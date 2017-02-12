Sochi Autodrom, 2016

Russia cuts spending on Sochi grand prix

In the round-up: The Russian Grand Prix will receive less public money as the race heads into its fourth year.

Comment of the day

Should F1 have rules to prevent drivers undertaking the kind of drastic weight-saving Nico Rosberg used before the Japanese Grand Prix?

I still don’t understand what’s stopping F1 from having a very simple rule regarding driver weight. Have a fixed minimum weight for the driver (one that is above the weight of all the drivers), and the weight difference should be made up for by putting more weight in the seat.

So say the minimum weight is 80kg, and Rosberg weighs 67kg (according to a 2015 source), he would require a seat weight of 13kg
@samueleatrontium

    HUHHII (@huhhii)
    12th February 2017, 0:28

    Maybe now it’ll be perfect timing to move Russian GP from Sochi to Moscow Raceway?

    socksolid (@socksolid)
    12th February 2017, 0:40

    I think there was a move to increase the car weight or add some kind of minimum driver weight at one point but iirc it was blocked by alonso and massa (read ferrari) because them being lighter they felt he was giving away some performance benefit. And I’m sure all the teams (mercedes is mentioned) who had light drivers were as keen as ever to not increase the weight limits in any way.
    source: http://autoweek.com/article/formula-one/fernando-alonso-and-felipe-massa-dont-want-fia-raise-formula-one-car-weight

    It is one of those things that make sense but are blocked simply because people only care about themselves. The tall drivers will always be handicapped but they are a minority so if change happens it won’t be by voting. Fia could do it on safety reasons but they don’t seem to care enough.

    @HoHum (@hohum)
    12th February 2017, 0:43

    The only thing wrong with the COTD solution is that it involves common sense and simplicity, 2 things F1 never use. Maybe without Bernie at the top F1 will adopt rules that do not favour very small people.

  4. nase
    12th February 2017, 0:59

    @ CotD:
    That’s pretty much how minimum weight already works in F1. The days of overweight cars are long gone, so that rule wouldn’t change anything. The real problem isn’t total weight, it’s weight distribution. Humans tend to be rather top-heavy and less dense than a metal weight, so that it’s nearly impossible to reach a stage where it wouldn’t be beneficial to starve the driver a little more and replace the squishy mass he’s lost with good solid metal bars that are fixed as close to the floor as possible to lower the car’s centre of mass.
    In fact, it all boils down to the centre of mass. The perfect F1 car would have a centre of mass that’s an atom’s width over the surface of the track. The further away you get from that, the more it hurts your cornering speeds.

