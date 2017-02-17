Williams has revealed the first images and video of its 2017 Formula One car, the FW40.
The team has named the successor to last year’s FW38 to reflect their 40th anniversary.
The FW40 is the first car to appear which has been designed for the new 2017 regulations under which car widths have increased from 1,800mm to 2,000mm.
The darkened images reveal few details of the car. Some elements, such as its bargeboards, can be seen if the images are brightened. The front nose does not appear to be completely smooth where the suspension joins the car, suggesting the team is using a vent.
The Mercedes-powered car will be driven by Felipe Massa and newcomer Lance Stroll.
Williams fell from third to fifth in the constructors’ championship last year and were beaten by fellow Mercedes customers Force India.
2017 F1 season
- Wehrlein confirms back injury will keep him from first test
- Williams reveals first images of 2017 F1 car
- Williams hires ex-Ferrari aerodynamicist
- Haas will also launch new car on final day before test
- McLaren marketing head Sami leaves after 35 years
19 comments on “Williams reveals first images of 2017 F1 car”
GeeMac (@geemac)
17th February 2017, 8:54
While I do like the look of it, I can’t help but think Williams have been a bit conservative here. It just looks like a tweaked FW38…
João Leite (@johnmilk)
17th February 2017, 9:03
don think so @geemac, maybe that impression comes from the livery?
Look at those sidepods, they are very different.
The engine cover may resemble the fw38, but that comes from the shark fin, apart from that appear to be much more sculpted than before
The nose looks similar, but if you look closely you can see that opening at the height of wheels, that surely is the air exit that come from the intake right at the front of the nose, it looks like a clever way to generate downforce right at the front of the car (if it works or not that is another question)
I am surprised by the front-wing, does not look as complex as I expected, but this is just a render, so who knows, also it is difficult to analyse the details when you have black parts of bodywork in a black background.
It does not seem to have the drama that everyone was talking about, but I think it looks cool, certainly better than last year’s.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
17th February 2017, 9:04
man, sorry for the typos
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
17th February 2017, 9:22
At first I had the same reaction as you @geemac but when you look closely you see @johnmilk‘s point. The sidepods are very different, much more complex. I also love the new rear wing, it looks much better than the old, taller one!
The front wing does look to be “simple” but it’s probably just the pre-season version.
Anyway, I really don’t care how the cars look as long as we can have good racing, especially at the front!
GeeMac (@geemac)
17th February 2017, 9:34
Perhaps I was a bit hasty @johnmilk and @gordess.
A closer look at the lightened image does show that they are running an S-Duct for the first time and that they have done some good work sculpting the sidepods.
I’m not expecting anything special from any of the teams front wings at this stage, their final “first race” wings will probably only break cover on the last day of the second test.
JC
17th February 2017, 8:57
This is just a teaser mockup. The barge boards are all wrong. Williams just stirring a bit of hype!
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2016/05/10/side-side-compare-f1-cars-2016-2017/
G. (@greggriffiths)
17th February 2017, 9:04
Fair comment. It’s exiting to see at least this…Been waiting for ages for just a glimpse of something…And we got it with the manor tester. But a car in full livery is better. But let’s wait till next week for full claification
Uzair Syed (@ultimateuzair)
17th February 2017, 8:57
This is ugly. It still has that stupid thumb nose! And they did nothing creative with the livery I see.
Steve
17th February 2017, 8:58
Glad it’s not orange!
Dim sim (@dimsim)
17th February 2017, 9:03
I’m predicting 9th place in the constructors for Williams.
tiger84
17th February 2017, 9:06
Again that ugly noses, is almost the same car wider to fit regulations of this year
Bookoi (@bookoi)
17th February 2017, 9:06
I hope the real thing has better texture mapping where the nosecone joins.
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
17th February 2017, 9:15
@bookoi, I believe that’s not bad texturing but the S-duct.
Bookoi (@bookoi)
17th February 2017, 9:24
@gordess Ahh, that would make more sense. I think years of painting bad sim racing liveries has skewed my perception. :)
Strontium (@strontium)
17th February 2017, 9:08
Maybe it’s just the angle, maybe it’s not the real thing, I don’t know, but if F1 is after impressive, “aggressive” looks, that doesn’t really do it.
João Leite (@johnmilk)
17th February 2017, 9:12
I think it will look much better once we properly see it @strontium
These do not give you the depth required to fully appreciate the size changes for example. When it reaches the track and it is in a real environment I’m sure it will look better
sam3110 (@sam3110)
17th February 2017, 9:20
The wings look nowhere near as extreme as they were being hyped up to be, I’m hoping that this is just a general impression, as it’s far from impressive at this point
Andrew King (@kingeraak)
17th February 2017, 9:25
All I’ve seen recently on certain Facebook F1 pages are fan drawn 2017 “concepts”. I’ve been trying to temper the casual fan’s overhype, because some of those concepts were pretty wild.
And now, we have our first glimpse of a “real” 2017 contender, I have to admit, it’s quite underwhelming.
It’s hard to take too many conclusions away from this, but what I notice is that those tyres don’t look that extreme when coupled with the new car width, and the rear wing is nowhere near as “extreme” as we were lead to believe it would be in appearance.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
17th February 2017, 9:38
That looks totally weird. Not at all sexy…