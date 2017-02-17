Antonio Giovinazzi, GP2, Monza, 2016

Giovinazzi ‘to replace Wehrlein at first test’

Posted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Antonio Giovinazzi will stand in for the recovering Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber in the first test of 2017.

Comment of the day

Ferrari fans: Does this reflect your view on the loss of James Allison and Dirk de Beer ahead of the new season?

I am a huge Ferrari fan and this is a crunching punch in the gut for me. It’s another reminder that we are being left behind as the management seem to be more interested in nationalistic pride than creating a winning team.

As long as Ferrari continue embracing this ideology, we will never win anything. You can have all the passion in the world but it means nothing without having anything to be passionate about.
Zim

On this day in F1

Jarno Trulli’s F1 departure was confirmed five years ago today when Vitaly Petrov took his place at Caterham:

