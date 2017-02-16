Mercedes has confirmed the signing of highly-rated designer James Allison following his departure from Ferrari last year.
Allison will occupy the role of technical director at the team from the beginning of March. His arrival is announced in the wake of the departure of former executive director of technical Paddy Lowe.
“Our technical team is extremely skilled at every level and at the top of its game after delivering three world championships in a row,” said executive director Toto Wolff.
“It wasn’t an easy task to find the right personality who can strengthen our experienced group of engineers, give our talented young team members the space to develop and also bring his own vision to this role. James is a sharp engineer; I think we have found the perfect guy and the right fit with our senior leaders.”
Allison left Ferrari last year following the sudden death of his wife after she contracted meningitis.
“I am very excited to be getting back to work after this time away from the sport,” said Allison.
“It’s a massive privilege to be given the trust of a position in a team that has done so spectacularly well in the past three seasons. I am really looking forward to playing my part in helping Mercedes go from strength to strength in the coming years.”
Allison previously worked for Ferrari and Renault during their championship-winning spells in the early 2000s and the latter was reported to have attempted to re-sign him last year. He is considered one of Formula One’s top aerodynamics experts.
2017 F1 season
8 comments on “Mercedes confirm Allison to arrive as technical director”
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
16th February 2017, 10:07
A very good signing by Mercedes, Allison is clearly very talented.
I always find it interesting when a designer or management-level employee joins such a dominant team… surely the only way is down? Not to sound too negative as I’m sure the money and location works for him, but reputation-wise, would he not be better joining a team like Renault or McLaren who can only improve and have the budget to do so (assuming Allison has his pick of the teams, as I would imagine he does).
It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on!
Phylyp (@phylyp)
16th February 2017, 10:07
Paddy will not be missed!
He Man
16th February 2017, 10:26
As a Ferrari fan, this really upsets me. We should have kept him on, if for no other reason than to keep his expertise from other teams. Thank you very much to the Ferrari management.
There have been comments made that they want to have an all Italian lineup heading their technical departments. I would go the other way and hire anyone but Italians. Every decision they have made since 2006 has been a negative one. I actually think the titles we won in 07/08 were mainly down to the solid foundations laid by the ‘Dream Team’; rather than any development and innovation they may have made in consequent years.
There is even talk that they fear their pace for this year. With the amount of testing Vettel in particular has done on the prototype tyres, the team will have no one but themselves to blame – but of course, they’ll take it out on their drivers, who both have a hard working ethic and are dedicated to the team.
Uzair Syed (@ultimateuzair)
16th February 2017, 10:36
Ferrari is a very incompetent and toxic team at the moment. This is the punishment that Ferrari deserves.
Markp
16th February 2017, 10:43
Hire only non-Italians? I would hite whoever is best irrespective of nationality. To pick only on nationality is narrowing the talent pool somewhat. An Italian only policy is stupid as is a non-Italian policy. Elite business and sports teams are a mix as talent does not recognise made up lines on a map.
WilliamB (@william-brierty)
16th February 2017, 10:52
A good sign that Mercedes are investing in F1 for the long term. If they sign Vettel for 2018 to partner Hamilton they might just be the most imposing and dominant squad the sport has ever seen. I feel sorry for their rivals…
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
16th February 2017, 11:00
@william-brierty hate to break It to you but they already are by a Country Mile
WilliamB (@william-brierty)
16th February 2017, 11:16
@mrboerns Some likely deluded individuals think Red Bull will be in the fight this year. I will believe it when I see it.