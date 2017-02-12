In the round-up: The Russian Grand Prix will receive less public money as the race heads into its fourth year.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Many happy returns to former F1 and motorcycle world champion John Surtees. 50 years ago, he piloted the RA300 to victory in the Italian GP. pic.twitter.com/4wMWNQVixW — Honda UK (@Honda_UK) February 11, 2017 Cool day at the Ring playing with these toys with DC! 🇦🇹 #sideways pic.twitter.com/2aQKNaiVMX — Pierre Gasly 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) February 10, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

From the forum Video: India’s F1 track now has a massive bump

Happy birthday! No F1 Fanatic birthdays today If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.