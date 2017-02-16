Mercedes confirm Allison to arrive as technical director

Mercedes has confirmed the signing of highly-rated designer James Allison following his departure from Ferrari last year.

Allison will occupy the role of technical director at the team from the beginning of March. His arrival is announced in the wake of the departure of former executive director of technical Paddy Lowe.

“Our technical team is extremely skilled at every level and at the top of its game after delivering three world championships in a row,” said executive director Toto Wolff.

“It wasn’t an easy task to find the right personality who can strengthen our experienced group of engineers, give our talented young team members the space to develop and also bring his own vision to this role. James is a sharp engineer; I think we have found the perfect guy and the right fit with our senior leaders.”

Allison left Ferrari last year following the sudden death of his wife after she contracted meningitis.

“I am very excited to be getting back to work after this time away from the sport,” said Allison.

“It’s a massive privilege to be given the trust of a position in a team that has done so spectacularly well in the past three seasons. I am really looking forward to playing my part in helping Mercedes go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Allison previously worked for Ferrari and Renault during their championship-winning spells in the early 2000s and the latter was reported to have attempted to re-sign him last year. He is considered one of Formula One’s top aerodynamics experts.

2017 F1 season