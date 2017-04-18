Top ten pictures from the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was thrilled to see his call for more women in the F1 paddock was met with an immediate response.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen met a slightly younger fan.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas put one over Hamilton in qualifying but didn’t keep him behind in the race, though that was at least partly because he had to let his team mate through twice.

Jolyon Palmer

Jolyon Palmer made his first appearance in Q3.

Stoffel Vandoorne

While all the attention surrounded Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 plans, spare a thought for Stoffel Vandoorne. He also suffered with Honda’s persistent unreliability, and didn’t even get to start on his return to Bahrain.

Start

A slightly poor start by Hamilton opened the door for Sebastian Vettel to win in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen

Brake failure ended Verstappen’s race.

Carlos Sainz Jnr and Lance Stroll

But it was Carlos Sainz Jnr who ended Lance Stroll’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo

The Red Bull did not like the soft tyres. Hamilton passes Daniel Ricciardo immediately after the restart, and Kimi Raikkonen also demoted him later on the same lap.

Sebastian Vettel

The finger is back, but will Vettel be number one at the end of the season?

Share your Bahrain Grand Prix pictures and video