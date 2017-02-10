McLaren has joined Renault in announcing it will use fuel and lubricants from BP and Castrol in 2017.
As well as introducing BP’s products to its car, McLaren will use Castrol lubricants and greases in its chassis rig.
The Honda-powered team has split from long-standing supplier ExxonMobil, who will now supply Red Bull. The change means BP and Castrol will create products for two different engine manufacturers in 2017.
“This agreement between McLaren, BP and Castrol is between brands who both share a long-standing and well-recognised passion for innovation in all we do,” said McLaren’s chief operating officer Jonathan Neale.
“Our McLaren-Honda team provides a global platform for Castrol to supply bespoke advanced lubricant technology.”
McLaren is due to launch its 2017 car, the MCL32, on February 24th.
17 comments on “McLaren confirm deal with BP and Castrol”
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
10th February 2017, 11:30
White-green-red-yellow McLaren then?
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
10th February 2017, 12:07
@davidnotcoulthard, probably orange!
https://twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/826762833958408192/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
And I’m thinink with a little bit of white and green!
Nick (@theawesomefish)
10th February 2017, 12:21
Orange, white and green. So it’s a Force India?
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
10th February 2017, 17:01
Back when Force India’s liveries were good
Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
10th February 2017, 12:33
I’m hoping for an orange testing livery to throw us off the scent, and a classic red/white/green Castrol livery in AUS
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
10th February 2017, 23:18
@davidnotcoulthard I thought of this like @fullcoursecaution but then I clicked @gordess link
I’d be happy with the superbike livery that or the Johnny Rea livery touring car livery
The thing is, I suspect the car is going to be orange grey and a little red, and not fully audacious.
Eggry (@eggry)
10th February 2017, 11:32
Great news! Considering Mobil 1 left and a rumor BP would sign a deal with Reanult, I’m now relieved. Mclaren desperately needs fuel/lubricant partnership to win championship. I guess Mclaren would suffer setback due to new partnership and R&D direction but it won’t be visible since Honda PU should be significantly improved. Lagging behind fuel/lubricant war means Mclaren can’t be the team to beat this season after all.(but who expects it?) Still brighter future than yesterday.
maarten.f1 (@maarten-f1)
10th February 2017, 12:17
@eggry BP signed a deal with both Renault and McLaren. It’ll be interesting to see how that pans out, since they would have to split their resources between two different engines. Can’t imagine it’s the most perfect situation to not have a dedicated fuel/lubricant partner.
Eggry (@eggry)
10th February 2017, 12:19
@maarten-f1 Oh I didn’t knew that. Yeah, two rabbit at once. Might be too ambitious for them :(
anon
10th February 2017, 18:06
@eggry, the indication is that Renault are BP’s preferred client in this arrangement (there is also a suggestion that whilst the deal is publicly with McLaren, it is really more of a deal with Honda given that Honda has a long standing commercial arrangement with Castrol, a sub-brand of BP, through their motorcycle division).
Sumedh
10th February 2017, 12:27
I don’t understand McLaren fans. First, the engine is at fault. Then, the token system is at fault. Then, the lubricants are at fault.
Anything to divert attention from the fact that McLaren’s downfall has started 2 years prior to Honda’s arrival. They weren’t the quickest Mercedes powered team in 2013 or the quickest Mercedes powered customer in 2014. Team bosses have gone on record saying that the weakest engine last year was the one on Toro Rosso.
There is ample evidence to the fact that McLaren have botched up their chassis for 4 consecutive years.
Eggry (@eggry)
10th February 2017, 12:59
Nobody denied Mclaren chassis is not on par with rivals.
swh1386 (@swh1386)
10th February 2017, 15:29
McLaren did 😂
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
10th February 2017, 12:45
Anyone know if there are any links between BP and Castrol? Or are they two independent companies?
ExxonMobil previously provided both fuel and lubricants. Are there any disadvantages to these now coming from two different companies?
Eggry (@eggry)
10th February 2017, 13:01
@eurobrun Castrol, once private lubricant company, now part of BP group. so they’re virtually same company. I believe BP would offer fuel and Castrol would offer lubricants. Maybe both come from BP divisions but Castrol should be the brand of lubricants for them.
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
10th February 2017, 17:04
@eggry Many thanks, that makes sense. Cheers for clearing that up for me :)
charliex (@photogcw)
10th February 2017, 15:30
ExxonMobil were one of those very rare F1 sponsors that actually promoted its affiliation in North American advertising. There was a Mobil 1 television commercial that calls out the McLaren team and used their race cars(2015) on track in Barcelona.