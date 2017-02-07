Romain Grosjean, GP2, Hungaroring, 2014

Waiting for a win: F1 drivers’ victory droughts

2017 F1 seasonPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

If you’re an F1 driver who hasn’t got a silver car underneath you, chances are you haven’t done much winning for a while.

With so few race-winning opportunities available it’s easy to forget most F1 drivers arrive in the sport as serial winners.

The 20-strong field will take to the track next month with the singular goal of winning races and championships. But some of them have endured much longer waits than others.

F1 drivers’ last wins

Gallery: F1 drivers’ last wins

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Yas Marina, 2016
Hamilton is F1’s most recent winner, but it was a bittersweet triumph as he lost the title to Nico Rosberg

While just 72 days have passed since F1’s most recent winner, Lewis Hamilton, took the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi, Felipe Massa has been waiting rather longer for another win. It’s been over three thousand days since his most recent victory, at Interlagos in 2008. Coincidentally, both drivers won races but lost championships in those races.

In between them a roster of new talent has come into the sport. The first among which is Massa’s new team mate Lance Stroll, the only driver on the grid never to have started an F1 race before. He arrives fresh from a dominant European Formula Three campaign which he signed off with five wins on the trot.

Also returning for his first full season of F1 is Esteban Ocon. His most recent victory came in the season-opening GP3 race of 2015. Remarkably he went on to win the championship despite not winning another race all year long, though he did string together nine consecutive second place finishes.

One of Ocon’s predecessors as GP3 champion is Hamilton’s new team mate Valtteri Bottas. Given Mercedes’ form over the last few seasons it is surely a question of when, not if, he will become F1’s next race winner.

Along with Hamilton and Stroll, McLaren newcomer Stoffel Vandoorne also has the distinction of having won his most recent start, in Japan’s spectacular Super Formula series. But unless the Honda-powered package is a leap forward in competitiveness this year, the 2015 GP2 champion may have to wait a while for a follow-up success.

Felipe Massa, Ferrari, Interlagos, 2008
Felipe Massa’s last win was an emotional occasion too

NB. Sebastian Vettel and Romain Grosjean have also enjoyed recent success in the Race of Champions. Grosjean won the event in 2012 and Vettel single-handedly won the Nations’ Cup for Germany earlier this year. As this isn’t a ‘race’ in the traditional sense it hasn’t been included.

Over to you

Will Bottas join the F1 winners’ club this year? If so, when? And who are you tipping for victories in 2017?

Have your say in the comments.

27 comments on “Waiting for a win: F1 drivers’ victory droughts”

  1. Profile Photo

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    7th February 2017, 12:06

    I remember you did an article similar to this long time ago and Heidfeld had not won a race since 1999! Since then he’s only won 1 race, according to Wikipedia, in 2014. 15 years for good ol’ Quick Nick !

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      GeeMac (@geemac)
      7th February 2017, 13:00

      Less “Quick Nick” and more “Tidy Heidy”…

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Unicron (@unicron2002)
      7th February 2017, 14:42

      I’m a fan of Hulkenberg but I have a mate who always refers to him as ‘the new Heidfeld’ whenever I mention him. Unfortunately he’s not even that because Heidfeld actually had quite a good record of reaching the podium which Hulkenberg unbelievably has yet to achieve. Come on Nico, sort it out!

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Nick Wyatt (@nickwyatt)
    7th February 2017, 12:26

    take to the track next week

    Next week? Is it tyre testing next week?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
      7th February 2017, 12:53

      Apologies, of course that should have said “month”.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Nick Wyatt (@nickwyatt)
        7th February 2017, 20:59

        Phew. I thought I had missed something. Roll on next month!

        Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Shimks (@shimks)
    7th February 2017, 12:57

    Wow, that heart-breaking day was Massa’s last win? That must hurt so much.

    A fascinating insight. Really quite surprising stats.

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
    7th February 2017, 13:16

    Nerd point: On Friday 20th January it was 3,000 days since Massa’s last win and 2,000 days since Grosjean’s last win. Kicking myself for missing that one!

    Better pencil October 16th, 2019 in the diary…

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      João Leite (@johnmilk)
      7th February 2017, 14:32

      waiting for the stars to align I see @keithcollantine

      If you do post this one the page, tag me in with a note “@johnmilk today is your wife birthday”

      Unless Grosjean wins again and this is ruined

      Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    ColinChapman (@colinchapman)
    7th February 2017, 13:16

    Interesting to see Perez so much further down the list than Hulkenberg.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Mashiat (@mashiat)
      7th February 2017, 13:50

      @colinchapman Doesn’t count for anything as it was a Le Mans win.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Hugh (@hugh11)
        7th February 2017, 14:42

        Implying Le Mans is irrelevant?

        Reply
      2. Profile Photo

        PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
        7th February 2017, 18:38

        @mashiat yeah, he only won the biggest race on earth.

        Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Locky (@lockwste)
      7th February 2017, 13:52

      Why? The Hulk won Le Mans

      Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
    7th February 2017, 13:49

    Didn’t Vettel win the ROC just a few weeks ago? :)

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
      7th February 2017, 14:33

      @mike-dee excluded as mentioned in the note. Why? Maybe because the cars don’t share the same piece of track simultaneously, so there’s no need (or almost no possibility) to overtake.

      If that’s the criteria, many of Seb’s wins in 2011 (especially 2013), Rosberg and Hamilton in Mercs’ days shouldn’t count as victories, since they didn’t need to overtake.

      Arggggg, angry blurting. My apologies.

      Reply
  7. Profile Photo

    HUHHII (@huhhii)
    7th February 2017, 14:06

    I’m pretty sure Grosjean didn’t win GP2 race at Hungaroring in 2014 @keithcollantine

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      João Leite (@johnmilk)
      7th February 2017, 14:25

      it was in 2011

      Reply
  8. Profile Photo

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    7th February 2017, 15:11

    Wow, didn’t realise before this that Ocon actually only won once in GP3 in 2015, and that was the first race. Somehow he managed 9 2nd placed finished in a row from the sprint race in Silverstone to the sprint race in Sochi without getting a victory. In only 4 races he didn’t finish on the podium, 1 of which being a DSQ, but still just one win.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Iestyn Davies (@fastiesty)
      7th February 2017, 21:01

      @hugh11 He also won the Spa GP3 feature race, but got a penalty for his VSC restart, which in the GP3 cars relied on track signage

      Reply
  9. Profile Photo

    Robbie (@robbie)
    7th February 2017, 19:59

    I think F1’s most recent winner is Bottas for getting Nico’s seat.

    Reply

    1. Evan DiPaula
      7th February 2017, 20:06

      COTD

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Ian Bond (@ianbond001)
      7th February 2017, 20:35

      +1

      Reply
  10. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    7th February 2017, 20:05

    There’s a part of me that wants Massa to win a race so much this year. Changing his retirement plans to win a race is such a lovely story. But most of me knows that it’s very very unlikely, especially with the aero regulations being so important this year (Williams’ biggest weak point).

    Also, hearing that Stroll is the only driver to not have raced before (and Vandoorne having done one race), makes me think this must be one of F1’s most experienced grids ever (at least for the start of a season). Does anyone know the stats on that?

    Reply

    1. eXtr3m0
      7th February 2017, 20:31

      Coincidentally I just watched the Brazil 2008 Race. I couldn’t agree more. I cannot believe that this was his last win. It really must have broken him. (plus bad Ferrari in 2009 and his accident)

      I am so sad for him and wish him so much that he’ll win in Brazil 2017 in the rain! :|

      Or let’s say in case Hülkenberg is going to win it, he’ll win Mexico! ;)

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Iestyn Davies (@fastiesty)
        7th February 2017, 21:02

        Germany 2010 says hi

        Reply
  11. Profile Photo

    DB-C90 (@dbradock)
    7th February 2017, 21:44

    We can only hope that the front of the pack will have more contenders this year. Not long till we find out although I expect a little more sandbagging than usual for the first testing sessions.

    Reply

