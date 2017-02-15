In the round-up: Valtteri Bottas is aiming to replicate Nico Rosberg’s successful 2016 campaign alongside new Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Bottas believes he can beat team mate Hamilton (Reuters)
"Nico showed beating Lewis is possible. I am not here to be in second place or worse."
Honda changing engine concept 'very high risk' (Autosport)
"We know it will give us a performance advantage but the biggest risk is whether we can realise that potential this year."
Analysis: Is F1 on the verge of a digital revolution? (Motorsport)
"On the technology front, Tata says F1 is now ready for a full-on OTT system, having successfully trialled both a UHD broadcast and a live OTT service at last year's Singapore Grand Prix."
Ready to get back into it (Red Bull)
"The cars are going to be quicker, the tyres wider, so maybe on some narrow circuits it could be a bit trickier, especially with a wider car; that might make the available room for opportunity slightly less."
'Alonso not quitting F1 anytime soon,' says physio (F1i)
"I do not see a Fernando who thinks this may be his last season in Formula 1."
Laureus Awards 2017: Bolt, Biles, Rosberg, Atherton & Leicester among winners (BBC)
"Nico Rosberg, who quit Formula 1 in December five days after being crowned world champion, received the breakthrough of the year prize."
#MCL32 first fire-up. Plug-in your headphones and turn the volume up LOUD. 🎧 🔊 pic.twitter.com/akfxgLr0pd
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 14, 2017
Our baby is born! Turn your volume up LOUD & listen to the R.S.17's first cry!
💛💛💛💛 Happy #ValentinesDay everyone 💛💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Jxc8ppiycY
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 14, 2017
— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) February 14, 2017
Comment of the day
Take Zak Brown’s prediction of no wins for McLaren with a pinch of salt, says @Rsp123:
I think Brown is sandbagging – or at least minimising expectations.
A mountain of money has been poured into the McLaren Honda project, and at the very least I expect them to be much improved on last season. Another year without a podium (at least) and things will start to look very bad for McLaren.
I doubt Honda will want to go more than another year or two tagging along at the back.
@Rsp123
On this day in F1
Two-times world champion Graham Hill was born today in 1927. Also today Charles Pic is celebrating his 27th birthday.
14 comments on “Bottas: Rosberg showed Hamilton is beatable”
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
15th February 2017, 0:16
Now Bottas entered with a high foot! Let’s see if he can drop his reputation of “average”. He will definitely have the best (or second best?) machine. Let’s hope his new teammate focuses on giving a fair battle and not giving excuses if (just if, my money about this battle is on Hamilton) Bottas ends up being a real deal.
Eric (@fletch)
15th February 2017, 0:16
Good god those engines sound awful. My 1978 international Scout sounds 100 times better!
What happened to this?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MGEqlNU30Tg
Fletch (@fletchuk)
15th February 2017, 2:51
+1
Dim sim (@dimsim)
15th February 2017, 0:40
Alonso and Button also proved that Hamilton is beatable.
Lewis also beats himself too often for it to go unnoticed.
Bottas will struggle to beat Hamilton. Bottas hardly thrashed Massa, and Massa is a very very average driver and competitor.
Oople
15th February 2017, 0:45
If Massa couldn’t beat Alonso,
And Alonso couldn’t beat Hamilton,
Then how could Bottas beat Hamilton?
Unless it’s some serious Rock, Paper, Scissors shenanigans here.
Dim sim (@dimsim)
15th February 2017, 0:55
Huh? I mean come on you need to think about it. If i pick Massa and scissors what would you pick?
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
15th February 2017, 1:08
You never know, Bottas might find another gear (no pun intended).
Last season at Williams, he seemed to have lost a bit of drive. I’m pretty sure that he will certainly be charged up for this season to prove his worth against the gold standard. I’m of the belief that he will do well. He has proven to be quick, and he is also unemotional in a very Finnish way, so he wont react to any of the games dished out by the other side of the garage, he just gets on with it. These attributes will aid him.
I’m not saying he will beat Hamilton, but he will be quick enough to keep his teammate on his toes, and probably nick the odd win here and there.
Dim sim (@dimsim)
15th February 2017, 1:35
Yes that may be the case. I wish Bottas well. Perhaps the uninspiring nature of Williams grand prix wore away his natural spark. Now that he is free of that team he may do much better.
mark jackson
15th February 2017, 1:45
You might want to add the Mercedes’ clutch and start system also beat Hamilton.
Dim sim (@dimsim)
15th February 2017, 2:01
Yeah you’re right with that observation. I presume you were referring to Hamilton? He does not seem to start very well at all.
Guybrush Threepwood (@guybrushthreepwood)
15th February 2017, 2:36
There was also the sun in Baku to blame, the team switching engineers, the wrong side of the track to start on, the factory favoring Nico, etc. Etc. It’s pretty much a lucky dip of excuses for Hamilton so take your pick.
Fletch (@fletchuk)
15th February 2017, 2:54
not to mention all of those on-track collisions were other peoples fault also ;)
Sven (@crammond)
15th February 2017, 2:03
Everybody is beatable, of course. However, one thing that rarely gets the attention it deserves is how different technical regulations and different tyres also shakes up the drivers order a bit. Cars and tyres that need a slightly different driving style make drivers move up or down the order depending on how they naturally drive. We have seen Webber being a lot better on Bridgestones and suddenly having a gap to Vettel on Pirelli’s, Massa never recovered from that change as well (his throttle application was described as “binary” (either fully on it or off it) by Williams’s driver coach Wurz as late as last race), while drivers like Perez profitted. Vettel certainly had its hands full more than others when they changed from a very stable rear axle with the classic full blown diffusor towards the far less predictable rear ends the 2014s cars had.
Let’s see what a good bit more downforce, more grip and a move away from build-to-degrade-tyres brings for 2017, but it’s not a given that a driver who has beaten his teammate in a 2016 car will neccessarily be in the same spot this year.
Wishful thinking me just has a slight suspect that 2017s regs should resemble the cars and driving style of Kimi’s strong years a lot more, so maybe we’ll see a surprise comeback…
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
15th February 2017, 3:04
I do hope the new Honda engine has a significant performance improvement over last year’s engine, and that the planned restrictions on key parts don’t unduly hinder their desire for reliability.