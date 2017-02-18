Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Stuttgart, 2017

Caption Competition 124: Bottas at Mercedes

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Valtteri Bottas has been getting used to life at Mercedes. In Stuttgart this week he even got to try one of the W08’s slightly earlier predecessors.

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

    Philip (@philipgb)
    18th February 2017, 11:55

    Mercedes gets to work on the next rashly thought out rule change in case 2017’s rules don’t fix the racing.

    G Breese (@breesegp)
    18th February 2017, 11:59

    Valtteri gets to grips with the ‘state of the art’ Mercedes simulator

    KhanistanF1 (@khanistanf1)
    18th February 2017, 12:00

    Having test driven his W08, Bottas is now more skeptical over Wolff’s claims that he will give both his drivers ‘equal status’

    Anatoli68 (@anatoli68)
    18th February 2017, 12:00

    Bottas founds the handling to be vastly improved compared to his last year ride.

    JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
    18th February 2017, 12:00

    Bottas was starting to wonder whether he should have read the clause on equal treatment before signing the contract.

