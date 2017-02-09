Video: Vettel crash halts Ferrari’s wet weather test for Pirelli

Sebastian Vettel’s wet weather tyre test at Fiorano has been brought to a halt following a crash at the beginning of his afternoon runs.

Footage of the crash was caught on camera by a fan. The Ferrari driver went off and made contact with a barrier but is understood to be unhurt following the crash.

The team later confirmed it had abandoned its plans to run on Friday due to the damage. Antonio Giovinazzi had been due to take over driver duties on the final day of the test.

Vettel was using the team’s ‘mule’ car based on the SF15-T to simulate the increased downforce levels of this year’s cars. Pirelli is conducting further tests of its new, wider wet weather tyres following criticism of how they have performed in recent rain-hit events.

Pirelli has further tests of its new wet weather tyres planned to take place before the season begins next month.

Picture via Giovanni Nesti