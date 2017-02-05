Only one team will start the 2017 F1 season with the same driver line-up they had this time 12 months ago.
The world champions have lost the world champion. And a trio of novices flush with junior championship success are embarking on their first crack at the big time.
But which team has assembled the strongest partnership for the coming season? Compare the ten driver pairings below and vote for the best.
Mercedes: Hamilton and Bottas
Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement left Mercedes needing a new driver in a hurry. With all the ‘big names’ already locked up, prising Valtteri Bottas out of his Williams deal proved the quickest way of getting their hands on a rapid and known quantity.
But is he quick and tough enough to handle life at the sharp end of the field. Going up against Lewis Hamilton in an environment where he’s been very happy for the past four seasons and delivered two championships will be a daunting proposition.
Red Bull: Ricciardo and Verstappen
Red Bull’s line up is the product of junior driver programme which has run for years and cast dozens of talents aside in pursuit of only the very best. In Daniel Ricciardo they already have a multiple race winner, but the driver who joined him last year is threatening to upstage him.
Max Verstappen is about to embark on his first full-season campaign at Red Bull. He already has a reputation as a hard racer. Will he be too much for Ricciardo to handle in 2017? This promises to be one of the most exciting driver line-ups in what should be a competitive car.
Ferrari: Raikkonen and Vettel
Now the only team with an all-champion pairing, Ferrari’s duo each turned in somewhat lacklustre performances last season. Sebastian Vettel could have won on more than one occasion but for errors by the team, and the frustration told towards the end of last year.
Kimi Raikkonen, meanwhile, remains the same rapid, persistent yet unobtrusive force he has always been. But he increasingly seems a blunt instrument in wheel-to-wheel combat.
Force India: Perez and Ocon
Consistently excellent performances by Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg took Force India to new heights last year. Will they be as strong now Hulkenberg has been lured away by the promise of a manufacturer-backed drive?
In his place comes the genuinely exciting rookie talent which is Esteban Ocon. Half a season in a Manor he’d done little running in gave little evidence for his qualities, except for a superb drive in Brazil. He could push Perez very hard indeed.
Williams: Massa and Stroll
Whatever they may say, Williams cannot feel terribly satisfied about their driver pairing for 2017. Felipe Massa had a sub-par 2016 and looked ready to retire, so he did. Then Mercedes came knocking for Bottas, so the retirement went on hold.
Newcomer Lance Stroll gets a bad rap because of his father’s huge wealth. He’s got Formula Four and Formula Three titles under his belt, but the latter of those was won against a thin and weakened field. Not a pairing which inspires confidence.
McLaren: Alonso and Vandoorne
Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso is joined by an incredibly exciting talent who’s already won the GP2 championship. This all sounds rather familiar.
Ten years ago when Alonso was paired with Hamilton, few would have thought he’d still be looking for a third world title in 2017 when his team mate will be Stoffel Vandoorne. Heading into his 16th season Alonso remains as relentless as ever, but Vandoorne hinted at his capabilities by taking a point in a one-off start last year.
Toro Rosso: Sainz and Kvyat
Daniil Kvyat may have fallen out of favour but Red Bull have at least given him another season to prove himself back at Toro Rosso. Life doesn’t get any easier, though: Carlos Sainz Jnr was on another level last year.
Toro Rosso started last season in great shape. But their year-old engine hardware inevitably left their drivers scrapping around the lower reaches of the points. Bigger scores should be on offer this season if they are up to it.
Haas: Grosjean and Magnussen
Bringing in Kevin Magnussen to replace Esteban Gutierrez has to be an upgrade for Haas. However Magnussen’s somewhat scrappy season for Renault demonstrated too little of the promise of his debut campaign at McLaren.
The experience of Romain Grosjean served this team well last season but they will need both drivers to perform at that kind of level in what could be a difficult second year for Gene Haas’s project.
Renault: Hulkenberg and Palmer
Nico Hulkenberg has been labelled as F1’s best driver without a top-team drive for years. He’s banking on Renault getting their eventually, but he will have to be patient.
After a slow start, Jolyon Palmer came good in the second half of 2016 and achieved a breakthrough points finish. He fared better alongside Magnussen than many expected, making this an intriguing line-up.
Sauber: Ericsson and Wehrlein
Sauber have retained Marcus Ericsson for what will be his fourth year of Formula One following another adequate but unspectacular campaign.
The interesting new addition here is Manor refugee Pascal Wehrlein, who claims the seat formerly occupied by Felipe Nasr. He was passed over for the Mercedes seat in favour of Bottas, and will be hungry to prove that was a mistake.
Over to you
Which F1 team has got the best driver line-up ahead of the new season? Cast your vote below and have your say in the comments:
Which team has the best driver line-up for 2017?
- Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (5%)
- Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen (70%)
- Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen (10%)
- Force India: Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon (0%)
- Williams: Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll (1%)
- McLaren: Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne (13%)
- Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jnr (0%)
- Haas: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen (1%)
- Renault: Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer (0%)
- Sauber: Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein (1%)
Total Voters: 192
Tom (@hadws)
5th February 2017, 12:53
Red Bull have got two drivers with potential to be multiple-time world champions in my opinion. To me they’re definitely the strongest.
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
5th February 2017, 16:24
Agreed, but I can’t help think that if Red Bull have a car worthy of a title challenge this season, they’ll end up stealing points off each other (like Mansell and Piquet in 1986) and most likely gift the title to Hamilton.
Uzair Syed (@ultimateuzair)
5th February 2017, 12:57
It has to be the Red Bull pair of Ricciardo and Verstappen. The two most exciting drivers on the current grid to watch for sure. Definitely two future world champions.
Nick Wyatt (@nickwyatt)
5th February 2017, 15:58
And they are both hungry for wins and the Championship. If they can avoid tripping each other up, RB will be exciting to watch, no matter how the car performs.
chris (@9chris9)
5th February 2017, 13:05
No brained, has to be redbull with Max and Dan.
chris (@9chris9)
5th February 2017, 13:06
Brained = brainer
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
5th February 2017, 16:46
Yes. I’d say it’s pretty clear and unanimous that it is.
1ºRBR
2ºMercedes/McLaren
But I would say that STR and Ferrari are on the same level.
curmudgeon (@curmudgeon)
5th February 2017, 13:07
Ferrari. Two proven champions. Then Red Bull with drivers of great potential.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
5th February 2017, 13:20
@curmudgeon Ferrari? With a guy who has defeated by one of the Red Bull boys, and a 36 year-old who is often defeated by someone who has been defeated by one of the Red Bull boys. Ferrari would rank after McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes for me.
Uzair Syed (@ultimateuzair)
5th February 2017, 14:31
Yeah, the Ferrari line-up is overrated.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
5th February 2017, 16:47
@curmudgeon I would put them in 5th.
Kevin Amery (@k-l-waster)
5th February 2017, 16:58
Vettel is pushing too hard to make up for team mistakes, and Raikkonen isn’t what he used to be. (If he was still the Kimi we saw 2003 – 2007 it might be another story.)
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
5th February 2017, 13:10
If i could rank the Top 5 lineups it would be:
1)Red Bull Racing
2)Mercedes
3)McLaren
4)Ferrari
5)Scuderia Toro Rosso
It will be interesting to see those fights!
Mashiat (@mashiat)
5th February 2017, 13:21
@miltosgreekfan I would personally rank Force India above STR
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
5th February 2017, 15:09
@mashiat An hungry Kvyat & Sainz who has to prove that he is a top driver seems to me more interesting that F.I boys.
ExcitedAbout17
5th February 2017, 17:43
Generally agree with your top-5.
Still struggle to make up mind between McL and Merc. Alonso and Hamilton can be rated roughly equal IMO. Though I’m not sure if the highly rated (almost) rookie will be better/worse than the used-to-be-exciting-but-seemed-to-have-leveled-off experienced Bottas.
Thinking about it, I’d probably put the McLaren pair as 2nd.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
5th February 2017, 19:34
We will have to wait & see how Vandoorne will perform as a full time driver & how his relationship with Alonso is going to be…Still,Macca has a very strong pairing!
Enigma (@enigma)
5th February 2017, 13:17
Some very strong line-ups – Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes especially. Force India should be very interesting as well.
Williams and Sauber really stand out negatively. Their line-ups, compared to other midfield teams, could cost them a championship position…
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
5th February 2017, 16:53
@enigma I agree but I would say apart from the top 3 or 4 pairings the rest are pretty level, I think Haas, STR, Renault, Williams, and Sauber are on the same level, either lacking speed or consistency.
Enigma (@enigma)
5th February 2017, 18:50
@peartree Maybe to some extent, but I do think Williams and Sauber are a bit worse than Haas, STR and Renault.
Roughly, I’d rate the line-ups as:
Great: Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes
Very good: Ferrari, Force India
Good: Toro Rosso, Renault, Haas
Worse: Sauber, Williams
That’s all very subjective, though, of course.
BigJoe
5th February 2017, 13:23
Seriously if they were all driving Mercedes, then Alonso and Hamilton would get the most wins, then Vettel, Riccairdo, Verstappen, Raikonen, Sainz, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Perez.
So Red Bull have the strongest pair IMO, but still too much relying on cars in F1. Hamilton and Bottas should clean up and Bottas is going to shoot up in everyone’s ratings.
nelson piquet
5th February 2017, 13:58
hamilton? no way
Uzair Syed (@ultimateuzair)
5th February 2017, 14:33
Interesting to see that you would put Vettel above Ricciardo.
nelson piquet
5th February 2017, 18:11
why not? one bad season with car problems doesn’t make you the worse driver, especially a 4 time wc against a guy with 4 race wins, by your logic button and rosberg are better than hamilton
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
5th February 2017, 17:07
Interesting how you put arguably the best driver of the past 3 seasons “Riccairdo!?” below one that hasn’t won a race and one that has, yet by running away from Dan, anyway, I rate Alonso, looking at his last Ferrari year and him against Button, on equal pairing I’d say he crushed JB, Alonso was 2nd and then Ham and Verstappen on the same level perhaps. It’s not to say who’s the best, but who has seemingly, delivered closest to what the car was capable of doing every single race. Evaluating the team-mate battles is a good standard and rating the car’s relative pace and the drivers race ability albeit arguable can point with certainty to whom was the best. That said new cars can shake up the order. Vandoorne may be the greatest driver on the field and we do not know it yet. I think 2017 from the team mates perspective is going to be fun.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
5th February 2017, 13:27
I voted for McLaren. I really believe Vandoorne will soon prove to be just as exciting, fast and talented as Verstappen. With Alonso next to him whom I still rate as the top man in the sport right now it’s a killer line-up that shouts for a race winning car.
Obviously second comes Red Bull followed by Mercedes and Ferrari. A good reason to vote for either Red Bull or McLaren is that those line-up will also push each other whereas I feel that won’t be (or to a lesser extent) be the case at Mercedes or Ferrari.
Another fun line-up however is Force India with Perez and Ocon, really looking forward to that one. Expect Hulkenberg to fully thrash Palmer, same with Sauber and Wehrlein. Sainz is for me easily the better of the two STR drivers. Haas will have to manage their two too but I’m not a big fan of either of them. The Williams line-up is one of the most depressing I’ve seen in a while, Chilton levels.
Mike (@grippgoat)
5th February 2017, 18:52
For me, it really depends on Vandoorne. He’s good, but is he as good as Verstappen or Ricciardo, in his debut season? Time will tell.
Right now, I think it’s hard to argue against the Red Bull pair beimg strongest. But as the season unfolds, and we see how Vandoorne and Bottas stack up against they’re teammates who are proevn to be the best in the business, McLaren or Mercedes may look stronger.
KhanistanF1 (@khanistanf1)
5th February 2017, 20:04
The fact is, I think Vandoorne is at least as good as Verstappen but will not have the loud personality nor will he make a fuss like other drivers in the media. This paired with what is most likely going to be an average season by Mclaren standards (4th in constructors most likely?) I am worried F1 fans will still have reservations about Vandoorne by the end of this season unless he comprehensively beats Alonso or takes the car to a podium when Alonso could not, which is frankly an unfair request for fans to make but one that many will make anyway, especially when Alonso is ‘the guy’ to take midfield cars to the top.
Either way, I completely agree that McLaren has the best line-up but it will not be apparent this season with merc and red bull looking more likely to be the big players in 2017.
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
5th February 2017, 13:28
Red Bull by a mile, well maybe just :)
Dan is simply World Class and Max will be that one in a generation driver – Daniel really needs to beat be him this year as the kid will just keep getting better-a but A1 at Red Bull.
Mercs and Ferrari not too far off- The Horse have two World Champions but may be past their best, Kimi through age and Seb as I am not sure he will get the car and is frustrated, but may not be as quick as 4 years ago??
Mercs of course – Bottas will be quicker than many expect and Lewis is top notch- a nice combo there!
Force India have a good line up- Checo is strong and Ocon is gonna be the best in times to come- gold- I wish SFI had 100m more in budget!
Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
5th February 2017, 13:53
Vandoorne will be the one in a generation i think. He will be the best in the field by next year
VA
5th February 2017, 18:44
Sure…thats why he enters in his mid twentys….because he is a one in a generation talent……………………………..
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
5th February 2017, 20:13
If McLaren had any balls they could have put him next to Button back in 2014, and he would’ve done great. His junior record is second to none.
Max Jacobson (@vettel1)
5th February 2017, 13:31
1 – Red Bull
2 – Ferrari (if the old Räikkönen turns up)
3 – Mercedes
4 – McLaren
5 – Force India
fluffydave (@fluffydave)
5th February 2017, 13:34
meanwhile williams has the weakest imo
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
5th February 2017, 18:10
Can’t argue with that.
HUHHII (@huhhii)
5th February 2017, 13:38
Voted Ferrari just like last year. Vettel’s contribution wasn’t all that great last season, but Ferrari still has the best line-up IMO.
Tayyib Abu
5th February 2017, 13:42
Red Bull
Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
5th February 2017, 13:52
McLaren have the best line up by miles this year
Kevin Amery (@k-l-waster)
5th February 2017, 17:04
There’s a couple of big unknowns there:
* Is Alonso going to be on top of his game, or is he going to be fed up with F1?
* Is Vandoorne going to be as good in F1 as he was in the lower formulae? (Not all drivers make the jump cleanly)
If both of those questions get a positive answer, you may be right. If not, RBR have the edge.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
5th February 2017, 18:12
We don’t know how good Vandoorne is yet? He was beaten by Magnussen in FR3.5 albeit with one year less experience. I must admit he does look a real talent though and I’m very excited to see how he does.
mhoog
5th February 2017, 13:56
Ferrari, no question about it.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
5th February 2017, 18:14
Ricciardo beat Vettel and Raikkonnen has been beaten by…. well everyone. That raises at least one question….
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
5th February 2017, 20:21
@rdotquestionmark Yeah, why do people give that one season so much value? Why do so many people use it as the excuse to say Vettel is not among the top dogs in F1? I think it’s because Ricciardo won three races thanks to a whole lot of luck. Those would’ve been three fine third places had Mercedes not ruined it for themselves. Ricciardo beat Vettel that year, but Button also won one over Hamilton, and now Hamilton even lost to Rosberg too. What does that say? Not much, if it wasn’t or isn’t happening consistently over many seasons.
But I guess the bias always wins that war, won’t it?
ME4ME (@me4me)
5th February 2017, 13:59
For a moment I thought why is Alonso interviewing Vandoorne??
Kelsier (@kelsier)
5th February 2017, 14:33
Had to go back to check before I realized he didn’t hold a mic.
nelson piquet
5th February 2017, 14:00
ferrari and mclaren if vandoorne becomes a second hamilton for alonso
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
5th February 2017, 14:04
1. Red Bull – Verstappen is an exciting talent and has to be in the top four best F1 drivers right now, with Ricciardo a very solid driver who will consistently get you good results.
2. Mercedes – Hamilton is the best driver in F1, simply untouchable on his days. Bottas is a good choice for Mercedes, solid points scorer with Williams who has usually beaten his teammates, and is very cool-headed and consistent. Very close between RBR and Mercedes.
3. McLaren – Alonso is the only one as good as Hamilton, with a great race package, strong on outright speed, overtaking and of course his starts. Vandoorne has a great junior record with exciting qualifying pace, and both McLaren drivers are up near the top.
4. Ferrari – Vettel is one of the best F1 drivers at the moment, four world champions and one his day one of the best but unfortunately he really depends on whether he is on a good run or not. Raikkonen is getting old and losing pace, unworthy of his Ferrari seat, doesn’t really have the mindset going into the race for wins.
5. Force India – Perez has really excelled over the last few years, with a combination of good race pace aswell as his touch with the tyres making him an excelling driver in this era. Ocon has had a solid start to life in F1 with Manor, and has the potential to make this lineup as good as the previous one.
6. Toro Rosso – Sainz didn’t have the pace of a driver like Verstappen, but had a quietly solid second season in the sport with less pressure on him, and has boosted his reputation with some strong drives for points. Kvyat must be kicking himself still after being dropped from Red Bull, but we know once his mental state is in good shape he has the pace to challenge sainz once again.
7. Haas – Grosjean usually is a some what wild and erratic driver, who has very good qualifying pace, but can’t always put it together with some mistakes. If he can get that nurtured once again, he is a very good driver for a lower midfield team like Haas. Magnussen has a similar style to Grosjean, with some good pace but some silly mistakes, but as an overall package he probably improves upon Gutierrez.
8. Renault – Renault and Haas have even lineups. Hulkenberg is a very good one-lap driver who has the pace to challenge the best. His race pace usually isn’t near the standard but he still is a very strong driver who can give a midfield team some very good points scores. Palmer exceeded expectations last season, and was very close with Magnussen, and will hope to improve and give Hulkenberg a run for his money.
9. Sauber – Wehrlein has switched from Manor to Sauber, and his rookie season had some highlights, and he has shown glimmers of quick pace. Ericsson will hope to be evenly matched, having had a steady improvement over his three years in f1.
10. Williams – Massa was probably the slowest driver by the end of the season with extremely slow qualifying speed and not much in the races. Staying on will probably prove to be a mistake. Stroll is a very inconsistent driver who has the speed to be a potential start of the futrue but needs to tone his agression down.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
5th February 2017, 14:33
Red Bull by far. Both Ricciardo and Verstappen are more than capable of winning championships and I’d be surprised if one or both aren’t World Champions in the next few years.
Then Ferrari and Mercedes. Four really good drivers between them but all of them tend to have on and off days for me. Raikkonen’s performances are spotty and Bottas is a little bit of an unknown quantity.
I tend to rate Haas’s lineup as pretty good, of Grosjean and Magnussen. If they’ve got a decent car they’ll be dangerous in the mid-field.
Fixy (@fixy)
5th February 2017, 14:34
I’m very pleased with the line-ups: the top three teams have incredible pairings with the Red Bull couple slightly ahead of the others. Force India have a strong line-up and McLaren have a top-class one too. The midfield has excellent drivers considering they are that, midfield teams, with the worts pairings being, in my opinion, the ones at Williams, Renault and Sauber. The class of 2017 is still incredibly talented on paper.
Kelsier (@kelsier)
5th February 2017, 14:37
Alonso is the best pairing. Vandoorne is bonus.
montreal95 (@montreal95)
5th February 2017, 14:45
On balance, the RBR lineup seems to be the best. However Merc, Ferrari and Mclaren are close behind, and then Force India is close behind these three. Toro Rosso is a question mark. If Kvyat rediscovered his mojo during the off-season and mounts a fight for his F1 future in 2017, then STR are on par if not better than FI. If not then they’re near the back with Renault as a team that has only 1 great driver. Haas’ lineup is also potentially up there with FI but it depends on KM bringing his A game. Sauber are second to last in terms of lineup IMO. Worst lineup is unfortunately my favorite F1 team Williams. I understand the reasons that led to this under-par lineup but it’s hard for me to accept nonetheless.
Jamie
5th February 2017, 15:38
Safe bet as most exciting has to be red bull. Bit if mclaren had a better package they would get my vote. Alonso being a proven racer and Stoffle having some awesome moves in gp2.
Robert (@rob91)
5th February 2017, 15:39
Ferrari have the best driver pairing now that Button and Rosberg have retired, two proven champions with lots of class. Lots of people voting for Red Bull is kind of understandable, they have two fantastic drivers, however they also have one of the best chassis designers which makes their job as drivers just a bit easier. I think Ricciardo still has a bit to do to be put alongside the likes of Alonso and Hamilton, and Verstappen is still on a fairly steep learning curve. This year with the new formula may be where we see how good both these two can really be.
Godwin Joseph (@godwin)
5th February 2017, 15:52
Red Bull & McLaren
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
5th February 2017, 18:03
Very surprised Ferrari have received so many votes. Their driver line up is a big weakness imo compared to Merc, RB and Mclaren.
RB definitely best pairing, 2 of the best 4 drivers on the grid.
Uzair Syed (@ultimateuzair)
5th February 2017, 18:14
I too am also surprised. Vettel is overrated and easily frustrated, Raikkonen is past his prime. Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes have far superior driver line-ups to Ferrari.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
5th February 2017, 18:21
Yes completely agree. Think sometimes popularity gets confused with ability.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
5th February 2017, 20:35
@rdotquestionmark; Yes, why would one rate a quadruple world champion among the best,…
Also your comment below is quite funny that you say Vettel is just a Newey champion, so basically what Verstappen and Ricciardo have been doing over the past season is also just Newey’s production. At least be consistent in your bias.
Here’s a thought too, Webber wasn’t all that bad, Vettel was just better. But if you already assume Webber was only a snail then I see you don’t think much of Vettel too.
@ultimateuzair; Could you elaborate on that? I guess the overrated is just your bias and the ‘frustrated’ part your long term memory showing nothing else but Mexico? You wouldn’t say that of Alonso, he’s been saying all sorts of things about his car and team but surely that’s not ‘easily frustrated’.
Look, I get you don’t have to like everyone but aren’t we all adult enough to realise it’s utterly pointless to argue Vettel is not among the top talents F1 has ever seen? His 2015 season alone was brilliant, better than either of Ricciardo his seasons since 2014. And I like Ricciardo too, even a lot, and he will be champion one day and he’ll be pushed by Verstappen to greater heights. Verstappen is a massive talent too, we’re lucky to have them. But don’t let that be a gate to talking bad about ‘past‘ talents who have meant and achieved so much. Or do some thinking about Button beating both Alonso and Hamilton too and continue with your ‘overrated’ line.
nelson piquet
5th February 2017, 18:16
ferrari just needs to build a proper racecar and we’ll see how “weak” they are, 5 world champions between those 2 and you rate combined 5 race wins above them?
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
5th February 2017, 18:24
I believe Kimi although solid is no longer the spectacular driver he once was. Seb is just a Newey champion. He was in a Newey car against a weak teammate in Webber. Again though Seb is fantastic I just don’t consider him up there with the freakish natural talents.
Hugh (@hugh11)
5th February 2017, 18:16
Top 5 would be Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and then probably Toro Rosso. I’d like to put Renault in there for Hulkenberg but Palmer really drags the team down to about 7th or 8th best. Last years Force India line up would’ve arguably been in the top 3 or 4, imo the two best drivers (bar Alonso) not in the big 3.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
5th February 2017, 19:06
I haven’t decided what the top team will be yet but I’m not completely sure Williams will be right at the bottom in terms of the strength of the drivers. We just don’t know how good Stroll will be in F1. He could be a surprise. And while Massa was noticeably slower at points in the season, he still did have plenty of good moments even towards the end of the season, such as the final race. Massa also has generally started off his seasons well. This is a fact, he was the only driver on the entire grid last year that scored points in all of the 1st 6 races. Since Williams wanted him, I’m certain there is something that they still much appreciate about having him there and I don’t think that will just be experience.
About the best driver line up, it is between Red Bull and Mercedes. I do rate Bottas higher than a lot do and I think he’ll surprise many. In 2014, he showed what he could do in a very good car which looked very impressive. last year, while he may have look anywhere near as exciting as other drivers, he did a great job at being a very solid and consistent driver. I think he will pair with Hamilton very well as they both have very different driving styles and they shouldn’t clash. Something I would fear about a driver paring such as Verstappen and Hamilton is that they may occasionally both be a little too aggressive and occasionally something every now and then going wrong.
Ricciardo and verstappen also showed that they are a very good driver pairing. Never get in each other’s way and work well together. I personally think that even though Verstappen did do better than Ricciardo a lot of the time, he still made several big mistakes last year, which Ricciardo just didn’t. I think he’ll improve though.
I just can’t decide who has the strongest line up between the 2 teams.
Wesley (@wesley)
5th February 2017, 19:10
That was easy.
Jureo (@jureo)
5th February 2017, 19:19
Ferrari easilly has the most decorated pairing…
But I voted RBR, easilly most promising pair.
bull mello (@bullmello)
5th February 2017, 20:24
1) Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
2) Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
3) Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen
4) McLaren: Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne
5) Haas: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen
6) Renault: Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer
7) Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jnr
8) Force India: Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon
9) Sauber: Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein
10) Williams: Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll
Put personal preferences and personal favorites aside to rank as fairly as possible. I really would like to have put McLaren’s pair higher because I truly believe that Vandoorne will at a very high level coming in, but still unproven at this point. Amazing how low Williams’ pair rank when you think about it. A retired driver and a nearly completely unquantifiable rookie.