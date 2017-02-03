In the round-up: Stoffel Vandoorne tips the Circuit de Catalunya’s challenging turn three to be flat-out with the 2017 F1 cars.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
The 2017 guide to driving an F1 car (McLaren)
"I’m really hoping that we’ll be able to take turn three at Barcelona flat this year. It’s a corner that I’ve been able to take flat in the junior series, such as Formula Renault 3.5, so you’d expect it to be flat in Formula One as well, even though there’s a lot more horsepower."
Formula 1 is pursuing two new versions of driver head protection (BBC)
"One is a development of the so-called 'Aeroscreen' - a transparent material attached to a metal hoop - tried by Red Bull last year but abandoned after it failed the official tests that had been passed by the halo."
Minimum car weight increased for 2017 F1 season (Motorsport)
"The 728kg limit for 2017 is a significant leap over last year's weight limit, which was 702kg."
Hulkenberg urges Renault to keep things simple (Racer)
"Not in the next few years. I still would like to do it some day but with last year's calendar anyway... 2015 I think the calendar was a bit more relaxed."
El patrimonio de los 200 más ricos de España crece en 31.400 millones (El Mundo - Spanish)
Alonso's wealth is estimated at €200m (£171m).
Why F1 must fight to restore the Nurburgring to the calendar (The Guardian)
"This then, is not just an issue of addressing costs for an already successful event as is the case with Silverstone but in completely revitalising the sport itself in Germany, which is indicative of the complexity of the task Carey and his new team face, and that solutions to the issues facing F1 will require more than one-size fits all soundbites."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
#tbt 1983… #always11 #Interlagos https://t.co/rl8ZUEoPjo
— Rubens Barrichello (@rubarrichello) February 2, 2017
Nothing else Matt-ers… 😉 pic.twitter.com/8mSTeWP0Gt
— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 2, 2017
Love the look of the new-generation World Rally cars. https://t.co/yhaKx04QH3 #WRC #BTSMotorsport
— Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine) February 2, 2017
Somos mexicanos, y unidos somos más 🤝🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/0VY5X9Fe7J
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) February 2, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Our poll this week has been on whether F1 should embrace a more American-style championship structure to ensure the title fight goes down to the wire. Here’s two opposing views:
Before I was an F1 fan I was a NASCAR fan. I have loved NASCAR and attended 8 races since 2006 and have seen its steep decline since 2012 due to its leadership making horrible changes year after year. Tracks have taken in some cases 50% of their grandstands out as crowds don’t show up anymore.
If Liberty changes the format in F1 to what NASCAR has that WILL, hurt this sport possibly kill it. NASCAR in 10 years will be irrelevant. No one will watch and crowds will be down to 35,000 at some tracks. Liberty should do research on this.
Josh
Clash of American and European sporting cultures. American sports almost always use the playoff approach to decide who the champion is. European sports tend to favour league-style sports in which you accumulate points as you go along, and whoever has the most points at the end of the season is the winner. Ever wondered why football has not made much professional headway in America, and why American football bores the rest of us to death?
If F1 is to conquer America, it has to look at playoffs, ugly as they sound to most of the rest of the world. And Liberty are calling the shots now…
Rantingmrp
Have your say on the debate and cast your vote here:
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Brawngp!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
On this day in F1
Minardi launched the M197 on this day 20 years ago. Ukyo Katayama and rookie Jarno Trulli began the year as the team’s drivers.
9 comments on “Catalunya’s turn three could be flat-out – Vandoorne”
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
3rd February 2017, 0:06
728 kg… that’s a lot.
S2G-Unit (@s2g-unit)
3rd February 2017, 0:44
I really do hate the road Formula One has taken. Urrgghh
Stig Semper Fi (@stigsemperfi)
3rd February 2017, 0:07
So now the cars are over 100kg heavier than they were just over a decade ago.
schooner (@schooner)
3rd February 2017, 0:46
Now even heavier than an Indycar.
Hendy (@hendy)
3rd February 2017, 1:08
This is a good thing. It makes for longer braking distances and more opportunities for proper passing.
sprint9 (@sprint9)
3rd February 2017, 0:29
In regards to the cotd. Josh has really hit the nail on the head.
As someone that was heavily into Nascar and just following F1, the playoff system that Nascar has implemented has ruined the series as far as Im concerned. Due to this I have now flip flopped from just following F1 to being invested more seriously into it, while my time spent watching Nascar has gone to almost zero. In racing there are too many variables to have a play off system and have it work properly. If you have one small mistake at the right time and your entire season could be ruined, where as during a season long championship this small mistake can be overcome.
Now if F1 could get some of the parity among teams that Nascar has they would really have something going.
Yes (@come-on-kubica)
3rd February 2017, 1:36
I’m sick of F1 pandering to the USA. We should have a complete and total shutdown of all future USA GPS. Let’s ban them. We will build a wall around the F1 world to stop USA and do you know who’s going to pay for it, they are.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
3rd February 2017, 3:53
If they keep this up F1 cars will be heavier than the LMP1 grid put together
David Seward (@tweak)
3rd February 2017, 4:31
With a Honda engine you’d be flatout.