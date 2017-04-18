In the round-up: New Formula One CEO Chase Carey criticises Bernie Ecclestone for failing to invest in the sport.

That's history ✔️

Many thanks to those who worked so hard with me since my injury happened 🙏🏽 Especially @SauberF1Team and @MercedesAMGF1! pic.twitter.com/WK2dxYBLqt — Pascal Wehrlein (@PWehrlein) April 17, 2017

Did anyone else just see this (!?) pic.twitter.com/uLcf8AiyrU — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) April 17, 2017

Hi guys, I had a non-authorized access in my twitter account. Sorry for any inconvenience. I have already changed all my passwords. — Felipe Nasr (@FelipeNasr) April 17, 2017

I really wish the nationals would cover motor racing properly. Too many make token efforts towards it, including #f1. — Uncle Gav (@LesRosbifs) April 17, 2017

Didn’t tweet during the #BahrainGP because I wanted to enjoy it without social media. Much better. Fabulous race. F1 2017 is delivering. #F1 — Mike (@MikeAJGriffin) April 16, 2017

Occurs to me: Did that Bernie/Flav/Horner mtng have anything to do w/a potential move by @alo_oficial to @RenaultSportF1 or elsewhere? #F1 — Tim Wood (@GPAmericas) April 16, 2017