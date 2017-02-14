In the round-up: McLaren executive director Zak Brown expects the team to go another year without winning a race in 2017.

Become an F1 Fanatic Supporter and go ad-free

From the forum Three more of the top GP2 seats for 2017 have been taken

Happy birthday! No F1 Fanatic birthdays today If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1 Ricardo Rodriguez, one of the Rodriguez brothers which the home of the Mexican Grand Prix is named after, was born 75 years ago today. He died in a crash at the circuit in 1962.

F1 Fanatic operates thanks in part to the support of its readers. In order to help fund the development and growth of the site please consider becoming an F1 Fanatic Supporter. For just £1 per month/£12 per year you will also be upgraded to an ad-free account. Sign up and find out more below: