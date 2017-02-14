Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Yas Marina, 2016

Brown predicts fifth win-less season for McLaren

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: McLaren executive director Zak Brown expects the team to go another year without winning a race in 2017.

Comment of the day

This is a Formula One website first and foremost but this compelling piece on rally marshalling from Andy simply has to be Comment of the Day:

I used to Marshall some professional and amateur rallies in Northern Ireland a few years ago (about twenty years ago)…

It’s easily the most stressful thing I’ve ever done. The rule was, if you’ve told a spectator to move from a dangerous area more than twice, they have no legal leg to stand on, should the worst happen.

These were anxious times, in Northern Ireland. I had an English accent. So, depending on the area the rally was being held, depended on if I’d be shown any respect or not. Quite often, I just wouldn’t get listened to. Not all of the time, mind. Northern Ireland is ace and most of the folk that live there are lovely.

One day, in the Republic of Ireland, just over the boarder, I was at a cross roads with a few other marshals. This cross roads was dangerous! It was in an ever-so-slight right hander at the bottom of a big hill that the cars would proceed down. Spectators started to gather in a field just in front of this cross roads. As the road builders had just laid asphalt straight over the other road to make the junction, there was a huge bump at these cross roads. It was clear, even before a car had run, that this junction was dangerous. The spectators refused to move.

As the stage sweepers begun to check the course, we could see that the bump over the cross roads was unsettling the cars. Even the cars that weren’t setting any times. The spectators saw this too. The whooped and cheered as the out of control cars nearly crashed through their hedge lined field. They still refused to move. We were pleading with them. All we got was a sarcastic two-steps-back.

Some of the cars were your box standard Ford Escort mark one and two rally cars. At the top of end of the times sheets was older, retired machinery from the World Rally Championship. Cars that were a couple of years old. Still very fast!

As the stage wore on, the inevitable happened. One of the leading cars bounced over the hedge and ploughed straight in to the field of spectators. My blood has never run so cold.

How no one was killed, I will never know. But the car was on top of a lady for the longest time as they tried to rescue her. She had a broken leg. As far as I know, that was the only injury. Amazingly lucky, but amazingly stupid.

Later in the day, they ran the stage backwards. A BMW 3 series lost control over this cross road and rolled up the hill, finally crashing in to a small farm house. The driver’s arm had gone through the netting on his window and was sticking out of the car during each roll. I’ve never seen such a broken arm. It was hanging like a piece of string with a weight tied to the end. His car also nearly hit spectators that refused to move.

Spectators can be their own worst enemy.

That was the last rally I ever did…
Andy (@Andybantam)

Happy birthday!

No F1 Fanatic birthdays today

On this day in F1

Ricardo Rodriguez, one of the Rodriguez brothers which the home of the Mexican Grand Prix is named after, was born 75 years ago today. He died in a crash at the circuit in 1962.

14 comments on “Brown predicts fifth win-less season for McLaren”

    Mashiat (@mashiat)
    14th February 2017, 1:21

    Not surprising, but if they are coming out before the launch and saying things like this (and considering McLaren usually tend to big up their cars), 5th at best is probably what we are looking at.

      Todfod (@todfod)
      14th February 2017, 4:05

      I agree. It’s rather depressing to see a team that usually talks up it’s chances of fighting for a championship concede defeat before pre season testing has even started. 2017 has a massive regulation change, and if a team like Brawn, which was dead last in 2008, could find a silver bullet for 2009, then it should be inspiration for any other team to do so.

      I guess it just goes to show the shambolic state at McLaren currently. All key personnel have left, Honda realised it’s mistake 2 years too late and at the helm, a Marketeer heads his first racing venture. I think Alonso released a statement yesterday, where he said they shouldn’t write off anything yet, but Brown releases a reality check statement of no wins for another year at least.

      Personally, I don’t think they’ll get a podium this season either. My bet is that Alonso finishes the 1st day of his pre season test, and walks straight to the Mercedes garage to talk about a drive for 2018.

        UNeedAFinn2Win (@uneedafinn2win)
        14th February 2017, 4:56

        I wish people would stop bringing up Brawn. First of all, they cheated.
        Yes, “within the regulations”, regulations that Ross Brawn himself helped draw up.
        Second of all, HONDA used over a half a billion USD to develop the new car for 2009. That’s the only reason Brawn GP had anything to take to the track.

          Guybrush Threepwood (@guybrushthreepwood)
          14th February 2017, 5:07

          Really? I wasn’t aware Brawn were found to have cheated. What sanctions were placed on them?

          Todfod (@todfod)
          14th February 2017, 6:15

          Cheated? Really now? Brawn had brought up the diffuser issue to the technical group way before they implemented it on the Honda/Brawn. And although Honda put up a decent amount of resources for the development of the 2009 challenger, Brawn was cash strapped for most of the 2009 season, and had only one sponsor at the time they started the season.

          You need a more valid excuse for McLaren’s failures rather than making unfounded and untrue statements like ‘Brawn cheated’. Honestly, I would be thrilled if Mclaren ‘cheated’ and found a silver bullet instead of sulking in a depressed room with a glimmer of hope to make in to Q3.

    2. nase
      14th February 2017, 4:58

      @mashiat
      I think it’s really weird for Brown to say something like that. Did they screw up so badly during development that they already know there’s no hope for 2017? Is he playing mind games with us? Might he be suffering from depression after spending a few months at Woking?

      Whatever it is, it makes little to no sense to talk about your own team’s perspectives like that unless you know something’s so terribly wrong that you need to lower the expectations early on. Can’t really wrap my head around it.

    Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
    14th February 2017, 1:25

    Amazing COTD, one of the best we’ve had!

    Blackmamba (@blackmamba)
    14th February 2017, 2:01

    Would Vettel really leave Ferrari at this stage? His tenure there would then be seen as abject failure, and I don’t think he’d want that sort of legacy following him around. His move there was painted as a childhood dream trying to do a Schumi…..and so far he has even failed to do an Alonso. Besides, would he even want to partner Hamilton at Merc? I doubt that very much judging by the way he lobbied for a ‘past his prime’ Kimi to be retained.

      Guybrush Threepwood (@guybrushthreepwood)
      14th February 2017, 4:26

      Not to mention the way he fled RBR when Ricciardo arrived.

      Todfod (@todfod)
      14th February 2017, 4:31

      Although people really glorify Vettel’s red marriage, it honestly looked like the best option for him after he had been beaten by Danny the season before. I don’t think he can match the performance of Schumacher and Alonso in sub-par Ferraris, and neither car Ferrari match the Newey rocket ships that Vettel is used to.

      The best option for Vettel is to move to another dominant team in a contracted #1 role. But let’s face it, Red Bull have 2 better drivers in their line up, and Hamilton could beat Vettel as convincingly as Danny did in 2014. My bet is that Vettel won’t join Mercedes until Hamilton has left the team, and there’s no way he’d risk equal status at Mercedes to lose another inter team battle.

        14th February 2017, 5:02

        @todfod

        Vettel’s red marriage

        Did you mean: ‘red wedding’? ;-)

          Todfod (@todfod)
          14th February 2017, 5:10

          Hahah.. I Intentionally avoided Red wedding because of some potential backlash ;)

      glacierre (@glacierre)
      14th February 2017, 5:24

      I think the year with RIC in RB is more damaging for Vettel’s reputation than his stint at Ferrari. It is rather clear (to me at least) that both Alonso and Vettel did their best, unlike their Ferrari. Sure they had their weak races, but the scuderia is having a weak decade so far…

  4. skynet83
    14th February 2017, 6:23

    Is he saying they will consistantly finish in second or third to take the title with consistency? There are sponsers at stake, nobody is going to send out a message like that imo. maybe they are telling there investors the oposite. Maybe they feel really confident about the car and are lowering expectation so they can blow us away. lol. im just kidding, but you never know.

