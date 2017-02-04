Rain hits Ferrari test with Raikkonen at Fiorano

Ferrari concluded two days of testing at Fiorano on Friday with Kimi Raikkonen at the wheel but rain and strong winds affected the second day of the team’s running.

Raikkonen was in action along with the team’s third driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who had his first run in their car on Thursday.

Ferrari is scheduled to continue running next Thursday in another two-day session intended to evaluate Pirelli’s latest wet weather tyres.

Like Giovinazzi, Raikkonen was driving Ferrari’s 2015 SF15-T chassis. The team ran “a programme based on correlating simulator data with that gathered on track”.

2017 F1 season