17:00
Very good timing for driver, team and series. Nothing much for him to race against but it’s a new challenge and good publicity all round.
Doesn’t even matter if Rebellion continue to beat them (which is possible) as they’ve dropped down a class to LMP2.
GeeMac (@geemac)
2nd February 2017, 17:17
Good news!
But ByKolles are in a weird limbo in LMP1 because they aren’t quick enough to challenge Toyota and Porsche but they’ll most likely be able to comfortably handle the P2 cars, so query how much actual racing they’ll be doing.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
2nd February 2017, 19:01
They are guaranteed good finishing positions every time if by some miracle their car doesn’t catch fire…
anon
2nd February 2017, 19:09
@geemac, I’m not so sure that they will necessarily have a comfortable performance advantage over the LMP2 cars.
The rumours coming out of the pre-season tests suggest that the 2017 spec LMP2 cars are several seconds a lap faster than their predecessors (down to the sort of lap times that the LMP1 manufacturer teams were setting before the current hybrid formula was introduced). That seems to being borne out by the relative performance of the cars in the 24 Hours of Daytona, given that the IMSA has closely matched their regulations to the ACO’s LMP2 regulations – lap times were more than two seconds a lap faster in 2017 compared to 2016.
There has been talk that the LMP2 cars could be as much as 3-5s a lap faster around the Circuit de la Sarthe this year – the ByKolles LMP1 car was only around 2s a lap faster in 2016, so if those predictions prove to be correct, it is possible that some LMP2 cars could outqualify the ByKolles entry.
Strontium (@strontium)
2nd February 2017, 17:50
Great for Kubica and he’s teamed up with a great guy in the form of Oli Webb. Here’s wishing them all the best luck!
HUHHII (@huhhii)
2nd February 2017, 20:40
About time we get a real big name and talent to LMP1.
HUHHII (@huhhii)
2nd February 2017, 20:41
*LMP2
Lancer033 (@lancer033)
2nd February 2017, 23:43
I thought he couldn’t return to F1 because of the way you lay down in the cars and his injury limited his range of motion too much and I was under the impression that the Prototype cars were about the same. Has he recovered enough that he could possibly drive an F1 car again if there is an opening or is the seating position in P1 different enough for it not to be impacted by his injury?
Arnold Triyudho Wardono (@ernietheracefan)
3rd February 2017, 1:57
