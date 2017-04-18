Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017 Link to this image full-size: http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/04/18/top-ten-pictures-2017-bahrain-grand-prix/2017-bahrain-grand-prix-sunday-steve-etherington-2/ Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017 Previous ImageNext Image
2 comments on “Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017”
Krakker
22nd April 2017, 17:16
Lewis: Corner 3, I was like,, “Gettin’ Jiggy with it”.
Vettal: Na Na Na Na Na,,,, Yo.
Nick (@skrabble)
22nd April 2017, 20:55
“So the second time they told Bottas to move I knew he was the #2 driver from then on.”