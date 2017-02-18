In the round-up: Ross Brawn says solving Formula One’s problems is going to take time as he prepares to meet with teams.
Brawn to meet teams, says there's no quick fix for F1 (Reuters)
"There are some straightforward issues that we recognise, but the solutions are going to take some time."
Pirelli back-up compounds designed to be like 2016 tyres (Motorsport)
"Speaking during Pirelli’s launch event in Turin this week, Pirelli F1 racing manager Mario Isola confirmed that the back-up tyres had been created along the lines of its previous products, and would therefore degrade thermally when pushed."
"We stood in Valtteri's way once, when Ferrari came along, and I made a promise to Valtteri I wouldn't stand in his way again - I honour my promises."
Toto Wolff: Williams 'made me beg' for Bottas (BBC)
Renault wants Hulk to impress, Palmer to progress (F1i)
"We have gone for a new and aggressive design, but we have to run a reliable and more competitive package all year long."
Valtteri Bottas: 'I've got plenty to prove at Mercedes' (CNN)
"I have to say that it wasn't that long until I called Toto after the announcement."
Sato appreciates chance to drive for larger team with Andretti (IndyCar)
"I've been in a big team in the Formula One world with 600 people working on one factory, so you can imagine compared to that, IndyCar is more like really tight family."
Hearing future FIA press conferences sponsored via FOG deal (RedB?), IF so I no longer participate – refuse to be commercially exploited
— Fritz-Dieter Rencken (@RacingLines) February 17, 2017
Wider track, wider tyres, and talk of active suspension making a return? So this is how Williams bounce back, merely dust off the '92 FW14B?
— Steve Matchett (@MrSteveMatchett) February 17, 2017
Include provision for a decent lump and the next set of regulations will make a twenty-five year old car look brand new again.
— Steve Matchett (@MrSteveMatchett) February 17, 2017
I have to agree with this – it’s great to see F1 cars going back to their pre-1998 widths.
I love the fact that the cars are coming back to their proper width. A racing car has to be wide in order to look powerful and fast, doesn’t it?
However, what somewhat (ironically) diminishes the visual impact of the increased car width is the increased width of the front tyres. Because of this, the front forks won’t be much wider/wider, and so the car appears to be just proportionally larger, rather than wider. The most striking difference might be the driver’s helmet looking smaller.
Obviously, the tyres have not increased in diameter, so we will perceive the cars as wider after all.
What goes for the back of the car and the back view – the cars look a thousand times times better – with no asterisks.
@Damon
@HoHum (@hohum)
18th February 2017, 0:52
Sorry @keithcollantine, @damon, I still have reservations, the wider tyres I really really like, the more mechanical grip the better, but a wider car? if it’s needed to accommodate the wider tyres ok, but if it’s purely for appearances sake why go there because small as it might be it’s going to add difficulty to passing on narrow tracks and around the outside on long sweeping bends for reasons that should be obvious to all racing enthusiasts. And then there’s the 1st corner situation, that gap a driver suddenly has to dive for to avoid an accident will have to be quite a bit wider but will likely be quite a bit narrower.
ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
18th February 2017, 1:05
I’m very surprised to see so many people flustered by the increased width of the cars, for two reasons:
1) How many tight tracks do we actually have now in F1? Monaco and Hungary? No matter what width, it’ll always be hard to overtake there, purely because of the circuit design.
2) They do definitely look like ‘proper’ racing cars for it. Thin roller skates do not look racey…
Optimaximal (@optimaximal)
18th February 2017, 1:18
Fingers crossed we won’t be going there very long, but Baku springs to mind.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
18th February 2017, 1:08
Wider cars also mean more suction=higher speeds. The only reason the cars went from 2.00m wide to 1.80 in the first place was to reduce speeds.
Tracks like Malaysia, USA, Bahrain but also Spa and Silverstone won’t really be affected by those 20mm extra. Maybe Suzuka, Canada and Brazil will be, but then again those were always hard to pass at in the dry without DRS. Bore-fest tracks like Baku, Abu Dhabi, Monaco, Hungary, Spain and probably Paul Ricard will still be borefests regardless.