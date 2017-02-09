In the round-up: New footage of the fateful 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola, during which Ayrton Senna was killed, has emerged.
Remarkable new footage from the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix shot by a fan who was there: https://t.co/WcoP5zwjcj #F1
2017 Haas angled sidepod fronts and forward reaching supports for vanes pic.twitter.com/NUziovp2lz
Bernie Ecclestone's Formula One legacy may not survive, warns Max Mosley (Newsweek)
"For sure, it’s going to change, and that may not be bad because, in a way, Formula One depends on fashion and fashion means change. It’s absolutely impossible to predict whether it will be successful or not."
F1 teams mulling standardised parts (Autosport)
"I still think we need a budget cap, which most other sports have."
F1's 'spectacular' 2017 cars have banished ugly noses (Motorsport)
"As with all these things, we could have tidied up a few areas and done things better to improve the aesthetics of the cars. But it's not like the horrible (stepped-noses) things we had in 2012 or that sort of time."
Renault's hopes high for 2017 (Sky)
"Fred (Vasseur) left, which was a shame, but we've still got Cyril (Abiteboul), Jerome Stroll as well, so these guys have run Formula 1 teams and been very senior in Renault,
'New rules not a change for the better', says F1 designer Furbatto (F1i)
"A 2017 car will spend a higher percentage of the lap at full throttle, so the benefit for the teams with the most power will only increase."
F1 race promoters should cooperate, Baku boss says (Racer)
"I've read in the news that they are planning to extend the race weekend to make it a festive week for the country and the city where the races are taking place. I welcome this as an addition as it is good to give the spectators more for their money – the money they are paying for a ticket."
Toto Talks F1 Politics, Driver Line-Ups & 2017 Cars (Mercedes via YouTube)
@ejay has made a stab at an F1 ticket price Big Mac index:
Ok I’ve quickly tried to figure out a Big Mac ticket price index and an index based on GDP (PPP) per capita (how much a country makes per person) this includes purchasing power within a country (e.g. it controls for local economic conditions).
I looked at the cheapest 3-day ticket (things would be a bit different for other ticket types and would be happy to give figures if people were interested). In short Malaysia is really good value according to both indexes. China, Canada, Japan, Italy and Austria also seem relatively good. Britain and Brazil are toward the bottom of both.
The best/easiest data I could find was all from 2015 (maybe someone knows of better data particularly for ticket prices): ticket prices, Big Mac Index and GDP PPP per capita.
Big Macs
Race Big Macs per Race
Malaysia 10.43
China 22.38
Canada 22.41
Italy 23.77
Japan 26.11
Austria 26.97
Australia 27.08
Mexico 29.85
Hungary 31.86
Belgium 32.63
Spain 34.52
USA 35.28
Monaco* 37.17
Brazil 40.12
Singapore 48.44
Britain 60.64
Russia 70.59
Bahrain No Data
Abu DhabiNo Data
* No Big Macs index for Monaco so used France’s
The Big Macs numbers are a bit strange. Weirdly Russian Big Macs are very cheap at $1.36 and Big Macs in Brazil are the most expensive at $5.21
As an alternative I put in the GDP per capita (all from world bank data from Wikipedia except Monaco which is an estimate from the CIA data). To make the numbers a little bit more interpret-able I’ve divided the GDP by 365 (I’d like to think of this is the number of days you would have to work to attend the race – but it isn’t really.
GDP per capita per day to attend a race
Race Salary GDP/365 per race
Malaysia 0.30
Singapore 0.73
Monaco 0.78
Japan 0.80
Austria 0.80
Canada 0.86
Australia 0.94
Italy 1.07
USA 1.10
Belgium 1.16
Bahrain 1.25
Abu Dhabi1.41
Hungary 1.43
Russia 1.43
Spain 1.54
China 1.57
Mexico 2.11
Britain 2.33
Brazil 4.96
@ejay
Red Bull’s first race-winning car, the RB5, made its debut today in 2009:
38 comments on “New video of Imola 1994 race emerges”
DD42
9th February 2017, 0:40
Hmm 61 Big Macs or attend the Silverstone Grand Prix.. I know what I’d choose!
Seems cheap when considered against Big Macs but at 2.33 days of work for the average earner, it’s certainly not cheap
ExcitedAbou17
9th February 2017, 8:04
And the guy next you will not be invading your space because he did not eat those 61 Big Macs.
Shimks (@shimks)
9th February 2017, 0:58
That really is astonishing new footage of Imola ’94. What a terrible weekend. Incredible that they didn’t stop the race after the crash on Lap 1 – horrifically dangerous. Thank goodness safety is better these days.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
9th February 2017, 1:29
What struck me the most is how the drivers used to drive up to their grid slots! Not wheeled in like they do now.
When did they start killing the engine when the drivers reach the rear end of the grid? I cant remember now.
..miss the fact that we had V8s, V10s and V12s on the same grid!
frood19 (@frood19)
9th February 2017, 8:12
@jaymenon10 they only stopped doing so quite recently. i think there were a few too many near misses as the drivers tried to weave through the mass of people on the grid. it probably saved the clutch some pain as well.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
9th February 2017, 11:25
2006 – it was brought in after Juan Pablo Montoya accidentally ran over a power generator for the car starting behind him at the 2005 Hungarian Grand Prix.
@HoHum (@hohum)
9th February 2017, 2:56
A terrible weekend indeed, but having checked my emails immediately prior to logging in and receiving the news that a good friend of mine succumbed yesterday to the lung cancer they only diagnosed over Xmas/new year, I was struck by the thought that the sponsors products killed so many more than the race cars ever did.
alex w
9th February 2017, 5:56
So true, truth be known Bernies deals probably indirectly killed tens of thousands..
BasCB (@bascb)
9th February 2017, 8:28
Huge point @hohum, sorry to read about your friend too.
BT52
9th February 2017, 1:09
Quite chilling to remember that day so many years ago. None of us ever thought he would be the next one. Senna loved by so many left us that day and to relive it again shows through this remarkable film how things have changed because of that moment. If there is a best part of this let it be known that Grand Prix cars once sounded amazing. RIP Senna.
JerseyF1 (@jerseyf1)
9th February 2017, 10:24
If there is a best part of this surely it was the slowing of the cars and increased focus on safety since that weekend (up until 2017 at which point it has been decided that going faster and sounding good are actually more important than drivers’ lives)
paulguitar (@paulguitar)
9th February 2017, 13:08
@jerseyf1
How does the sound of the car in any way affect the safety of a driver?
Fletch (@fletchuk)
9th February 2017, 1:23
I miss Senna, but wow everytime I see an old race (even one as tragic as this one) I cant help but miss the engine noise. We have to bring that back imho. Sorry I know this has been posted many times but..
paulguitar (@paulguitar)
9th February 2017, 3:49
@fletchuk
agree with you 100%. I said in a post a while ago that to me F1 without the noise is like going to the cinema to see ‘Star Wars’ and the John Williams soundtrack having been replaced with music by Justin Bieber!
It’s like its very soul has been removed somehow.
Mixed feelings for me seeing 1994 footage. I remember the days and weeks after watching Senna (and Roland) die, feeling empty and down. I do miss F1 the way it was though, with that atmosphere it had back then.
Bustertje (@datt)
9th February 2017, 8:10
Have you heard last years cars live? I think they sound astonishing!
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
9th February 2017, 9:25
I went to a couple of races and thought they sounded terrible. Just like the TV turned up a bit. It’s like going to an airshow but the jet is quiet, we’ve lost one of the main senses associated with being trackside. The old v10’s (wasn’t fortunate enough to hear the v12’s) used to make the hairs on my neck stand on end and was my favourite experience of Formula One live. But hey ho, technology changes, time changes, in the future we will have something different again and hopefully it can be spectacular.
paulguitar (@paulguitar)
9th February 2017, 10:36
@rdotquestionmark
They still sound terrible to me too.
The airshow analogy is a good one. Anyone here seen the demonstration the Eurofighter does at Goodwood and airshows? That’s a great reminder of what sound can do for the senses and the soul.
Seems to me there is really no reason for F1 not to get the sounds back. As Ross Brawn pointed out, if they are to be ‘cutting edge’, they will be driverless and electric. So why not have them normally aspirated and glorious?
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
9th February 2017, 13:22
Good point @paulguitar. They actually did a Eurofighter display at Silverstone last year and everyone was blown away by the noise (and sight). Then in 2014 they displayed a v8 Red Bull and the whole crowd around me jaws dropped to the floor after it went past, everyone was giddy and laughing about how spectacular it was and that was only a v8. The hybrids created nothing like that excitement all weekend. I fully appreciate some people either don’t mind/don’t care or genuinely do like the sound of the current v6’s but I’m a petrolhead as well as an F1 fan and I want that sensory overload back again to stir the soul!
SteveR
9th February 2017, 2:58
It was a sad weekend. But watching the video I realized how much camera work reduces the speed of F1. By keeping the cars the same size using the zoom, the actual speed of the cars through the corners is diminished. I was racing FF at the time and went to a CART race in Portland, Oregon (USA). Sitting on the hill behind the last turn onto the straight I was absolutely floored by how fast the cars actually were through the corners; and I had raced at this track many times. I think the CVC (now Liberty) camera work is NOT showing how fast the cars are. It was exciting watching this video; the cars were screaming out of the corners, obviously at the edge. It was amazing how quickly the cars accelerated at the start and how quickly they were going during a full yellow flag period. Bring this back (as well as the sound of an engine at its limit) and Liberty will attract viewers. What we see in the current broadcasts diminishes the reality of the speed of these machines. Liberty needs to look to the past and see how speed can be better presented.
JerseyF1 (@jerseyf1)
9th February 2017, 10:27
Made me think of this
Tayyib Abu
9th February 2017, 13:57
Its 1 thing I never liked about MOTOGP. They just look so slow on TV. There obviously not but I could never get into it until last year. I had no sensation of speed
@HoHum (@hohum)
9th February 2017, 3:24
:-( Another qualified commentator giving the new rules the thumbs down, I hope he’s wrong but F1 history suggests he will be right, for every good idea we have to have an equal and opposite bad idea. Which reminds me I’m going to lose some weight, should be easy I’m going to do the raw vegetable diet and just to be safe I am going to combine it with the eat as much chocolate as you like diet.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
9th February 2017, 4:24
Great cotd. The GPD might be a little off scale but I think it gets the point across, bad to be a Brazilian f1 fan, I think it explains the stands at the Olympics.
Todfod (@todfod)
9th February 2017, 5:34
Interesting comments from Furbatto. In short, he’s saying the better your aero and grip, the more time you spend at full throttle, hence your advantage can be exponential if you have a strong engine.
It looks like the perfect formula for Mercedes to dominate again, with Red Bull in the wings. This doesn’t look great for Ferrari, who aren’t particularly strong in either. This could also spell disaster for McLaren… they could end up being the new Manor.
Gabriel (@rethla)
9th February 2017, 8:21
You can also say “the weaker your engine is the more time you can spend full throttle” Which i always rant about is the big problem in F1. To much grip and to little power and its getting worse this year. We wanted faster F1 cars but not as the result of even worse power to grip ratio….
Robbie (@robbie)
9th February 2017, 13:53
I don’t expect the pu’s to be hugely more powerful. If anything, with the lifting of tokens, the pu’s should be merging in performance. Perhaps they will all be a little more powerful but a little more equal across the grid too. But what they will have much more of is mechanical grip and drivers with the ability to sustain a push longer in dirty air. The added mechanical grip could even see them getting away with running as little wing as possible for straight line speeds and to make up for the draggier big tires while they got more tire to rely on for the corners.
Gabriel (@rethla)
9th February 2017, 14:12
@robbie You dont make up for anything because thats not how physics works. If more aero gives you better laptimes you go for more aero no matter how much grip you get from the bigger tyres. The cars will be sadly be slower on straights this year.
LovelyLovelyLuffield
9th February 2017, 6:05
Chilling. So chilling.
I still maintain that Senna would have lived had he hit something considerably softer, but damn. Let’s make sure such a similarly tragic ending (or race) will never happen again.
iota
9th February 2017, 8:03
Not sure what I’m supposed to be seeing with that Scarborough pic…
GeeMac (@geemac)
9th February 2017, 11:38
@iota The two little horn things by RoGro’s elbow.
One random fellow
9th February 2017, 6:44
If the new cars will be at full throttle for more of the lap, will that mean they’ll be burning more fuel, thus requiring more lift and coast to stay within the fuel limits?
Todfod (@todfod)
9th February 2017, 9:08
That’s why they’ve increased the minimum amount of fuel from 100kgs to 110kgs (or 105kgs). But I do expect a lift and coast phase from the more fuel hungry PUs.
There seems to be a decent amount of paradoxical consequences as a result of these rule changes –
1)They have bigger cars more aero downforce and mechanical grip, thus enabling them to go faster, but the engine spec stays the same, so this might make the cars slower on the straights and faster around the corners.
2) Tyres will be built for drivers to really push the limits and drive flat out, but the fuel consumption will now limit drivers from pushing flat out through out the race. So maybe, the tyre strategy won’t be as important as the engine mode/fuel conservation strategy.
If I had to bet, I’d say the new regulations aren’t going to shake up the order, or make racing any more interesting. I think it will reduce the amount of overtaking due to the difficulty of overtaking cars with increased dirty air, and it will reduce the amount of flat out racing due to the engines falling short on fuel. Overall, it’s a 50:50 chance of next season being more disastrous than 2014-2016 seasons.
Robbie (@robbie)
9th February 2017, 13:44
@todfod I remain optimistic as none of us know what the racing will be like until they race in anger. As far as I know, F1 was not trying to, nor ever will be able to, come up with the perfect formula that will suit everyone. But it is like the changes, which were badly needed, have already been shot to the ground before any of us has even seen a car, let alone seem them race together. I don’t get it quite frankly.
They had to get off those tires. They had to get faster. The cars had to be more challenging to drive. And the cars will have way more potential to be tweeked for good racing. I think there is a good chance that teams will find the big tires draggy enough on the straights that they won’t run all the wing they can, in order to hit respectable top speeds and not be sitting ducks at the ends of straights, and after all, they’ll have much better mechanical grip to make up for any less wing they choose to use.
I take heart that Brawn gets that the mechanical grip to aero grip ratio is the key to closer racing. What I don’t get is that as bad as F1 needed to change, upon changing they are being shot right down. Very frustrating. Can’t we just see how the racing is, and then see them tweek things further, like they always are doing anyway? Can’t we give them a chance to evolve what should be much better F1 cars on real F1 tires going forward? It’s like people think F1 had one last chance to make everything magically perfect.
Ambrogio
9th February 2017, 10:37
1994. All the signals were there, but noone did anything before the tragedies in Imola. During the tests that year several accidents involved different drivers: Jean Alesi suffered an injury at Mugello (Larini was in his car in Aida and Imola), JJ Lehto had an accident at Silverstone (Jos Verstappen took his place in the first gps) and his career in F1 ended that year. At Imola on friday Barrichello had an huge accident. Then the deaths of Roland and Ayrton. Even after in Monaco was time for Wendlinger to pay the price (another one that was never the same in a F1 car) and in Silverstone for Pedro Lamy (on a wheelchair for a while before recovering and came back to F1). Another huge crash involved Montermini in Spain, in this case the italian driver did a great mistake as he was not able to compete properly (he had fever), it was his debut in F1 and noone stopped him in the team (Simtek).
Terrible year.
Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)
9th February 2017, 11:33
Nice article on how the 2017 rules will impact the breaking system by Craig Scarborough in AutoSprint :
http://autosprint.corrieredellosport.it/news/formula1/2017/02/09-707135/formula_1_le_nuove_monoposto_avranno_freni_esagerati/
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
9th February 2017, 11:54
Wow- that footage of Imola was quite eerie, like many I still miss Ayrton to this day, he was my hero as a youngster- I was 17 when he died. A simple tyre barrier may have been enough to save him.
@hohum – sorry to hear about your mate, must have been very aggressive if they were diagnosed only at Christmas !
sward (@sward28)
9th February 2017, 13:20
Having been to quite a few Grand Prix, the thing that hits home for me and makes this video even more poignant, is hearing Ben Constanduros’ circuit commentary. Made it quite real, like I was there.
Tayyib Abu
9th February 2017, 13:55
I still cant imagine what that weekend was like. Its almost as if it was cursed. Rubens’ crash in Practice was a big shunt. Then you had Rolands crash on Saturday. I’m still shocked the race went ahead. The crash at the start, there was a scare in the pit lane and obviously Senna’s crash. Just can’t how the teams, the staff, the drivers and the fans etc felt. The only question I can think of is did F1 get lazy. Were these incidents avoidable, could they have done more?