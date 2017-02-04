Ferrari concluded two days of testing at Fiorano on Friday with Kimi Raikkonen at the wheel but rain and strong winds affected the second day of the team’s running.
Raikkonen was in action along with the team’s third driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who had his first run in their car on Thursday.
Ferrari is scheduled to continue running next Thursday in another two-day session intended to evaluate Pirelli’s latest wet weather tyres.
Like Giovinazzi, Raikkonen was driving Ferrari’s 2015 SF15-T chassis. The team ran “a programme based on correlating simulator data with that gathered on track”.
11 comments on “Rain hits Ferrari test with Raikkonen at Fiorano”
Fudge Kobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
4th February 2017, 10:51
Is the picture nothing to do with the story? I ask because it says the wet weather tyres will be evailuated next week (insinuating this was a dry test) and the higher downforce mule isn’t pictured?
Alex
4th February 2017, 21:48
It started raining while they were testing hence the wet-tyres, they were testing simulator data correlating to the data they get from the track, that’s why they did it with a 2015 car.
The next Pirelli wet-weather test will probably be done with 2017 aero on the car.
bosyber (@bosyber)
4th February 2017, 10:52
So does that mean they were able to test the new rain tyres then?
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
4th February 2017, 11:10
The irony is it will probably be dry next week.
C
4th February 2017, 13:44
Wasnt the whole point of Fiorano test to do wet weather test?
Mick
4th February 2017, 14:03
Little confused by this.. were they testing wet tyres or dry?
If they were testing wets, why would rain interfere?
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
4th February 2017, 16:05
The tyres appear to have grooves on them, if so then these tyres have some sort of wet weather capability.
Christopher
4th February 2017, 18:02
That’s not the mule car, and those are the old Pirelli tires. This run was just for simulator updates/correlation.
The mule car/ new wet tire test is next week.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
4th February 2017, 18:13
To all the previous comments
This test was to corelate sim data with the track.
Next week’s will be to evaluate the new wet tyres.
The picture has the last year’s tyres, probably fitted because started to rain, but most likely the rain interfered with the objective of the test, and that is why it was affected. As the real conditions stopped matching the sim ones
Hoomaan (@hoomaang)
4th February 2017, 18:15
Thank you.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
5th February 2017, 4:33
Ferrari could do with some wet weather running. With the exception of the F2012, all their cars in the last 10 years have been rubbish in the rain.