Wehrlein confirms back injury will keep him from first test

Pascal Wehrlein has confirmed an injury will stop him from taking part in what would have been first his first test for new team Sauber.

Wehrlein revealed the injury is to his back and not his neck as had been previously reported. The Sauber driver was injured in a crash at the Race of Champions in Miami last month.

“I have to skip the first winter test due to medical advice because of a back issue,” Wehrlein announced on social media. “I feel sorry for the team but we’ll come back stronger.”

