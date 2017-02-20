In the round-up: Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey is the latest prominent figure to admit the regulations changes his team pushed for could harm the quality of racing in 2017.
F1 is still engine dominated and it’s unhealthy: Adrian Newey (The Deccan Chronicle)
"The idea of this extra downforce and extra grip is that the cars will then produce higher g-forces and therefore the drivers will have to work harder to brace themselves against. However, it could come at the cost of the ability to overtake and of close racing."
F1 field to spread out during 2017 - Pirelli (Autosport)
"If I look at the simulations for the start of the year, the values coming from different teams are quite close. Looking at the values for the end of the year that take into account the rate of development, it's a bit wider."
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff: This is why we didn't sign Fernando Alonso (Daily Express)
"Of course, people mature and people change, and it would have been an exciting line-up, but maybe just a tiny bit too exciting for us."
John Surtees on his incredible life in motorsport (Badger GP)
Jack (Brabham) was someone who you could never, never underestimate. Apart from the fact that he was unconventional at times, and in those days you didn’t have those great big high curbs and things like this. Jack was never too concerned about at times putting some of his dirt track experience to test and, shall we say, making a new piece of circuit. He’d always have a go.
Jean Todt and the Endurance World Championship (24 Heures du Mans via YouTube)
Lewis has phenomenal talent but I'm sure he flicked through the odd graph when he was teammate to Alonso in 07, giving us an awesome rivalry
— Matt Howson (@MHowsonRacing) February 19, 2017
Drive in Monaco this new cars! Should be a lot of fun! https://t.co/YTMe8ywu5a
— Carlos Sainz (@carlosainz) February 19, 2017
Blue 😏 ask @ToroRossoSpy first, they dont let me talk… https://t.co/weeZCpp76m
— Carlos Sainz (@carlosainz) February 19, 2017
Give drivers more freedom to express themselves and get closer to fans, specially the young ones! https://t.co/HwKYh1NRkC
— Carlos Sainz (@carlosainz) February 19, 2017
It just gets harder picking winners from your excellent Caption Competition suggestions. This topical effort from @3dom gets the nod this weekend:
“Here’s my set-up, Lewis.”
Dom (@3dom)
It says a lot about how much I enjoyed your entries this week that I had another ten short-listed as potential winners. Thanks to everyone who played and a tip of the hat to Hzh, Kringle, Jack, Christophe Ghanime, Roth Man, Anatoli68, JamieFranklinF1, Max Grime, Niall Geoghegan and NinjaBadger.
2 comments on “Newey joins chorus of concern over passing in 2017”
Andy (@andybantam)
20th February 2017, 0:11
Pretty much everyone I consider an authority on F1 is warning that these new regulations may come at the cost of close racing and over taking.
I hope they’re wrong, but Newey is usually right.
Strontium (@strontium)
20th February 2017, 0:12
All this talk about it being harder to pass is tiring and boring. The rules are the rules now, so how about we wait to see how it actually ends up this year, and then go from there? We can’t judge until we have seen it