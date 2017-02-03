Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Circuit de Catalunya, 2016

Catalunya’s turn three could be flat-out – Vandoorne

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Stoffel Vandoorne tips the Circuit de Catalunya’s challenging turn three to be flat-out with the 2017 F1 cars.

Comment of the day

Our poll this week has been on whether F1 should embrace a more American-style championship structure to ensure the title fight goes down to the wire. Here’s two opposing views:

Before I was an F1 fan I was a NASCAR fan. I have loved NASCAR and attended 8 races since 2006 and have seen its steep decline since 2012 due to its leadership making horrible changes year after year. Tracks have taken in some cases 50% of their grandstands out as crowds don’t show up anymore.

If Liberty changes the format in F1 to what NASCAR has that WILL, hurt this sport possibly kill it. NASCAR in 10 years will be irrelevant. No one will watch and crowds will be down to 35,000 at some tracks. Liberty should do research on this.
Josh

Clash of American and European sporting cultures. American sports almost always use the playoff approach to decide who the champion is. European sports tend to favour league-style sports in which you accumulate points as you go along, and whoever has the most points at the end of the season is the winner. Ever wondered why football has not made much professional headway in America, and why American football bores the rest of us to death?

If F1 is to conquer America, it has to look at playoffs, ugly as they sound to most of the rest of the world. And Liberty are calling the shots now…
Rantingmrp

Have your say on the debate and cast your vote here:

On this day in F1

Minardi launched the M197 on this day 20 years ago. Ukyo Katayama and rookie Jarno Trulli began the year as the team’s drivers.

9 comments on “Catalunya’s turn three could be flat-out – Vandoorne”

  1. Profile Photo

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    3rd February 2017, 0:06

    728 kg… that’s a lot.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      S2G-Unit (@s2g-unit)
      3rd February 2017, 0:44

      I really do hate the road Formula One has taken. Urrgghh

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Stig Semper Fi (@stigsemperfi)
    3rd February 2017, 0:07

    So now the cars are over 100kg heavier than they were just over a decade ago.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      schooner (@schooner)
      3rd February 2017, 0:46

      Now even heavier than an Indycar.

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Hendy (@hendy)
      3rd February 2017, 1:08

      This is a good thing. It makes for longer braking distances and more opportunities for proper passing.

      Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    sprint9 (@sprint9)
    3rd February 2017, 0:29

    In regards to the cotd. Josh has really hit the nail on the head.

    As someone that was heavily into Nascar and just following F1, the playoff system that Nascar has implemented has ruined the series as far as Im concerned. Due to this I have now flip flopped from just following F1 to being invested more seriously into it, while my time spent watching Nascar has gone to almost zero. In racing there are too many variables to have a play off system and have it work properly. If you have one small mistake at the right time and your entire season could be ruined, where as during a season long championship this small mistake can be overcome.

    Now if F1 could get some of the parity among teams that Nascar has they would really have something going.

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Yes (@come-on-kubica)
    3rd February 2017, 1:36

    I’m sick of F1 pandering to the USA. We should have a complete and total shutdown of all future USA GPS. Let’s ban them. We will build a wall around the F1 world to stop USA and do you know who’s going to pay for it, they are.

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
    3rd February 2017, 3:53

    If they keep this up F1 cars will be heavier than the LMP1 grid put together

    Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    David Seward (@tweak)
    3rd February 2017, 4:31

    With a Honda engine you’d be flatout.

    Reply

