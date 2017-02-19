Pascal Wehrlein, Manor, Monza, 2016

Manor boss turned down £22m offer for team – Hellmund

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Tavo Hellmund, who masterminded Formula One’s race at the Circuit of the Americas, reveals details of his unsuccessful attempt to rescue Manor’s F1 team.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

An aggressive-looking Fernando Alonso caught Roth Man’s eye in the photograph above yesterday’s round-up:

I love Alonso’s line in the round up photo, using every last inch of the track and more. This picture perfectly shows just why he makes so many positions on the first lap, having fun with it and being so aggressive, great stuff.

Probably the biggest difference between him and Button over the two years was how many positions Alonso was usually ahead after lap one. What a tragedy it is to see him wasting his twilight years in the midfield but at least we have got to see a more fun, likeable, laid back and humble Alonso, particularly last year.

Fingers crossed he gets another opportunity to mix it at the front.
Roth Man (@Rdotquestionmark)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Phildick and Looseasagoose!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Stephen South, who made a single grand prix appearance as a substitute for Alain Prost in 1980, is 65 today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.