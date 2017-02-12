In the round-up: The Russian Grand Prix will receive less public money as the race heads into its fourth year.
Future of Russian GP in hands of private investors (F1i)
"Despite President Vladimir Putin attending the race every year, the Russian government has seemingly cooled on the idea of keeping Formula One in the country and has capped the amount of public money that they are willing to pay in order to retain the Grand Prix."
Pecking order tipped to change during season (Autosport)
"I don't expect the fastest car in Australia to be the fastest car in Abu Dhabi. What that allows is some change in the pecking order through the season."
Haas: F1 development race will be 'different game' in 2017 (Motorsport)
"We haven’t made our plan on when we start with the 2018 car because we want to see where we are with this (2017) car because it depends a lot on that – and it is too early to decide that."
Bernie Ecclestone: what F1 legacy does he leave behind? (Autocar)
"Along the way, one got the impression that he lost his love for the sport and that it became a Monopoly board, but the passion was still there somewhere."
Many happy returns to former F1 and motorcycle world champion John Surtees. 50 years ago, he piloted the RA300 to victory in the Italian GP. pic.twitter.com/4wMWNQVixW
— Honda UK (@Honda_UK) February 11, 2017
Cool day at the Ring playing with these toys with DC! 🇦🇹 #sideways pic.twitter.com/2aQKNaiVMX
— Pierre Gasly 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) February 10, 2017
Should F1 have rules to prevent drivers undertaking the kind of drastic weight-saving Nico Rosberg used before the Japanese Grand Prix?
I still don’t understand what’s stopping F1 from having a very simple rule regarding driver weight. Have a fixed minimum weight for the driver (one that is above the weight of all the drivers), and the weight difference should be made up for by putting more weight in the seat.
So say the minimum weight is 80kg, and Rosberg weighs 67kg (according to a 2015 source), he would require a seat weight of 13kg
@samueleatrontium
HUHHII (@huhhii)
12th February 2017, 0:28
Maybe now it’ll be perfect timing to move Russian GP from Sochi to Moscow Raceway?
socksolid (@socksolid)
12th February 2017, 0:40
I think there was a move to increase the car weight or add some kind of minimum driver weight at one point but iirc it was blocked by alonso and massa (read ferrari) because them being lighter they felt he was giving away some performance benefit. And I’m sure all the teams (mercedes is mentioned) who had light drivers were as keen as ever to not increase the weight limits in any way.
source: http://autoweek.com/article/formula-one/fernando-alonso-and-felipe-massa-dont-want-fia-raise-formula-one-car-weight
It is one of those things that make sense but are blocked simply because people only care about themselves. The tall drivers will always be handicapped but they are a minority so if change happens it won’t be by voting. Fia could do it on safety reasons but they don’t seem to care enough.
@HoHum (@hohum)
12th February 2017, 0:43
The only thing wrong with the COTD solution is that it involves common sense and simplicity, 2 things F1 never use. Maybe without Bernie at the top F1 will adopt rules that do not favour very small people.
nase
12th February 2017, 0:59
@ CotD:
That’s pretty much how minimum weight already works in F1. The days of overweight cars are long gone, so that rule wouldn’t change anything. The real problem isn’t total weight, it’s weight distribution. Humans tend to be rather top-heavy and less dense than a metal weight, so that it’s nearly impossible to reach a stage where it wouldn’t be beneficial to starve the driver a little more and replace the squishy mass he’s lost with good solid metal bars that are fixed as close to the floor as possible to lower the car’s centre of mass.
In fact, it all boils down to the centre of mass. The perfect F1 car would have a centre of mass that’s an atom’s width over the surface of the track. The further away you get from that, the more it hurts your cornering speeds.