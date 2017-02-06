Toro Rosso to launch STR12 on day before first test

Toro Rosso will reveal their 2017 F1 car in time for the first day of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.
The team will reveal the STR12, designed by James Key and Ben Waterhouse, in an event at the circuit on Sunday 26th February at 4:30pm local time.
Toro Rosso has changed engine suppliers for the 2017 season. Having used year-old Ferrari power units last season it will have up-to-date Renault hardware for the new campaign.
Carlos Sainz Jnr and Daniil Kvyat will continue as drivers. The team finished seventh in the constructors’ championship last year.
The team has also published a video of the car being fired up for the first time:
João Leite (@johnmilk)
6th February 2017, 14:09
Simplicity goes a long way. that all blue livery is simply gorgeous.
I am almost inclined to start a crowd-founding campaign to stop teams from pleasing their sponsor and start making more of these.
Tristan
6th February 2017, 14:41
Boring as all get out if you ask me.
F1 has the goals of increasing the spectacle and getting the next generation invested. Such plain liveries do neither.
AntoineDeParis (@antoine-de-paris)
6th February 2017, 14:43
“that all blue livery is simply gorgeous” -o yes. :)
Hope they won’t dissapoint with the STR12 look.
BasCB (@bascb)
6th February 2017, 15:01
Not sure I like such a dark blue (almost black, and it will look black on camera that way) livery they used last year for testing @johnmilk.
But I do agree that a new, fresh livery for STR would be a positive. The cars are still far too close in looks to the Red Bulls and the great drawn red Bull on them really is getting long in the horn by now.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
6th February 2017, 15:25
@bascb a slight lighter blue would make it perfect for me.
I like this one because it allows me to see the silhouette of the car. And for me less is more, my favourite last year was manor’s, it was very clean, bright simple colours, with a matte finish on the “M” in the engine cover to top it off. Probably they manage to do this because they didn’t had a lot of sponsors to “worry” about, which also put them out of business unfortunately.
I am not expecting STR to have a fresh livery, they are very much linked with the sponsor, Toro Rosso is just a translation at the end of the day. They could at least change the base colour, that would separate them from the RBs (I’ve seen some cars sponsored by redbull with white as base colour, that could be interesting)
David Coulthard had an one-off livery in his car that could work as inspiration, while maintain the redbull logo:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2008/10/30/david-coulthards-final-f1-race-special-red-bull-paint-scheme-in-pictures/gepa-3010084437/
BasCB (@bascb)
6th February 2017, 20:08
Yeah, I get the fact that it makes the actual shape of the car clearer to see, at least in pictures. Funny actually to do that for testing, when one would normally be carefull to obscure!