Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton was thrilled to see his call for more women in the F1 paddock was met with an immediate response.
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen met a slightly younger fan.
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas put one over Hamilton in qualifying but didn’t keep him behind in the race, though that was at least partly because he had to let his team mate through twice.
Jolyon Palmer
Jolyon Palmer made his first appearance in Q3.
Stoffel Vandoorne
While all the attention surrounded Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 plans, spare a thought for Stoffel Vandoorne. He also suffered with Honda’s persistent unreliability, and didn’t even get to start on his return to Bahrain.
Start
A slightly poor start by Hamilton opened the door for Sebastian Vettel to win in Bahrain.
Max Verstappen
Brake failure ended Verstappen’s race.
Carlos Sainz Jnr and Lance Stroll
But it was Carlos Sainz Jnr who ended Lance Stroll’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
Daniel Ricciardo
The Red Bull did not like the soft tyres. Hamilton passes Daniel Ricciardo immediately after the restart, and Kimi Raikkonen also demoted him later on the same lap.
Sebastian Vettel
The finger is back, but will Vettel be number one at the end of the season?
3 comments on “Top ten pictures from the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix”
Ian Bond (@ianbond001)
18th April 2017, 20:47
The picture with Daniel and Lewis.
It is just amazing how extreme the RedBull setup is. While the Mercedes looks neutral, the RedBull appears to have a lot more rear wing, a lot less front wing and huge negative camber angle. Also look how high the front wing is from the ground compared to the Mercedes!
George (@george)
19th April 2017, 17:19
@ianbond001
Nice spot. Red Bull seem to have gone a completely different direction with their car generally, will be interesting to see if they manage to make gains with it or have to follow the herd.
Piyush (@square-route)
19th April 2017, 5:49
hahaaa
noice