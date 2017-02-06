Mercedes team mates fume as crash leaves Ferrari to win at Bathurst

The punishing Mount Panorama circuit witnessed a dramatic conclusion to the Bathurst 12 Hours which left the Mercedes team mates at loggerheads and the Ferrari trio victorious.

Bathurst 12 Hours

Mount Panorama

Toni Vilander, Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup won the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour in the #88 Ferrari after Shane van Gisbergen crashed the chasing Mercedes #22 car late on.

The #88 looked in control after an impressive stint three hours from the end from Vilander, who then handed over to Whincup to take it to the end. However the #22 crew had a trick up their sleeves, and opted not to change van Gisbergen’s tyres at his final stop to give him track position.

The joy was short lived however, as within the final hour Whincup pulled a breathtaking move down Conrod Straight, bashing door mirrors with his rival. Van Gisbergen’s day meanwhile was about to go from bad to worse to atrocious, as he first shunted a back marker Porsche out of the way and earned a penalty. Before he could serve it – or even be told about it however – he’d put the car in the wall and was out of the race.

Maro Engel fumed at his team mate’s performance, telling media at the track: “That’s not motorsport in my book. I’ve got to watch out what I’m saying, but all I’ve seen this weekend is a lot of mistakes from Shane. It’s a tough one.” He later apologised for his comments, while van Gisbergen apologised for his driving.

This left Whincup to take an uncontested victory ahead of the #12 Porsche of Matt Campbell, Marc Lieb, Patrick Long, and David Calvert-Jones and #17 Bentley of Oliver Jarvis, Steven Kane and Guy Smith.

Over to you

Maro Engel was ruthless in his assessment of his team mate Shane van Gisbergen’s driving, but what did you make of it? And did you watch any racing action last weekend that we haven’t covered? Please let us know in the comments below.

Next weekend the brand new World Rally Championship cars will tackle the only pure snow event on the calendar in Rally Sweden.

Weekend Racing Wrap