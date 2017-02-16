Felipe Massa, Williams, Yas Marina, 2016

Williams hires ex-Ferrari aerodynamicist

2017 F1 seasonPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Williams has appointed Dirk De Beer as its new head of aerodynamics. He will start work at the beginning of next month.

De Beer joins the team from Ferrari, who he joined in 2013 and worked alongside James Allison. Earlier today Mercedes announced they had signed Allison.

Prior to joining Ferrari De Beer worked for Renault and Sauber. “I’m looking forward to working with Dave Wheater and the Williams aero team to help continue driving forward the development of the car throughout the season and beyond,” he said.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said De Beer would be “a great asset to the team in our continued push to restore Williams to the front of the grid”.

Williams is shaking up its technical team for 2017 and has already announced the departure of former chief technical officer Pat Symonds. The team is tipped to bring in former Mercedes executive director of technical Paddy Lowe.

Ferrari promoted David Sanchez as chief aerodynamicist last year following De Beer’s departure.

      Phylyp (@phylyp)
      16th February 2017, 15:11

      So the only technical/aero development for Ferrari will be the hot air coming out of the mouths of Ferrari’s leadership?

      Sheesh. I love their drivers, but the team is probably going to drag them down with it.

        João Leite (@johnmilk)
        16th February 2017, 15:14

        very curious to see what they are going to come up with.

        will we be laughing all season or will they shut us up?

          Phylyp (@phylyp)
          16th February 2017, 15:52

          @johnmilk – I would be thrilled if Ferrari’s performance proves me wrong!

            João Leite (@johnmilk)
            16th February 2017, 16:01

            yes @phylyp I think I am on the same page as you, I am not their biggest fan nowadays but I do like their drivers, for the sake of a good season it would be better if they could get their act together. lets see

        GeeMac (@geemac)
        16th February 2017, 15:53

        It is starting to feel very “1993-ish” in Maranello these days. Great driver line-up but a bit of a shambles in the rest of the team.

      Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
      16th February 2017, 15:30

      Ferrari brain drain continues

