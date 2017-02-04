Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Fiorano, 2017

Rain hits Ferrari test with Raikkonen at Fiorano

2017 F1 seasonPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Ferrari concluded two days of testing at Fiorano on Friday with Kimi Raikkonen at the wheel but rain and strong winds affected the second day of the team’s running.

Raikkonen was in action along with the team’s third driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who had his first run in their car on Thursday.

Ferrari is scheduled to continue running next Thursday in another two-day session intended to evaluate Pirelli’s latest wet weather tyres.

Like Giovinazzi, Raikkonen was driving Ferrari’s 2015 SF15-T chassis. The team ran “a programme based on correlating simulator data with that gathered on track”.

2017 F1 season

Browse all 2017 F1 season articles

11 comments on “Rain hits Ferrari test with Raikkonen at Fiorano”

  1. Profile Photo

    Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
    4th February 2017, 10:51

    Is the picture nothing to do with the story? I ask because it says the wet weather tyres will be evailuated next week (insinuating this was a dry test) and the higher downforce mule isn’t pictured?

    Reply

    1. Alex
      4th February 2017, 21:48

      It started raining while they were testing hence the wet-tyres, they were testing simulator data correlating to the data they get from the track, that’s why they did it with a 2015 car.
      The next Pirelli wet-weather test will probably be done with 2017 aero on the car.

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    bosyber (@bosyber)
    4th February 2017, 10:52

    So does that mean they were able to test the new rain tyres then?

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
    4th February 2017, 11:10

    The irony is it will probably be dry next week.

    Reply

  4. C
    4th February 2017, 13:44

    Wasnt the whole point of Fiorano test to do wet weather test?

    Reply

  5. Mick
    4th February 2017, 14:03

    Little confused by this.. were they testing wet tyres or dry?
    If they were testing wets, why would rain interfere?

    Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    4th February 2017, 16:05

    The tyres appear to have grooves on them, if so then these tyres have some sort of wet weather capability.

    Reply

  7. Christopher
    4th February 2017, 18:02

    That’s not the mule car, and those are the old Pirelli tires. This run was just for simulator updates/correlation.
    The mule car/ new wet tire test is next week.

    Reply
  8. Profile Photo

    João Leite (@johnmilk)
    4th February 2017, 18:13

    To all the previous comments

    This test was to corelate sim data with the track.

    Next week’s will be to evaluate the new wet tyres.

    The picture has the last year’s tyres, probably fitted because started to rain, but most likely the rain interfered with the objective of the test, and that is why it was affected. As the real conditions stopped matching the sim ones

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Hoomaan (@hoomaang)
      4th February 2017, 18:15

      Thank you.

      Reply
  9. Profile Photo

    Kingshark (@kingshark)
    5th February 2017, 4:33

    Ferrari could do with some wet weather running. With the exception of the F2012, all their cars in the last 10 years have been rubbish in the rain.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.