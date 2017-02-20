Adrian Newey, Red Bull, Circuit de Catalunya, 2016

Newey joins chorus of concern over passing in 2017

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey is the latest prominent figure to admit the regulations changes his team pushed for could harm the quality of racing in 2017.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

It just gets harder picking winners from your excellent Caption Competition suggestions. This topical effort from @3dom gets the nod this weekend:

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Stuttgart, 2017

“Here’s my set-up, Lewis.”
Dom (@3dom)

It says a lot about how much I enjoyed your entries this week that I had another ten short-listed as potential winners. Thanks to everyone who played and a tip of the hat to Hzh, Kringle, Jack, Christophe Ghanime, Roth Man, Anatoli68, JamieFranklinF1, Max Grime, Niall Geoghegan and NinjaBadger.

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Mondol and Carlitox!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Happy birthday to Roger Penske who turns 80 today: the giant of US racing started two grands prix as a driver in the sixties and finished both in the top nine.

2 comments on “Newey joins chorus of concern over passing in 2017”

  1. Profile Photo

    Andy (@andybantam)
    20th February 2017, 0:11

    Pretty much everyone I consider an authority on F1 is warning that these new regulations may come at the cost of close racing and over taking.

    I hope they’re wrong, but Newey is usually right.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    20th February 2017, 0:12

    All this talk about it being harder to pass is tiring and boring. The rules are the rules now, so how about we wait to see how it actually ends up this year, and then go from there? We can’t judge until we have seen it

    Reply

