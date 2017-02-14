Renault has recruited its new head of aerodynamics from rivals Red Bull.
Pete Machin, who worked on Red Bull’s world championship-winning cars as an aerodynamicist between 2010 and 2013, will join the team on July 3rd. Jon Tomlinson will become the team’s deputy head of aerodynamics.
“Aerodynamics are obviously a hugely important element of the performance equation so to enlist Pete is a particular highlight of our recent recruitment programme,” said managing director Cyril Abiteboul.
“The latest generation of regulations are, if anything, more aero-crucial than before so to have Pete join us at such a time of exciting evolution will be of the greatest benefit,” he added.
“Pete will fit into our existing structure and we expect to see the fruits of his labours come on stream later in the year.”
Machin said Renault is “serious about mounting a fresh challenge within F1”.
“Bob Bell headed-up the technical team when Renault last won world championships as a constructor, so I’m very much looking forward to working with him in my new role with that same achievement as the target.”
“I have previously worked closely with both Nick Chester and Ciaron Pilbeam too, so I have good familiarity with some key personnel as well as the aspirations.”
Renault finished ninth in the championship last year with eight points in their first season back in Formula One as a full constructor. Red Bull, the only other team to use Renault engines last year, finished second with 468 points and won two races.
10 comments on “Renault hire new head of aerodynamics from Red Bull”
Andre Furtado
14th February 2017, 12:04
Excellent call.
Christopher (@chrischrill)
14th February 2017, 12:26
Not at all bad. This could definitely make a difference for 2018 when I expect Renault to begin challenging properly.
G. (@greggriffiths)
14th February 2017, 12:43
…and wouldnt we all like to see that. the war of the front six and almost all the remainder of the cars in the mid field scrapping and fighting hell for leather for the points.
faulty
14th February 2017, 14:02
Who?
I’m sorry but their pretensions would call with someone with more seniority.
SaraJ (@sjzelli)
14th February 2017, 15:02
That’s why the defining words in the article are ‘it’s new’ head of aerodynamics rather than hiring the head of aerodynamics from Red Bull. We can dream
Nunu
14th February 2017, 15:14
Too late for 2017 season – maybe he gets tired of Arbitoul before 2018…
Understeer (@abdelilah)
14th February 2017, 15:50
Doesn’t mean much to me as long as Abiteboul is in charge.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
14th February 2017, 16:25
@abdelilah I agree. It’s impressive to hear the word aerodynamics and RB in the same sentence but I’d suggest RB only let go of staff they don’t care about.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
14th February 2017, 16:41
I’m sure I read somewhere that Newey did work for one new employer while being on gardening leave. I wonder how good a student Machin was at being tutored by Newey.
Jureo (@jureo)
14th February 2017, 18:20
Well, McLaren has ex RBR aerodynamicist… Working for few years now, infact a head of aero.. Yet they are still far.
It takes a lot more than one excellent aerodynamicist. More like 200? In a good team, and with management supporting them in the right way…
Something very few teams manage.