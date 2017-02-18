Live: 2017 Formula E Buenos Aires ePrix

Follow the 2017 Formula E Buenos Aires ePrix on F1 Fanatic Live. The race starts at 7pm UK time.
F1 Fanatic Live combines updates from the teams and drivers in real-time via Twitter with comments from F1 Fanatic readers and more.
Launch F1 Fanatic Live: Formula E
Formula E
- Win tickets to the Formula E season finale in London
- Formula E is charged up for a close title decider
- Formula E not a threat to F1 – Ecclestone
- Punctures hit leaders in IndyCar’s Phoenix return
- IndyCar pole sitter misses out, Formula E winner loses out