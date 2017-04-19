Bottas quickest and busiest despite stoppage

Valtteri Bottas headed both the times sheets and the lap counts as the second day of in-season testing concluded at the Bahrain International Circuit.

His W08 covered 143 laps – two-and-a-half race distances at the Bahrain International Circuit – despite stopping on-track at one point during the session.

Sebastian Vettel was the busiest driver of the entire test. Having spent until 9pm the previous night testing for Pirelli he was back in the Ferrari today as part of the team’s regular testing programme.

Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly and Renault’s Sergey Sirotkin were among the test driver getting their first taste of 2017-specification Formula One machinery. Former McLaren tester Gary Paffett made his return to testing duties for the first time in four years, with Williams.

McLaren enjoyed a more productive day with Stoffel Vandoorne logging 81 laps at the wheel of his MCL32.

The cars will next be in action at Sochi on Friday next week when practice begins for the Russian Grand Prix. The next in-season test will be held at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 15-16th.

