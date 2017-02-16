Start, Albert Park, Melbourne, 2016

Melbourne wary of rival Sydney bid for F1 race

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: The promoters of Melbourne’s Formula One race say the sport’s change in ownership may open the door to bids from rival hosts.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Today's bath ❄️

A post shared by Valtteri Bottas (@valtteribottas) on

Comment of the day

Should Formula One mimic ‘rubber banding’?

DRS should only be used to help close the gap to the car in front down to one second, but not when you are within one second, the opposite of what we have now.

Games have been using this catch up technique for 20 years to keep the pack tight and not let you cruise into the distance.
@Seri

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Plutoniumhunter, Haggle and Colin Forsyth!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Jean Berha was born on this day in 1921.

3 comments on “Melbourne wary of rival Sydney bid for F1 race”

  1. Profile Photo

    Dim sim (@dimsim)
    16th February 2017, 0:08

    Sydney can’t host anything. The olympics finished off that city. All the resedents care about is getting stuck in traffic jams and property prices

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Travis Humphery (@travis)
      16th February 2017, 0:19

      Agreed. I grew up in Sydney but have lived in Melbourne the past 15 years.
      Where would they put it anyway? Everyone loves the Melbourne GP anyway, so good luck to the NSW Government!

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Dim sim (@dimsim)
        16th February 2017, 0:22

        They’d put it in homebush and nobody would go.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.