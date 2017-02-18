Esteban Ocon, Manor, Sepang International Circuit, 2016

F1 fixes “are going to take some time” – Brawn

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Ross Brawn says solving Formula One’s problems is going to take time as he prepares to meet with teams.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

I have to agree with this – it’s great to see F1 cars going back to their pre-1998 widths.

I love the fact that the cars are coming back to their proper width. A racing car has to be wide in order to look powerful and fast, doesn’t it?

However, what somewhat (ironically) diminishes the visual impact of the increased car width is the increased width of the front tyres. Because of this, the front forks won’t be much wider/wider, and so the car appears to be just proportionally larger, rather than wider. The most striking difference might be the driver’s helmet looking smaller.

Obviously, the tyres have not increased in diameter, so we will perceive the cars as wider after all.

What goes for the back of the car and the back view – the cars look a thousand times times better – with no asterisks.
@Damon

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to _Ben_ and Mike!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Enzo Ferrari was born on this day in 1898.

4 comments on “F1 fixes “are going to take some time” – Brawn”

  1. Profile Photo

    @HoHum (@hohum)
    18th February 2017, 0:52

    Sorry @keithcollantine, @damon, I still have reservations, the wider tyres I really really like, the more mechanical grip the better, but a wider car? if it’s needed to accommodate the wider tyres ok, but if it’s purely for appearances sake why go there because small as it might be it’s going to add difficulty to passing on narrow tracks and around the outside on long sweeping bends for reasons that should be obvious to all racing enthusiasts. And then there’s the 1st corner situation, that gap a driver suddenly has to dive for to avoid an accident will have to be quite a bit wider but will likely be quite a bit narrower.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
      18th February 2017, 1:05

      I’m very surprised to see so many people flustered by the increased width of the cars, for two reasons:

      1) How many tight tracks do we actually have now in F1? Monaco and Hungary? No matter what width, it’ll always be hard to overtake there, purely because of the circuit design.

      2) They do definitely look like ‘proper’ racing cars for it. Thin roller skates do not look racey…

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Optimaximal (@optimaximal)
        18th February 2017, 1:18

        Fingers crossed we won’t be going there very long, but Baku springs to mind.

        Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
      18th February 2017, 1:08

      Wider cars also mean more suction=higher speeds. The only reason the cars went from 2.00m wide to 1.80 in the first place was to reduce speeds.

      Tracks like Malaysia, USA, Bahrain but also Spa and Silverstone won’t really be affected by those 20mm extra. Maybe Suzuka, Canada and Brazil will be, but then again those were always hard to pass at in the dry without DRS. Bore-fest tracks like Baku, Abu Dhabi, Monaco, Hungary, Spain and probably Paul Ricard will still be borefests regardless.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.