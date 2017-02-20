Compare the new 2017 Sauber with last year’s model

Sauber has become the second team to give us a look at a 2017 Formula One car – and the first to show one ‘in the flesh’.
How does their new racer compare to its predecessor? Take a closer look with these interactive images.
Use the slider below to transition between images of Sauber’s new 2017 C36 and last year’s C35. Note some images may have been altered for ease of comparison and should not be used as a reference for measurements.
Front view
Sauber describes its new car for 2017 as being more “muscular” than its predecessor. This is a result of rules permitting an increase in overall width (from 1,800mm to 2,000mm) and significantly wider tyres. Both are easy to appreciate from the images above.
The new car’s airbox treatment is one of its most striking features. The split intake recalls the style introduced by Mercedes at the 2010 Spanish Grand Prix, which Force India and Lotus adopted the following season.
The distinctive ‘thumb tip’ nose remains and there is no indication the team is pursuing the ‘S-duct’ concept. However the front wing is new and follows the ‘delta’ shape required by the new regulations.
With both front and rear wheels growing in size and weight, the C36’s suspension components are noticeably thicker than on last year’s car. The lower, wider rear wing with twisted supports is typical of what we can expect to see on other cars.
Side view
This image reveals just how much larger the bargeboards can be on the 2017 cars. Sauber’s design is a straightforward on to begin with, those as with all surface aerodynamic components they are likely to be upgraded in the near future.
The engine cover has sprouted a large ‘shark fin’ of the kind last seen in 2010. Sauber have left it unpainted in these publicity images. The angled rear wing is another intentional feature of the new rules.
Although the team is using a 2016-specification Ferrari power unit, Sauber says the rest of the C36’s parts are brand new with zero carry-over from last year’s design. Having a proven engine the back should allow them to hit the ground running in testing and the opening races.
Three-quarter view
6 comments on “Compare the new 2017 Sauber with last year’s model”
sean
20th February 2017, 12:12
will we have articulated cars by 2030?
they keep getting longer and longer…
Clemens Wenners (@clemenswenners)
20th February 2017, 12:13
Too bad about the shark fin, the shape of the engine cover is beautiful!
And look at how thin the front tires look on the 2016 car. I’m already used to the new tires. Looks way better!
Mashiat (@mashiat)
20th February 2017, 12:14
From the side, I must say that I prefer the 2016 car. But that livery is great, they improved it from looking like a delivery truck to a much more sophisticated looking car.
Eric (@fletch)
20th February 2017, 12:14
Looks great! Startled by the front wing. They must really be trying to use the floor for downforce compared to last year
Mashiat (@mashiat)
20th February 2017, 12:16
Those sidepods seems very small indeed.
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
20th February 2017, 12:16
The new car looks so much better !! Except for the shark fin not sure why people cant see an great improvement there.