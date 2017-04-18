Top ten pictures from the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Lewis Hamilton was thrilled to see his call for more women in the F1 paddock was met with an immediate response.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Max Verstappen met a slightly younger fan.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Valtteri Bottas put one over Hamilton in qualifying but didn’t keep him behind in the race, though that was at least partly because he had to let his team mate through twice.

Jolyon Palmer

Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Jolyon Palmer made his first appearance in Q3.

Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

While all the attention surrounded Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 plans, spare a thought for Stoffel Vandoorne. He also suffered with Honda’s persistent unreliability, and didn’t even get to start on his return to Bahrain.

Start

Start, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Start, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

A slightly poor start by Hamilton opened the door for Sebastian Vettel to win in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Brake failure ended Verstappen’s race.

Carlos Sainz Jnr and Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll, Williams, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Lance Stroll, Williams, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

But it was Carlos Sainz Jnr who ended Lance Stroll’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

The Red Bull did not like the soft tyres. Hamilton passes Daniel Ricciardo immediately after the restart, and Kimi Raikkonen also demoted him later on the same lap.

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

The finger is back, but will Vettel be number one at the end of the season?

    Ian Bond (@ianbond001)
    18th April 2017, 20:47

    The picture with Daniel and Lewis.
    It is just amazing how extreme the RedBull setup is. While the Mercedes looks neutral, the RedBull appears to have a lot more rear wing, a lot less front wing and huge negative camber angle. Also look how high the front wing is from the ground compared to the Mercedes!

      George (@george)
      19th April 2017, 17:19

      @ianbond001
      Nice spot. Red Bull seem to have gone a completely different direction with their car generally, will be interesting to see if they manage to make gains with it or have to follow the herd.

    Piyush (@square-route)
    19th April 2017, 5:49

    Max Verstappen met a slightly younger fan.

    hahaaa
    noice

